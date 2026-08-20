The people who run the world get this.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

20h￼

“Elon can DOGE up to $1T out of the Federal budget”...

“As the debtor, the US has all the trade war leverage v. China”...

“The Iran War will be over in 3-4 weeks”...

“Warsh is a hawk”...

“Shifting bond issuance from the long end to the front end is not inflationary”...

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

4h￼

Bessent, yesterday morning: “I am upsizing UST buybacks to support the long end of the UST market.”

Trump, yesterday evening: “SELL BONDS! Every time there is a bid for LT USTs, I will make a Truth Social post like this. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen

2h￼

Something to keep in mind if Bessent talks about stablecoins on CNBC today: