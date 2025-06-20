Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

SEAN DAVIS: Propagandist warmongers spent over a year building the case for Iraq.

This time, they’re trying it in under two weeks.

It’s a social media-driven hype cycle, and they’re mad it isn't working.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Robert Barnes @barnes_law

19h￼

Netanyahu's war-oriented, regime-change policies has led to a majority of Americans now holding an unfavorable view of Israel for the first time in our history, and this includes an outright majority of Republicans under 50.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture