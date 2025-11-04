I’ve done a transcript of Sean Foo’s new 15 minute video. One thing I marked with “** *** is the fact that Foo simply doesn’t understand what the so-called “fentanyl tariff” actually means. Beyond that, I think he makes pretty good points.

One thing I want to mention before the transcript is that I highly recommend an hour long video with Carl Zha and Warwick Powell. The title, How Trump Lost Trade War to China, doesn’t begin to convey the broad range of the discussion which—while it does cover the loss in the trade war—deals with all sorts of issues regarding how America got into this fix and whether there’s a way to get out of it. The video is in non-technical language and Powell turns out to be a compelling speaker.

Here’s Foo:

US Panic: Bessent Blasts China & Begins Unthinkable 1-Year Plan To Cancel Chinese Supply

The US is having a meltdown over the China deal. In particular, Scott Bessent went on national TV to basically defend Trump and the trade truce. Secondly, he went around there to blast China again. Now, this is weird because isn’t Trump supposed to have won the trade deal? China has turned back on the rare earth taps to the US and everything should be booming in the US economy, shouldn’t it?

The problem is how the US readout [of the Trump - Xi meeting] vastly differs from the Chinese readout. China is giving very general guidelines on what they will do without giving much concrete numbers. But the Trump administration is trying to stick Beijing to numbers. And you also realize that China can turn off the taps whenever they want. Here are some of the points of the trade deal. And we can already see how flawed it is and how the Americans just don’t know how to negotiate with the Chinese. You need specifics and enforcement mechanisms basically like A, if this happens then that will happen, or at the very least introduce milestones. But none of it is happening here.

Point one, China will issue general licenses for rare earth exports. But what are the volumes guaranteed during this one-year period? Can the US buy as much as they need to stockpile, or do the Chinese producers decide the amount?

** Point two, ending the flow of fentanyl, then why cut the fentanyl tariff from 20% to 10%. You should double it or even triple it to prevent exports from coming in if that’s the case. **

When it comes to reducing tariffs on US food products like wheat, corn, and beef, there’s still a problem here. China is getting the majority of imports from Brazil and Argentina because prices there are significantly cheaper. Finally, for the soybean imports, I don’t see concrete numbers being discussed in a Chinese readout. They did say to expand agricultural trade, but that’s as serious as someone making a New Year’s resolution to head to the gym. It might not happen as well.

If I was on the US side, the approach would be very different. I would introduce milestones of tariffs that would drop for every X amount of rare earths coming in or X amount of soybeans bought. Not taking this approach just means Bessent and friends they were on the back foot. China had enormous leverage throughout the entire trade negotiations.

But we still have Scott Bessent telling the world that China screwed up here, that they made a real mistake by firing shots on rare earths. It’s truly bizarre and it’s all about saving face. In an interview with the FT, two things stood out. The rest were simply blustering and saying how China is actually losing about how Beijing was terrified of a global backlash. But that isn’t the case. Now, the first point was to remind China that the US still wants to contain Chinese production to drum in the idea of over capacity and to pressure structural reforms to their economy. The Global South cannot absorb them. So for example, they are coming to the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Our trade deficit with China is down by 25% this year. So the Fortress America idea will not be abandoned. The US will continue to influence and to arm twist the allies to put up big tariff walls against the Chinese. But can the G7 decouple with China? The tariffs themselves are forcing countries from Germany all the way to Japan to buy more goods from China. There’s simply no other alternative. They can’t even lower their production cost with cheap Russian energy.

Now, the next part of the interview tells us how far Washington is willing to go in this economic war. Bessent is flexing all the advantages of the US economy: The US has the world’s premier military, the strongest economy and financial center with the dollar as the world’s reserve currency and is the world’s leader in technology and innovation. So Bessent has telegraphed the punch. He will be using the dollar and shoring it up to tackle China. The dollar can’t afford to lose reserve currency status. The main battleground will also be in technology, specifically chips and AI. So don’t think this confrontation is over yet. What we have is both powers having some breathing room. China has positioned themselves in a really superior place and they know US economic weak spots. The US however is in a desperate scramble to shore up everything from their supply chains to their energy grid. And you can tell how Trump is really worried how serious the situation is getting for him.

Q: But as you know the Chinese they think in a hundred years they play the long game including on our own soil. Trump: We play the long game, too. Q: Our own intelligence agencies say the Chinese have infiltrated parts of the American power grid and their water systems. They steal American intellectual property and Americans personal information. They bought American farmland. How big of a threat is China? Trump: It’s like everybody else. We’re a threat to them too. Many of the things that you say, we do to them.

Does the US play the long game? Now, I don’t know about that, especially when elections every four years can literally change everything. We have no idea if Trump’s tariff regime will last for the next 3 years or the next 30 years. Everything will depend on if the US can effectively split the Western Hemisphere away. Can they convince their allies and trading partners to isolate China and spend a ridiculous amount of money to rebuild the US economy?

And this is where things get truly bizarre. Scott Bessent is convinced that he can cut away Chinese rare earths within 12 months. This is incredible and it just defies reality. Just just listen to this.

Bessent: And the US has been asleep at the switch. And now this administration, we’re going to go at warp speed over the next 1-2 years and we’re going to get out from under the sword that the Chinese have over us and they have it over the whole world and this time uh we have rallied the allies and so it is going to be a all the western democracies the Asian democracies and India are also going to join us in this in trying to form our own supply chains.

Firstly, has Bessent rallied the allies, the Western democracies, Asian democracies, and India? Just because Trump signed a few mineral deals with Japan and other Asian countries does not mean an alliance has been made. I don’t see official statements being put up just yet.

The second part is even more delusional, and that is replacing Chinese supply chains in 12 to 24 months. Now, here’s my speculation of Bessent’s grand plan. The US will run around signing more deals to extract more rare earths from the ground. Meanwhile, Bessent will start to stockpile as much rare earth supplies from China during this 12-month period. And of course, if China dares to backtrack on the rare earths, the US will impose the 100% tariffs again. Now, we know that is an empty threat, so it’s just pure bravado. But is that even feasible? Operation Warp Speed is not enough. Bessent will need all the Infinity Stones to change reality itself. He’ll need to conjure up a new multiverse in the next 12 months. And this is why I can’t take the administration seriously anymore.

Firstly, opening and operating mines in the US would literally take decades. There are ton of permitting and regulations to be considered. China established their mines when environmental regulations were much more relaxed. There’s also the problem with technical expertise. Most experts are Chinese and Beijing has an intellectual embargo on the West. Even if Trump borrows trillions of dollars, you can’t speedrun the entire process. A new mine outside the US could take up to 10 years to develop. A new refinery could take another 5 years to build.

Now, we mentioned before how China’s dominance here won’t be easy to displace. The entire ecosystem is geared up for rare earth mining and their refining is done at a very cost effective rate. They also getting cheap energy from Russia. Other commodity inputs are also being bought at a discount. The West simply can’t compete here. In four critical rare earth magnet elements, China will still be in pole position well into 2030. And this is according to the IEA. Chinese producers will still control over 60% of global mining. In refining, China will still control at least 70% of the market. Which means if the West wants additional volumes to build more cars, to build more electronics, to build more defense weapons, and to manufacture chips, they will still need China.

There’s another problem Bessent also refuses to admit. China can always shut off the rare earths again as well. Rebuilding supply chains will not be a bed of roses. It will be done under fire. A terrible squeeze is coming. If Bessent chooses to build rare earth mines from scratch, the West collectively will have to raise tens or hundreds of billions of dollars. Not just to build the mines, but to subsidize operations as well. It could be the case of paying $2 to get $1 of output. Doesn’t make sense, but nothing does anymore. This is today’s economic reality. Don’t expect anything to make sense. If China retaliates during the process, then prices for the West will shoot up. When China first imposed the export controls, prices for the G7 exploded. The US almost couldn’t get any, while Europe was paying over six times more. But look at prices in China. Almost nothing has changed. Chinese companies and end users were paying the same rate. We have to be real here. If things heat up, China would very likely retaliate. We could be having this exact same conversation months down the road. Bessent will be scrambling for trade talks 5.0. It’s a grand mess. Basic economics tells us this is just not feasible.

During his interview, Bessent also gave hints that a liquidity tsunami is coming. In other words, cheap money is going to flood the US economy. Sure, a big part of this is to rejig their supply chains to cancel Chinese rare earths, but he also admitted that sections of the US economy itself are in recession.

Q: Do you agree that the US is at risk of facing a recession? Bessent: I I believe that we are in a transition period here as we are seeing. Q: But do you think that the US is at risk of a recession if the Fed does not continue to drop rates? Bessent: Uh I I think that we are in good shape but I think that there are sectors of the economy that are in recession and the Fed has caused a lot of distributional problems.

The pain revolves around affordability. Trump’s tariff war is a big factor to this disaster that we just can’t gloss over. US consumers today are beginning to crack. Ever since the 12th war in April, consumer confidence and expectations have been collapsing. The impacts are starting to surface and everyone realizes how the days ahead will be painful. Job growth has slowed down. We have a slew of tech layoffs happening. Inflation also remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. And all this points to a cost of living crisis. And by the way, the US government is still in shutdown mode.

The entire US economy is being held up by one single sector. One hype train is driving the entire machine and that is AI. Everyone is being fueled by dreams of data centers and advanced AI chips which funny enough is dependent on Chinese rare earths to function. Imagine the US economy being one big Jenga Tower. You have key blocks at the bottom that includes [tariffs?] and China. All you need to do is dislodge one of them and the entire system collapses.

In Q2, AIEL investment added 1.6% to US GDP growth. This is simply insane. To keep this up, Trump will need fields of data centers like the fields of human batteries in a matrix. And that’s why the scramble for rare earths is just so important. And for us, there’s one big takeaway. The dollars in your pocket will get heavily debased down the road. How do you think Bessent is going to finance all these pie in the sky projects? Through debt and deficits. Interest rates would have to be slammed down and so will the value of the reserve currency. But as always, let me know what you think. Will Bessent’s warp speed plan work? And are we headed towards a total US recession?