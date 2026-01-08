Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Vance: We control Venezuela by telling them, you can sell your oil so long as you serve America's national interests.

https://x.com/i/status/2009057802879377799

Yeah, go ahead and rip the mask off. Neocolonialism without the pretenses. Might makes right. Winning hearts and minds? No, just twisting arms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT

4h￼

The crew of the US-seized oil tanker Marinera turned out to be predominantly Ukrainian: 20 citizens of Ukraine, six from Georgia, and two from Russia. Initially, the vessel was operating under the flag of Guyana on a charter for a private trader.

The American side did not receive confirmation of the flag from Guyana and demanded that the captain enter an American port, but the ship went to the Atlantic and was subsequently registered in the Russian port of Sochi.

US Vice President Jay D. Vance stated that the tanker was allegedly posing as Russian to circumvent sanctions. According to him, the vessel was previously called Bella 1 and operated under the Panamanian flag.

Source: Банкста

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture