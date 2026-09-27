Meaning In History

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Manul
Sep 28

I am getting confused by all of the claims that our oil stockpiles are gone. When the war started and Hormuz closed we were told by some experts that by June we’d see an explosion in prices. Then Jul. Then Aug. It’s coming up on Oct and while prices are higher they haven’t tripled yet.

Trump says more oil than ever before is coming thru Hormuz. The Saudis have supposedly repaired their Red Sea oil pumping station that the Houthis bombed and was supposed to take months to fix. Iran claims to be hitting tankers.

I simply have no idea what to believe. Bonds indicate we have serious problems. Stocks are still near record highs. Gold isn’t skyrocketing. So what’s the deal?

Yes fuel prices are high but there’s no catastrophe yet it appears.

Maybe there is a stalemate here. Perhaps the flow of oil is enough to keep prices elevated but not ridiculous?

This could be a low level skirmish that goes on for years.

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Bronek (ben) Chapinski's avatar
Bronek (ben) Chapinski
Sep 28

Wow, once again Mark took a big bite into the contemporary scene.

The innuendo or overtone on JPMorgan Chase caught my eye. "Estimating that an astonishing $4.1 trillion in AI-related debt will be issued through 2030." That made me ponder about the Trump regime handling our financial structure. Kind of scary. Not to say that Trumpy won't make a bundle for family and friends. Nah, just kidding. How could that be? What the'Top Dog' not guarding the yard!

I’m no expert, but the enormous $4.1 T figure has one pondering. In the anti-American atmosphere of Capitol Hill, where corruption is astronomical, the general theme is that a significant number would sell this country down the drain. The current political environment in the US, to say the least, is not advantageous. Thus, no matter what’s done bribing is king. Thus, w/o beating around the bush, there’s just about no way in hell the US can beat China in the AI race.

From what I’ve been reading, the AI push in the US might turn out to be a super dupa disappointment. Not initially cuz TD is heavily invested in the possibilities.

As for who’s running the show, here's just as one example. Jolly is running for governor of Florida. He was into lobbying. A guy like him representing a place like the SunShine State? Jolly might end up as the next Uncle Joe.

Over all, a significant percentage of the political class in “Ameryka” would sell their mother down the drain, if the price was appealing. Indeed.

Mark touched the R pipeline. Olaf Scholz appeared to be the German version of an earlier corrupt Uncle Joe Biden (but with less talent). According to Jeff Sachs and numerous others, the pipeline criminality was done in cahoots with Ukes. Whatever, Chancellor Olaf Scholz had no balls and was fearful of standing up for his people. Scholz was a male version of Merkel. Thus, Germany suffered enormously. Is still suffering.

As for Deutschland, today politically and economically Chancellor Merz is apparently seeking round 3 with Russia. He wants to rebuild the German economy. How? On an armament industry. How peachy for neighbors and R. He should have stayed in BlackRock. Like Trumpy he’s immensely unpopular.

How do such duds stay in office? The writing is on the wall. The "democracy" system has to change. It's a farce.

Will the AFD turn the German world of politics and economics on its head? It already speaks of cooperation with R and reducing/stopping aid to an unwinnable war cause in Banderaland. If Madam Alice -somehow- turns on the gas line, German industry would start humming. It might teach America and Europe a lesson.

Things gotta change. Otherwise...

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