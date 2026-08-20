Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Martenson on exponential growth. It took all of US history to get to $20T debt in Trump 1.0 (2017). Today we're at $40T. It's going fast.

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
2h

i think we're entering the "suddenly" phase of this collapse

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