Yesterday I mentioned the new anti-Ukrainian mood in Poland, fueled by the Ukrainian refusal to deprecate the horrific massacres of Poles by Ukrainians during WW2. This was the work of the direct Banderist ancestors of the current Ukro-Nazis: Massacres of Poles in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia. For anyone familiar with the history of the region, the falling out seems long overdue. The anti-Ukrainian measures being taken by the new Polish president resonate deeply with Polish nationalists. Stepan Bandera remains a Ukrainian national hero:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼ Polish President Karol Nawrocki has vetoed a law that would have provided social benefits and free medical care for unemployed Ukrainians. "I firmly believe that the 800+ assistance should be available only to those Ukrainians who make an effort to work in Poland. The same applies to healthcare." He's also cutting off their Elon Internet. . Poland’s new president says he wants to ban the Ukrainian Insurgent Army flag, calling Bandera’s followers “murderers” and “degenerates.” He also said deporting Ukrainians who displayed the UPA flag at a concert was the right decision.

Dmitry Medvedev is having a great time over this. To appreciate Medvedev’s jibes it’s necessary to understand the historical intra-Slavic antagonisms. Medvedev’s poke at “the proud Poles” is a very typical Russian sentiment. In Polish the polite form of address is Pan/Pani, which is the direct equivalent of such Western forms that translate as ‘Lord’. The Russian jibe at ‘the Polish Lords [Panowie]’ is a time honored expression of resentment at Polish national pride. And there’s more. The reference to Bankova is to the historic street in Kiev where the Ukrainian government is situated.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼￼Dmitry Medvedev: When clinical Russophobes, the Poles and the Banderites, start fighting each other, that’s a good thing. The proud Poles picked a quarrel with the neo-Nazis in Kiev over the mass killing of Poles during the Volhynia massacre. The new president Nawrocki may be a dyed-in-the-wool Russophobe, but he grabbed onto the issue tightly and is hammering the Banderite thugs on Bankova. They answer in their own way: “Yes, we don’t deny it, we are the heirs of Stepan Bandera, but that’s exactly why we hate everything Russian, which makes us your rightful little brothers, dear Polish gentlemen.” And they’ve been tearing into each other for weeks now, spraying filth at each other like firehoses. Threats are already flying, to deprive the Ukro-Nazis of their most sacred things: rations of lard and shots of Polish vodka, or even to kick the unwashed peasants out of the Rzeczpospolita [the Polish Republic] altogether. In response, the Banderites opened their stinking mouths, screaming about “European values” and the need to unite more tightly against the cursed Orcs. All in all, it’s a fine spectacle. Now we just wait for a new Taras Bulba to show up on Bankova and say: “Well, son, did your Poles help you?” And after that, the ending is already known. You know the line: “I brought you into this world…”

The reference to Gogol’s novella is telling, as it played a major role in the development of anti-Polish attitudes in Russia:

Depiction of Poles[edit] Following the 1830–1831 November Uprising against the Russian imperial rule in the heartland of Poland – partitioned since 1795 – the Polish people became the subject of an official campaign of discrimination by the Tsarist authorities. "Practically all of the Russian government, bureaucracy, and society were united in one outburst against the Poles. The phobia that gripped society gave a new powerful push to the Russian national solidarity movement" – wrote historian Liudmila Gatagova.[7] It was in this particular context that many of Russia's literary works and popular media of the time became hostile toward the Poles in accordance with the state policy,[7][8] especially after the emergence of the Panslavist ideology, accusing them of betraying the "Slavic family".[9] According to sociologist and historian Prof. Vilho Harle, Taras Bulba, published only four years after the rebellion, was a part of this anti-Polish propaganda effort.[10] Inadvertently, Gogol's accomplishment became "an anti-Polish novel of high literary merit, to say nothing about lesser writers."[10]

NATO looks to be cracking up, and the Russians are enjoying the spectacle.