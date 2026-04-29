Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Patarames @Pataramesh￼

- Crude Oil (paper) reaches $120

- Trump: Blockade of Iran is effective and is the path forward

- Gerald R. Ford Carrier Group ends mission of defending Israel

￼ Things don't add up... That's not sustainable... Something is about to happen

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Patarames @Pataramesh

1h￼

Looks like its not acceptable for Iran anymore to be real-time surveilled by U.S. stand-off ISR assets like MQ-4C [$125M].

It's not confirmed to have been hit by Iran

But given the last one crashed in the Persian Gulf post-ceasefire

￼ Iran may be be establishing new rules of engagement

Quote￼

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

3h

An MQ-4C Triton was damaged during flight on April 27th.

Probably the airframe 169661 which is deployed in Muwaffaq Sallti Air Base, Jordan.

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture