Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
2h

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary: "I believe we’ve reached a very substantial framework [with China.]"

Dollars to donuts they've reached no such thing. For one thing, the Chinese have previously stated their position that ALL tariffs should come down. And unlike Trump, the Chinese mean it when they say it. The Chinese might offer some temporary relief as a goodwill gesture, but even for that they will expect something tangible in return, not just a promise that future tariffs won't happen.

In contrast to Mr. Bessent's breathless claims of success, the Chinese media is saying nothing about an agreement at all. Rather, the Global Times is trumpeting the new China-ASEAN trade agreement, the 3.0 version. ASEAN is China's biggest trading partner, not the USA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cosmo T Kat's avatar
Cosmo T Kat
2hEdited

In North Dakota alone the farmers have 33% of a very large soybean crop with no place to put them. That would be devastating to a small, but vital agriculture state and their farmers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture