I’ve done a transcript of today’s Sean Foo video. In a very real sense you can regard this as a follow on from this morning’s post, Food For Thought From Patty Marins. That post was totally focused on the status of the war on Iran, and the Iran war will overshadow Trump’s entire (planned) trip to Beijing—the Chinese have said so. My view is that Trump needs a successful trip to Beijing badly. For that reason, I expect him to avoid any blowup in the Hormuz region. Foo’s view is that Trump has angered the Chinese in multiple ways and that the likelihood is that the trip will be a “nothing burger.”

You’ll notice that I felt obliged to do a bit more editing than usual, but nothing basic was changed.

Financial Seizure BACKFIRES On US Banks As Washington Desperate For China Investments

So the Trump - Xi summit is approaching, and the US is getting really desperate for a big geopolitical win. It’s obvious [that Trump’s] war on Iran isn’t going well, and the Chinese aren’t really keen on meeting Trump either--not when the Middle East is still on fire. [But put yourself in China’s place. You’re] getting threats of US sanctions while you’re still facing down US tariffs. At the same time, Trump is going to demand from you investments and help [in] breaking through Iran’s blockade. Now, China wants the war to be resolved before proper talks can really begin, and the Chinese are beginning to stack the deck in their favor. Remember the sanctions Scott Bessent imposed on Chinese refineries? Well, China is playing possum before the summit. The Chinese are asking their biggest banks to pause new loans to US sanctioned refiners. [At first glance that might lead you to] believe that Beijing is trying to protect their biggest banks--such as ICBC or Bank of China--from sanctions. It looks like a concession to Trump, but China still has smaller institutions--like the Bank of Kunlun [KLB]--that are already sanctioned that they can tap on. This is a bargaining chip to use against Trump. But at the same time, the Chinese aren’t calling in the existing loans made to the refiners. So, the Chinese are still actively defying US sanctions here.

Is Trump coming in good faith or not? China’s getting really tired and they’re wary of Washington weaponizing the dollar system. It breaks down trade, makes doing business more expensive, and everything becomes uncertain. It’s not just official Chinese assets at risk. Beijing holds nearly $700 billion in US Treasury bonds. But companies in China are finding the sanctions regime untenable because, even if you want to comply with them, the goal post keeps shifting and your money is always at risk. US financial sanctions are backfiring on the largest American banks, JP Morgan and Citi. They’re getting sued by a Chinese energy company, and the suit revolves around the big banks freezing payments from HY Energy Group meant for China Oil and Petroleum, a firm that later came under US sanctions. The amount of money in question is relatively small compared to the billions of dollars we’re all used to seeing--[two transfers amounting to] sums of $27 million and $13.5 million were blocked. But the most concerning part was that the funds were apparently given to the US Treasury sanction department [OFAC]. [That would mean that] Chinese money is actually flowing to the US government for [its own] benefit. Is OFAC using [private] US banks as their own personal confiscation squad?

One can expect this matter to be a topic during the summit at the sidelines. Bessent will most definitely be questioned about it. This highlights the risk of any other country using US intermediary banks. You don’t know what’s going to happen. The Chinese energy firm likely went through Swift to make the transfer that allowed the transaction to be tracked as well. Now, a big part of the argument lies on the timing of the freeze. The Chinese company is furious about how the sanctions were handled. The execution of the sanctions leaves much to be desired. According to HY Energy, the transfers were blocked as early as July 2023. That’s a big problem, because the recipient, the China Oil Company, was only added to the US sanctions list in February 2024. Is this a premature freezing of assets? It’s not even a retroactive action because this seizure was done before the sanctions even hit. And the company wants the banks to be liable for the financial losses.

This situation is one big mess that Washington just conjured up for Wall Street. US banks [could] now [be] on the hook for US sanctions. It would have never happened, would never have been a problem, if the US hadn’t weaponized the American financial system in the first place. Now, this isn’t a Trump problem. This happened during the Biden era. But it is an additional crisis for Bessent to handle, because HY Energy has called for OFAC to unfreeze the money. This is where things get quite tricky. If Bessent unfreezes the money, it will be a huge loss of face for the US sanctions regime. It would be spun not as the US admitting to a mistake but as a capitulation to Beijing. Trump wouldn’t look strong in front of the world, and that in itself is a big problem.

But the US is running out of options here because, no matter what Trump thinks, US companies benefit a lot from the Chinese economy. They don’t just sell exports or products to China. Many of them have branches in China itself. Walmart, for example, is earning a lot of money from Chinese consumers. Growth is at double digits, hitting way above 21% year on ear, thanks to e-commerce. For the full fiscal year, Walmart China earned nearly $25 billion in net sales. Their business in China is outperforming the global average. But if US banking sanctions get out of hand, China could start imposing restrictions on US companies operating in China. They could mandate that US companies use Chinese banks in addition to their own American banks. And this can be easily done by demanding that payment to suppliers or employees be done in RMB through Chinese accounts. Furthermore, local suppliers or customers of US companies in China might be forced to go through only Chinese banks as intermediaries, and this will ring fence more of the Chinese economy away from American banks--basically snatching away more business.

Beijing has the leverage here. S&P 500 revenue from the Chinese economy is enormous. It’s six times the entire amount of US exports to China. And we aren’t just talking about US goods. This number also includes services, US entertainment, education, and financial services. Over $1.1 trillion of S&P revenue came from the Chinese. And who is in the middle of all these transactions? US banks. This can come from handling the cash of the firms. They help handle payments to employees and vendors. US banks assist with trade, finance, and insurance. They also help with currency exchange from the Chinese RMB back to US dollars before sending it back to the United States. So US banks earn quite a lot of money from this back and forth. And all this can be replaced with Chinese banks if Beijing gets tired of US sanctions.

Now I’m not saying it will happen tomorrow, but you’d best believe they have the leverage. The Chinese economy is too big to ignore. The S&P companies will comply in order to stay in China.

These are the largest banks in the world.

In blue you have the American banks, and these are the names that most people around the world know. You have JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citi, and Goldman Sachs. And yes, they do hold a ton of assets. But Chinese banks are the biggest in the world. These are the entities in red. ICBC alone has over $7 trillion in assets. That’s double the assets of Bank of America. It’s more than three times the size of Wells Fargo. That’s why China isn’t really afraid of US sanctions. And if pushed to a corner, China could very easily weaponize their financial system. They have the size and they have the infrastructure. They could just as easily go, ‘if a US company wants to deal or sell in China, you have to go through our Chinese banks.’ So pushing Beijing to the edge with sanctions and confiscating assets is not a road the US really wants to go down here.

And as we speak, Trump is currently on his way to China. He’s flying to Beijing to make a deal. Now Trump really, really, really wants to score a win with the Chinese economy, but this won’t be an easy sell--not to the Chinese. And guess who Trump is bringing along on this ride? US financial giants including Blackstone and Citi Group. Their top executives are heading to Beijing to do more business in China. Now, one can see how awkward things really are, especially when the Treasury is threatening to call down fire and brimstone on Chinese banks. Not so sure how Beijing is going to receive this delegation, but it’s all about deal making today. And Trump is bringing all the big dogs with him to make deals. It’s basically a run to Beijing to help save the US economy with Chinese RMB revenue.

Now, in addition to Blackstone and Citi, we have other giants scooting over to Beijing. This includes Nvidia, Apple, Exxon, and Visa. The agenda should be really crystal clear here. Nvidia wants to sell more US AI chips to Beijing. They desperately need the revenue. [After Trump’s sanctions on chips blew up in his face, Nvidia’s market share in China is ZERO.] Apple also wants to sell more phones to Chinese customers. The competition they’re getting from Huawei and Xiaomi is really making them sweat. For Exxon, the agenda is mighty simple. They want China to buy more oil and gas--especially LNG from the United States--to ask Xi Jinping to move some business from Russia to US energy companies. Once again, this is going to be a tough sell. Imagine the Chinese shift energy dependency from an ally to an adversary. It’s not gonna happen. Maybe at the margins, but not in a serious way. Even before Trump’s trip to China, Republicans are flying over there as well, with the underlying expectation of China buying Boeing airplanes. It’s all about saving US industries and manufacturing via Chinese demand.

But what’s really interesting is that the US payment processor, Visa, is also heading to China. They’re desperate to maintain market share depth despite the backdrop of US sanctions. Union Pay is China’s own retail payment processor. Most credit cards in the world are cleared by either Visa or Mastercard, but the Chinese economy has their own domestic alternative called Union Pay. And inside China, they have over 90% of market share. But their global reach is expanding really fast. Countries around the world accept Union Pay cards because the Chinese consumer is growing and they are starting to spend more. In 2025, Union Pay processed over $23.4 trillion in transactions globally. It’s a strong annual growth of 9.5%. And this represents 34% of global transactions. In fact, 43% of Union Pay transactions now occur outside of China--not inside China, but outside. [It’s easy to] imagine Visa freaking out and doing their best to regain lost market share inside China. Now I don’t know what schemes or what reward plans they have for the Chinese consumer. Will it really be enough to overcome the lingering threat of sanctions? [After all] the US Treasury, through sanctions, can always shut down banking transactions. They can also force payment processers to obey Washington. So, once again this is going to be yet another tough sell.

A few weeks ago the US leadership was bashing China. Trump himself didn’t like the idea of China supplying Iran with weapons. We can all remember Bessent also hammering China’s support for Iran [through its purchases of] Iranian oil, but the US economy needs China for their own growth ambitions. Trump himself--this is hilarious--he’s doing an epic U-turn when it comes to the situation with the Chinese. Suddenly, he has no problem and Beijing is awesome in his books.

Trump: “Done very well with China. We’re going to have a meeting with President Xi. It’s going to be, I think, quite amazing. He’s been a, he’s been a friend of mine. I got, I’ve gotten along with him very well over the years. We have had no problem, and we’ve had no problem with China and, you know, everybody said, “Oh, China, China. We’ve had no problem with China.”

Now, everyone knows that Trump probably doesn’t mean [any of this], but he has no choice but to play nice. China has shown incredible backbone by resisting US sanctions. They’re still buying Iranian oil and possibly helping Iran’s economy in other ways. China also doesn’t need the US economy as much as the US needs [China’s economy]. Beijing can get their oil from Russia and they can make their own domestic AI chips. The Chinese banking system and payment rails are also very self-sufficient. They can stand alone. So Trump isn’t going there with a full set of cards. Even if he has five cards on hand to play poker with President Xi, the cards were probably made in China as well. The summit would more or less be a nothing burger. We shouldn’t really have some expectation of a big major deal. China is still furious about the war on Iran and the big disruption to their supply chains.