I’ve been checking in on Shipwreckedcrew lately because he gets a fair number of comments from retired FBI types who have insight into what’s going on currently. That’s particularly true regarding the J6 cases, in which Shipwrecked was personally involved. Regular readers will recall that I always try to stress the amount of direction and control that DoJ, through the local USA offices, has over the conduct of FBI investigations. It’s not absolute. The FBI can push back, depending on the nature of the case, what the point of it all is, etc. Still, the prosecutors have a lot of leverage because the FBI needs to maintain good relations with them—and the degree of leverage isn’t really reciprocal.

So, first a general comment on the inquiry into FBI personnel, which repeats what we’ve been saying over the past few days:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ This is the Acting DAG's Memo to the Acting FBI Director written at a time when Pam Bondi has already been sworn in as AG. He was speaking for her: "Let me be clear: No FBI employee who simply followed orders and carried out their duties in an ethical manner with respect to the January 6 investigations is at risk of termination or other penalties." "Duties in an ethical manner" leaves some room to maneuver. But the intent is clear -- go back to work and quit worrying. Only a small number -- mostly in management who had discretionary authority -- have anything to worry about. I think Patel needs to look more closely into cultural issues in the work force that has been hired the past 12 year -- but that's a longer term solution and it has nothing to do with Jan. 6.

That said, if a prosecutor or an investigator believes they’re being pressured to do something illegal or immoral, they need to refuse/resign. Most street level agents aren’t in a position to make that call because in cases of this type—when they’re simply being directed to assist in a limited way—they lack full information. Therefore, the focus is on those with “discretionary authority”—decision makers who do have full information. With greater authority goes greater responsibility and accountability.

Now, regarding those arrests—I’m selecting from several separate tweets. It’s important to understand that arrest warrants do not issue in all felony cases—and rarely in misdemeanor cases. Arrest is usually employed when there’s an articulable reason to fear the subject will flee or pose a further danger to the community. It’s not supposed to be about humiliating or intimidating:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ The VAST majority of defendants appear in court on their own when they are told to do so. The ones you arrest are either 1) inherently dangerous to leave on the street, or 2) the ones who don't know they are under investigation, have money, and are more likely to flee out of panic when they realize they might be looking at prison.

A former legal adviser to Sen. Grassley adds, regarding the type of “kinetic” arrests that were often made:

these operations create needless risks *FOR FBI PERSONNEL*, which are entirely avoidable. There are much safer (but less showy) options for arresting someone.

None of these FBI raids, in tactical gear with long guns pointed, were justified. J6 protestors could have been arrested by a 2 man FBI team in plain clothes, or just contacted lawyers for surrender. But Democrats made FBI go full KGB. Horrific.

Back to Shipwrecked and the main point—whose decisions were these, both with regard to J6 people and Trump:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ I have repeatedly said this was a 100% DOJ call. When the charges are filed the Court asks the prosecutor if he wants a "Arrest Warrant" or a "Penal Summons." Arrest warrant = what you see in the video. Penal summons arrives in the mail and the defendant is told what day and time to appear in court, and they walk thru the front door. These search/arrest warrant raids were entirely the CHOICE of the Biden DOJ. ... No one from the FBI is there. The Judge doesn't know anything about the case -- only that the Grand Jury has indicted someone. The decision belongs 100% to the prosecutor. It was the prosecutors -- following directions given by their supervisors -- who asked for arrest warrants in every case.

So, please note: The Court asks the prosecutor, not the case agent. Presumably there will have been a previous discussion between the prosecutor and the FBI about how to go, but the prosecutor is the one who has the authority to make the decision. He can override the views of the FBI—in either direction. It’s by no means always the FBI who are the ones who want to go full kinetic.

Investigators will sift through the questionnaires that these people were required to answer—I copied those into a post yesterday—and then will interview those who were closest to dubious decisions that were made. They’ll be looking for evidence. SOP.

On to Politico—and, of course, what we’ve learned about that money laundering operation is only the tip of the iceberg:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ Politico was sold in 2021 to German publisher Alex Springer. Much of the money paid to Politico comes from various "Green Energy" programs that were said at the time to be simply avenues to pump money to Dem party interest groups under the guise of attempting to boost the economy. What was Alex Springer being paid to produce? It will take a while but you are going to find out that family members of folks elected to Congress, as well as family members of folks who have populated senior positions in both Dem. and GOP Administrations, have lucrative places within the industries funded by USAID. This has long been the main source of nepo-corruption. It is much easier to enrich the families of politicians via public funds sent in their direction that it is to enrich the politicians themselves. There are many ways to do the latter, but simply creating Govt funded organizations for one obscure purpose or another, which are then headed by members of the extended family of politicians with great benefits and perks, is time-tested and bipartisan. The pushback is going to be the same. 10:51 AM · Feb 5, 2025

Which is exactly why I’ve been saying that I believe senators—not just people in foundations or NGOs—are now afraid of Trump.

Remember when Politico leaked the Dobbs decision and conservative Supreme Court justices were almost assassinated? Turns out that was govt-funded

