Maybe I simply haven’t noticed, but it seems to me that Simplicius hasn’t had as much to say on Trump’s wars in the Middle East as might have been expected/wished for. Today he picks up on some issues. One of those is that Israel is already planning for the next wars they will demand of America.

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771￼ It's an endless escalation spiral. And Israeli officials have already admitted Turkey is next. It won't end until Israel conquers the entire Middle East or until US gets a president with a backbone.

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771￼ Small group of advisors, you say? Who is the mystery svengali pulling the strings? Quote￼ OSINTdefender @sentdefender 14h U.S. President Trump is increasingly relying on a small group of advisers for critical input as he weighs whether to order U.S. military strikes against nuclear facilities inside Iran, according to two defense officials and a senior administration official who spoke with NBC News. In addition, another senior administration official said, Trump has been crowdsourcing with an array of allies outside the White House and in his administration about whether they think he should “green light” strikes on Iran.

Question: How do you become an “ally outside the White House”? How much does that set you back?

However, despite speaking to several outsiders, President Trump continues to make decisions with only a small handful of officials within the White House, including Vice-President JD Vance, White House Chief-of-Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief-of-Staff Stephen Miller and Secretary of State as well as Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, all while sidelining several other senior officials and advisors, such as National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, who opposes U.S. strikes against Iran, and his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Which of that handful has any actual experience/expertise in NatSec/Geopolitics/Military Science? And please don’t anyone say Marco Rubio.

Israel needs results fast. The war is bankrupting the country. Trump needs to ACT to save his kingdom. Israel price-tag for war is SHOOTING through the roof, MILLIONS of dollars a day — WSJ Interceptors needed to blow up incoming Iranian missiles are the BIGGEST cost — Tens of millions to $200 million a day Rebuilding could cost Israel at least $400 million

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ The lowly Yemeni were sufficiently threatening on enough inefficacious B-2 sorties that the USAF withdrew the platform from the theater and flew them back home from Diego Garcia.

Does it strike no one that Israel is anything but a normal country?