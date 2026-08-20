The people who run the world get this.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
20h￼
“Elon can DOGE up to $1T out of the Federal budget”...
“As the debtor, the US has all the trade war leverage v. China”...
“The Iran War will be over in 3-4 weeks”...
“Warsh is a hawk”...
“Shifting bond issuance from the long end to the front end is not inflationary”...
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
4h￼
Bessent, yesterday morning: “I am upsizing UST buybacks to support the long end of the UST market.”
Trump, yesterday evening: “SELL BONDS! Every time there is a bid for LT USTs, I will make a Truth Social post like this. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
2h￼
Something to keep in mind if Bessent talks about stablecoins on CNBC today:
￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
1h
This could prove 100% accurate if he swaps ALL the Federal debt for T-Bills, then uses those T-Bills to back 0% yielding stablecoins, then cuts the rate on those T-Bills to 0.60% (b/c the banks don’t deserve 3.5% on stablecoins).
You’re gonna want to own more gold & BTC though.
FinancialJuice @financialjuice
2h
US Treasury Secretary Bessent: There’s a very good chance we have seen a peak in the fiscal deficit.
Here’s what Luke is reacting to:
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter
4h￼
You can’t make this up:
At 8:15 AM ET yesterday, the 10Y Note Yield was trading at 4.68% when the US Treasury announced it would be increasing bond buybacks to $4 billion.
The yield fell to a low of 4.63% as the US Treasury pledged to provide “liquidity support.”
Exactly 24 hours later, the 10Y Note Yield is ABOVE levels seen prior to the announcement, at 4.71%.
It’s going to take a lot more intervention to tame this beast.
.
BREAKING: US oil prices rise above $87/barrel for the first time since July 24th as President Trump says “Economic D-Day” is coming for Iran.
US Treasury Yields are rising as inflation expectations mount.
.
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼
BREAKING: US Treasury Secretary Bessent says Treasury buybacks announced yesterday could now MORE than double, exceeding $4 billion per operation.
Bessent said buybacks will increase “by at least double,” adding, “we have a big toolkit, so we’ll see.”
This comes just hours after the US 30Y Treasury Yield erased all of its decline following Wednesday’s announcement.
As predicted in post #8 of our analysis below, buybacks and broader intervention are likely to be much larger than markets expect.
This is a band-aid on a gushing wound.
NB: The time frame Bessent mentioned just happens to expire on November 4th. One of those weird coincidences.
The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter
23m￼
BREAKING: The Dow Jones Industrial Average extends losses to over -500 points on the day as US Treasury Yields surge despite attempted Treasury intervention.
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Martenson on exponential growth. It took all of US history to get to $20T debt in Trump 1.0 (2017). Today we're at $40T. It's going fast.
i think we're entering the "suddenly" phase of this collapse