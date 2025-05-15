Today’s a mental health/grampa day, so posts are a bit scattered.

Briefly, L14’s comments to Eastern Catholics offer hope for Latin Catholics. This is a loaded statement. The Latin West needs the East because “the sense of mystery remains alive” in the Eastern liturgy: As opposed to the Latin West, where the sense of mystery in the New Order liturgy is all but dead, and a demonic war on mystery has been waged for decades? It’s a sign of how far we still have to go that L14 refers to “the Latin rite”. No, it’s the Roman rite.

Matthew Hazell @M_P_Hazell￼ Leo XIV's first (encouraging) words on the liturgy, from today's Audience with participants in the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches: "The Church needs you... We have great need to recover the sense of mystery that remains alive in your liturgies..." https://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/en/bollettino/pubblico/2025/05/14/250514a.html… 5:02 AM · May 14, 2025

Matthew Hazell @M_P_Hazell￼ The Pope to the Eastern Churches: "preserve your traditions without attenuating them, for the sake perhaps of practicality or convenience, lest they be corrupted by the mentality of consumerism and utilitarianism." ￼ 5:02 AM · May 14, 2025

Damian Thompson @holysmoke￼ NB! Of course the quickest way to restore the sense of mystery to the Western Church is to lift the sadistic Francis/Roche restrictions on the traditional rite. Note that liberal hacks were careful not to tweet out this passage.

