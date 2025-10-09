Simplicius the Thinker has been retweeting today items that are highly relevant and thought provoking with regard to the turbulent geopolitical situation. First, just a reminder regarding our first post on China’s aggressive export controls that target the entire global semiconductor supply chain. At a time when the US is facing what could be a catastrophic bubble, China is tightening the screws—in response, be it said, to Trump’s attempts to force China into submission:

unusual_whales @unusual_whales 7h “The AI bubble is the only thing keeping the US economy together,” Deutsche Bank has said per TechSpot.

As we quoted an analyst who urges US retaliation:

If enforced aggressively, [China’s] policy could mean “lights out” for the US AI boom, and likely lead to a recession/economic crisis in the US in the short term.

Ben Norton @BenjaminNorton 4h The AI bubble in the US stock market is beyond crazy. The Magnificent 7* Big Tech monopolies make up 30.35% of the entire market capitalization of all 5786 publicly traded companies in the US. The Mag7 made up 52.37% of the rise in market cap this year. Dot-com bubble 2.0 * The Magnificent Seven are Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. This data comes from Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Seth Harp @sethharpesq Oct 8 Calling it now: There will be no consequences for the creators of the AI bubble that is about to take down the US economy. The main culprits will be made whole by the taxpayer, and the gullible fools in media who promoted the bogus tech will remain in cushy positions of influence

Relatedly:

unusual_whales @unusual_whales 22h￼ “Credit scores are now falling at the fastest pace since the Great Recession,” per CNN

Is all the Trumpian war mongering connected to the looming economic crisis? It wouldn’t be the first time in history that war has been used to try to hold off economic and political crises. The Western ruling classes seem to see war as the only avenue to retain power—their priority:

Mark Ames @MarkAmesExiled 4h￼ This is why the German ruling class needs the Ukraine war to continue & expand, and why the governing class turned so bellicose. German civilian industry lost to China, so they’re betting big on weapons manufacturing to make up for it. War helps sell it.

My guess is that the populations of the West will revolt before they go to war. But the failing rulers of the Anglo-Zionist world are working overtime trying to work up hatred for bogeymen, to redirect popular anger away from themselves:

Cenk Uygur @cenkuygur 23h￼ Since everyone is now noticing Israel’s massive influence in this country, every Israeli shill in American media and politics is out there screaming about Muslims and ... China. They are desperately trying to distract people by directing their anger at other ethnic groups. Sick.

At the same time, there seems to be an acceleration of events in the war on Russia. Russia aggressively targeting areas that it had previously spared:

ayden @squatsons 3h￼ Ukraine: attempts to hinder Russian gas production Ukraine: loses 60% of its gas storage and production and must now import gas from Europe Europe: still buying Russian gas at a premium from India Ukraine: receives Russian gas that is supporting the SMO

This is a change on the part of Russia, which has been restrained for humanitarian reasons:

Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast￼ One attack, by the way. Again, you may argue about the motivations, but not making Ukrainian territory inhospitable to human life is a *choice* by the Russian government, and a lot of people would do well not to lose sight of this fact.

A major Russia hawk is starting to get it:

Rob Lee @RALee85￼ “Russian strikes in recent days have wiped out more than half of Ukraine’s domestic natural gas production, likely forcing the war-battered country to spend 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion) on fuel imports to survive the looming winter. Kyiv told its allies earlier this week that a massive Russian barrage targeting the Kharkiv and Poltava regions on Oct. 3 took out roughly 60% of the country’s gas production, according to people with knowledge of the matter. They requested anonymity because the discussions are private... If the strikes continue, Ukraine expects it will need to buy roughly 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of March, at a cost of nearly 2 billion euros, according to people familiar with the details. That’s the equivalent of nearly 20% of Ukraine’s annual consumption.” https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-10-09/russian-strikes-knock-out-more-than-half-of-ukraine-gas-output-ahead-of-winter…

