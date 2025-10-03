My prediction: No Nobel. Trump will never be forgiven.
Faytuks News @Faytuks
1h
Trump: “An agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday evening at 6 p.m ... If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas”
This is just another unhinged rant that will be more likely to inflame tension than encourage peace. And the failure of Hamas to ratify the agreement prior to the deadline (not sure how they would do that anyway since Israel kills the negotiators) will be the excuse to continue to raze what little is left of Gaza.
“We will have peace in the Middle East one way or another.” Even if it means declaring WAR. Spoken like the Netanyahu clone that he is. Back in the day we thought peace was a phone call away.