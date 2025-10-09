Meaning In History

Joe Van Steenbergen
6h

"My guess is that the populations of the West will revolt before they go to war." The same populations that donned worthless masks, walked 6 feet apart, drove shopping carts on one-way aisles, installed plexiglass cubes in schools (and everywhere else where face-to-face contact was necessary, and rolled up their sleeves to accept injections of experimental mRNA poison that is sickening and killing millions . . . THOSE populations? My guess is they will swallow the pro-war propaganda as readily as they swallowed the covid propaganda and they will ensure THEIR children are not in uniform when the war starts; rather, they will ensure other people's kids do the heavy lifting. Hate to be a naysayer, but I have zero confidence in the general public after covid. "A person is smart; they have a good bead on things; PEOPLE are dumb, stupid animals."

Manul
6h

Harp: “Calling it now: There will be no consequences for the creators of the AI bubble that is about to take down the US economy. The main culprits will be made whole by the taxpayer”

AI bubble? That’s just one of the consequences of the free money (ZIRP) since 2009. We are in an everything bubble, with sovereign debt leading the way. No way to bail everyone out this time. I see a role for austerity and gold. Long bonds and most stocks are going to be hit good and hard. Where to focus - on companies that make things that people need and on hard assets. Yes RE will get hurt, but better to own your own home than to get tossed on the street waiting for the RE crash.

