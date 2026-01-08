As is Trump’s way, he wants us to believe that bullying Venezuela into giving up its oil and agreeing to Buy American was an easy thing that any president could have done but only Trump had the genius and daring to actually do. Turning Venezuelan oil reserves into ready wealth will be easy because we have the biggest oil companies in the world that pay the biggest bribes. Or maybe it’s because we have the greatest military in the world. Whatever—it’s great, just like the golden ballroom and the soon to be arch.

In reality, consequences are already emerging, with more to follow. Trump was bragging about squeezing Venezuela for their ready reserves, but it turns out that that’s really only a drop in the bucket. We’ll be spending—or borrowing—vast amounts of money in the decades or more long project of getting Venezuela’s oil industry up to snuff, and that at a time when King Dollar will be under siege.

Trump also seems to believe that loss of international good will ain’t no thing. That belief will be tested soon. Mexico says they’ll continue shipping oil to Cuba. And Canada finds itself under heavy pressure—as Foo explains—to find other markets for the heavy crude that America imports in large quantities.

Bullying the world, basing our entire national ethos on that concept—which most Americans reject—will be a political test at home and abroad. It’s a daring concept, and a wrongheaded one. Foo warns that Trump’s actions are inevitably leading to an active militarization of the entire world along supply chain lines. The risks of major wars will increase.

Fatal Mistake: U.S. Oil War BACKFIRES As Major U.S. Ally Flips To China’s Economy

Yes, there are always consequences. The entire Venezuela operation was never about the cartels. It was about power projection and securing the Western Hemisphere. It’s 50% a geopolitical power grab and 50% to rescue the US economy, which is desperate for commodities. Now, since Trump started his tariff war, global supply chains have shifted against the United States and the big plan has always been to secure the resources of Latin America to prevent BRICS from expanding. So this new Monroe or Donroe doctrine is to turn Latin America into a resource base for the economy of the US empire.

Q: States need to take over the Venezuelan oil industry? Rubio: Well, we don’t need to. We, the, first of all, let me go back up. We don’t need Venezuela’s oil. We have plenty of oil in the United States. What we’re not going to allow is for the oil industry in Venezuela to be controlled by adversaries of the United States. You have to understand, why does China need [Venezuela’s] oil? Why does Russia need [Venezuela’s] oil? Why does Iran need [Venezuela’s] oil? They’re, they’re not even in this continent. This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live.

Rubio has made it crystal clear. We are now in an age of supply chain and commodity war. The US doesn’t have the bandwidth yet to play hegemon in every country out there. So the first step is Latin America, but there are big consequences for this move. By threatening to take over Venezuelan oil, Trump has woken up one of his biggest suppliers of crude today, and that is Canada. The Canadians are facing a big crisis now. Oil and gas is a big part of their economy. This one industry is 10% of Canada’s national GDP. So Trump taking over Venezuela is a big deal. The US imports over 8 million barrels of oil every day from the global markets and Canadian oil makes up more than half of the total imports. Around 4.5 million barrels flow from the oil sands to US refineries, and this provides steady revenue to Canadian oil companies.

Diplomatically, [Canadian oil exports to the US] gives Mark Carney some leverage. He can use the oil supply card to push back on Trump’s tariffs to a certain degree. But now that Venezuelan oil is under US control, the entire situation becomes more complicated for Canada. They will eventually lose their oil leverage over the US. The threat of higher gasoline prices in the United States and industrial energy shut-off has been lessened. US refineries are mainly set up to refine heavy Canadian oil. 75% of supply from up north is heavy oil. Future production from Alberta is mostly heavy oil as well. The US was locked in.

Well, they were until now. Canada is now in a race against time to move away from US markets before supply from Venezuela comes online. It will take years for the US to get Venezuelan oil [in large amounts]. But, at the rate Trump is hounding US oil companies to move in, it’s just a matter of time. Now, for those at the back, Trump has made it clear in no uncertain terms: It’s all about the oil. The future of Venezuela’s oil industry will be under the shadow of the United States.

Trump: As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust, for a long period of time. They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place. We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.

For Canada, this is a nightmare. They will lose what little leverage they have left against the US economy. We are going to see a big scramble by the Canadians to diversify away from US oil buyers. Canada needs other markets. The West Coast pipeline has never been more urgent than today. Over the decades, the Canadians have focused too much on building out infrastructure to supply the US. Now they have no choice but to accelerate the West Coast pipeline idea. And it will allow supply to swing towards other buyers in Asia--buyers whose economies are genuinely growing. They need a lot of energy to power their industries.

It’s not a matter of if the US will abandon Canadian oil, it’s only a matter of when. Geographically, Venezuelan oil makes sense. US refineries are located perfectly to receive crude cargos from Latin America. The Gulf Coast has the highest concentration of US refineries, almost all of which can easily handle heavy crude oil. Oil companies from Marathon to Exxon Mobile are all eager to get their hands on Latin American crude. And because Trump is going to rebuild the oil infrastructure in Venezuela, we can be sure of one thing. The US is going to drain oil supply away at fantastic discounts for American companies. If you think China buying at a 20% discount was good, just imagine the margins US companies will get. This will be at a price that Canada can’t compete with. It will be a total revenue collapse for Canadian oil exporters. Their pipelines to reach Asia should have been completed yesterday.

Selling to the Chinese economy is the biggest lifeline Canada has left. If they hesitate, Trump would double or triple his leverage against Canada in just a matter of years. Even today, over 85% of Canadian oil revenue comes from the US. Less than 15% is from non-US countries. Now, this segment is growing, but it’s just not fast enough. If you’re Canadian, you’d better sit down for this one. Once Trump gets Venezuelan oil pumping, revenues to Canada would literally collapse. Volumes will go down because supply will be coming to America from Caracas. And we aren’t joking here. The discounts will be so big--so huge—that Canadian suppliers will have to slash prices to compete. And here’s the crazy part. Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves. It’s double that of Canada at 300 billion barrels. In other words, Trump can keep this up forever.

Future US administrations will also cling to this cheap oil supply. Just because another Republican or Democrat gets into power does not mean they will give it up. No president will give this up. It’s basically a free pass for cheap energy and lower gasoline prices at the pump. But, if Canada sells more oil to Asia, especially to China, this won’t bode well for Trump. The US will be locked into an unstable region, there will be a big money sink for years to come.

There was clear evidence of Chinese demand for Canadian crude in the first 15 days of October. Beijing bought over 5 million barrels of oil. And, because of Trump’s capture of Maduro, both countries have no choice but to trade more. China probably has written off cheap oil from Venezuela by now. The discounts would most definitely narrow down. Canada also has to increase volumes to Chinese refineries to prevent a revenue collapse. There’s also a huge fringe benefit in this trade. China has given up on the dollar. When Canada sells oil to China, it will most likely be in bilateral currencies and, chances are, in the Chinese RMB.

Now, as we said before, the US capture of Maduro is a short-term win. Trump has won round one, but this is a very long game and the ramifications are starting to build. The blowback effects will be disastrous. The de-dollarization will build, all while the US will be spending a fortune to rebuild Venezuelan infrastructure. This will be a big financial gamble for Trump, and it might not succeed.

The estimates are extremely generous. Oil companies will have to invest around 10 billion per year over the next decade, and that puts the total bill at 100 billion--an insane amount of money. Trump and Rubio want the companies to come in and drill, but there’s a huge amount of risk. There’s a big security risk and a chance of guerilla action, plus the pipelines, refineries and the rigs are all in disarray.

In the 1970s, Venezuela was producing nearly 4 million barrels of oil a day. It’s hardly half a million today, and to bump it back eight times will be an incredible feat. It will take a lot of time and it’s going to take a lot of money. Just look at the oil rig situation there. There were over 60 rigs just 10 years back. 60 rigs pumping oil out of the ground that allowed Maduro to produce nearly 3 million barrels a day. Well, now there are just one or two rigs still functioning. Venezuelan rigs are so damaged that it will take months and years to do a major overhaul. And if there’s fighting going on, the timeline will get dragged way past 2030.

So this situation is not an open goal for Trump. It’s a huge investment and many things can go wrong. This situation is already backfiring. But, in classic Trump style, he wants a return right here and right now. Venezuela is about to raid their own oil reserves for the United States. They will be turning over 30 to 50 million barrels of heavy crude oil to the Trump administration. The oil will be sold at market price and it could fetch up to $3 billion. I don’t know what is going on anymore. Is this an advance to the US? Is the oil supposed to pay back for the rebuilding? It’s a lot of money, but it wouldn’t be nearly enough here. The money will be controlled by Trump, the president of the United States. Now, sure he said the people of Venezuela will benefit, but so will the US economy. It was always about oil from day one.

Obviously, China will be furious about it. If the oil goes to the US, can Beijing get their discounted barrels going forward? Will the existing contracts be honored? Russia also won’t be a happy camper. Putin elevated his partnership with Venezuela to see it go up in flames. The new president Delcy Rodriguez herself was also the former oil minister of the country. The oil industry loves her and we can expect her to walk in lock step with the big US oil companies and it doesn’t matter about the motivations anymore, does it? Maybe she is afraid of reprisals from Trump or maybe she thinks it’s a good idea. The fact is that China and Russia are about to get cut out from this oil supply.

Before the takeover, Chevron only had 23% of the country’s oil production. Now Pitivasa, the national oil company, is under heavy US influence. So 75% of production is under the control of Trump and Rubio. China and Russia have less than 18%. Will their stakes be honored or will the US just kick them out? Will this be a godfather move of take the money and leave? Because chances are that is what will probably happen. For Venezuela this isn’t good news. Now that the US has projected power over the region, China rightfully will not entertain investing in the country any further. It’s just too risky. And this opens up a whole can of worms. Will China be forced to sell their oil infrastructure? And how about their other mining operations in the country? China’s investment efforts are at risk of collapse.

Venezuela still owes China $12 billion, and this was part of a massive oil for loans program. Beijing didn’t want repayment in currencies. They allowed Maduro to pay back in barrels of oil. So $12 billion is equivalent to 200 million barrels of crude. The country obviously doesn’t have the cash to repay China. And with Trump raiding Venezuelan oil reserves, how can the new president repay China? This is a catch 22. With such enormous risks, we shouldn’t expect China or even Russia to invest more money there. So, the country will be more beholden to US money.

And, boy, does it get worse. Hegseth just double confirmed America’s grip on Latin America. It’s about ring fencing resources from the rest of the world, especially against Russia and China.

Hegseth: We spent decades purchasing American blood and got nothing economically in return. Now we can ensure we have access to additional wealth.

The calculus in Russia and China has to change. It has to. And here’s my big fear. We are going to enter a new age of active militarization, where the biggest economies have to project power to protect their own supply chains. There’s a reason why the US blockade is still present in the country even today. If you can’t physically secure your own supply chains, then there’s no point talking, is there? And that’s why the future will be highly inflationary. Every country will be building out their own security, their own military, to secure what’s important to them-- especially China and Russia going forward.