The White House @WhiteHouse THERE IS NO BETTER MILITARY THAN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

“Iran doesn’t need to defeat the US military; just the UST market”

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ ...and yet, the Strait of Hormuz is STILL closed, for the 13th day. Why? ￼ At some point, investors are going to understand why this is; when they do, it is going to be very bad for both stocks AND bonds globally, and very, VERY good for inflation.

As predicted with all Trump’s “deals”:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: US Trade Representative Greer says the EU has done “approximately 0%” of what they agreed to in the US-EU trade deal.

Back to the war:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: New US intelligence says Iran’s leadership is still “largely intact” and not at risk of collapse “any time soon,” per Reuters.

Somebody break that to Donald “We won in the first hour” Trump.

Details include: 1. A “multitude” of intelligence reports provide “consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger” of collapse 2. Intelligence also suggests that the Iranian government “retains control of the Iranian public” 3. Israeli officials in closed discussions also ​have acknowledged there is “no certainty” the war will lead to the Iranian government’s collapse 4. The situation on the ground is being described as “fluid” Oil prices are at a new high of day.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ If someone repeatedly told you the plan is to wipe you and everyone you know out, and then killed your wife and father and child, and now you have managed to grab them by the jugular that is Hormuz, would you let them go so they can re-arm, or would you take them down with you?

Did you hear the one about how Trump says his war is “almost over”?

How about the one where the Supreme Leader says, ‘No it’s not, and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed (except to our friends)’?

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter BREAKING: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says the Strait of Hormuz will “remain closed.” US oil prices are back above $95/barrel. . BREAKING: Iraq has halted operations at its oil ports after two oil tankers were targeted while in the loading area of a port. . Our most frequent question right now: President Trump said the war is ending “very soon,” and the IEA and the US are releasing 572 million barrels of oil reserves. So, why are oil prices nearing $100/barrel again? In the lead-up to Sunday night’s historic $30+ rally in oil prices to $120/barrel, uncertainty was at record highs. The reason behind this rally was largely that President Trump was not signaling how long the Iran war would last. Since then, the ONLY factor that has changed is that President Trump has said the war will be over “pretty quickly.” However, this also implies that military action will likely continue until at least the end of March. Meanwhile, as Iran calls for oil prices to rise toward $200/barrel, storage is filling up in Gulf countries and nearly 20 million barrels of daily supply remain off the market. On top of this, restarting oil production in the Gulf will not be simple. The path to restoring full output is now expected to take months. At its core, the only material difference between now and Monday is President Trump’s reassurance that the war will not last “forever.” We expect more comments like this from the Trump Administration as oil prices near $100/barrel. This would mirror the strategy used during the trade war, when hints of a “trade deal” often emerged as market volatility reached unsustainable levels. Markets are a product of sentiment and expectation.

