Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
2h

What happens if Israel feels they have no way out of the hole they dug?

Assuming that Iran continues to attack Israel at meaningful levels, and the Gulf stays closed.

Will Israel:

1. Allow a Palestine State?

2. Give up on Greater Israel in writing?

3. Put a peace deal in writing?

4. Threaten the Samson Option

5. Keep on attacking Iran hoping for a miracle.

6. Hope that external pressure from other countries will force Iran to open the Gulf to avoid a world wide depression?

7. Hit more economic targets, such as the bank servers they did, to apply pressure. The other day they hit something oil related. Of course Iran retaliated back in the same way, and labeled any Western Bank as targets. And hope this pressures Iran for a deal? Perhaps target Iran's water infrastructure, such as dams, or threaten them? Make it so Tehran would need to be evacuated. I don't know enough if any of these are pressure points. If there is anything Iran imports, such as food.

8. Admit publicly how badly Israel is being hurt, and the deaths of high ranking Israeli officials. As a way to sway the world's public opinion, and make Iran the aggressor.

What happens if there is a food shortage in Gulf Countries that are food importers? Are there other alternatives that will work besides opening up the gulf?

Is China importing enough oil from the gulf to minimize their economic damage?

I'm sure there is a lot of countries letting Trump know this needs to be fixed ASAP. Unfortunately the decision seems to be more of an Israeli / Iran one.

Reply
Share
10 replies
marku52's avatar
marku52
3h

Great shoes.....

Armchair Warlord is commenting that US has another problem in Iraq. Militia surround our bases and we can't get out troops out....

Reply
Share
3 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture