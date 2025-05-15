Signs Of Hope From The Vatican
Briefly, L14’s comments to Eastern Catholics offer hope for Latin Catholics. This is a loaded statement. The Latin West needs the East because “the sense of mystery remains alive” in the Eastern liturgy: As opposed to the Latin West, where the sense of mystery in the New Order liturgy is all but dead, and a demonic war on mystery has been waged for decades? It’s a sign of how far we still have to go that L14 refers to “the Latin rite”. No, it’s the Roman rite.
Leo XIV's first (encouraging) words on the liturgy, from today's Audience with participants in the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches: "The Church needs you... We have great need to recover the sense of mystery that remains alive in your liturgies..."
https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2025/05/14/250514a.html…
The Pope to the Eastern Churches: "preserve your traditions without attenuating them, for the sake perhaps of practicality or convenience, lest they be corrupted by the mentality of consumerism and utilitarianism." ￼
NB! Of course the quickest way to restore the sense of mystery to the Western Church is to lift the sadistic Francis/Roche restrictions on the traditional rite. Note that liberal hacks were careful not to tweet out this passage.
