This is well beyond my pay grade, but I can’t help myself. So I’ll proceed with caution. I believe Sean Foo is correct in general: The US—through Bessent—is taking actions that will destroy the value of the USD (inflation) in a desperate effort to maintain the status of the USD as the world reserve currency. To try to head major USD asset holders from dumping those assets. That’s the meaning of the swap lines that were agreed to with the UAE. The problem is real enough—as the trendline of reserve holdings of USD vs. Gold illustrates. But if Trump prolongs his war, the problem could quickly become acute. Does Bessent know something, and is he trying to head that off?

Some of the signals that point in this direction …

Within weeks of the onset of war, the UAE sent a delegation to Beijing where they signed 24 trade agreements. That’s what set off Bessent’s decision to afford the swap line to the UAE—to keep them, and other Gulf states, on the USD reserve reservation. But a question that arises in this context—one that Luke Gromen raised—is: exactly what will the swap lines be used for? Buying gold? Or what?

The UAE didn’t simply request a swap line. They basically demanded the swap line, and the basis for the demand was precisely the lack of actual protection as well as the lack of consultation.

The point of the petrodollar system—which is the basis of USD reserve status—is a protection racket: We, the US, will protect you, the oil producers, with our military might if you will take payment in USD and in USD only and then invest large amounts of the proceeds in the US. The US revealed, right from the outset of Trump’s crazy war on Iran, that the protection racket was no more than a fig leaf. Worse, Trump launched his war without meaningful consultation with the Gulf Arab states, which were the most at risk from Iran’s openly threatened retaliation.

These two quotes from European leaders don’t address these issues, although it’s all bundled, connected. What they illustrate is that the rest of the world is watching Trump and the Jewish Nationalists destroying the world economy—and they’re appalled at what they’re seeing:

Merz: The Americans clearly have no strategy. And the problem with conflicts like this is always that you don’t just have to go in, you also have to get out again. We saw that all too painfully in Afghanistan for 20 years. We saw it in Iraq. So this whole affair is, as I said, ill considered—to say the least.

So, with that intro, here’s Sean Foo—minus the first 8 minutes or so which are about the warning China sent to the Euros about trying to sanction China:

China Just Blasted A SEVERE Warning As Bessent Panics Over Gulf Allies DUMPING Assets

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But let’s talk about another panic that’s happening at this time. It’s coming from Washington. The dollar system is starting to break, and Scott Bessent is freaking out again. Bessent probably took a look at this chart and realized that no one is buying US treasuries.

Bond official holdings have been stagnating for over 5 years. In fact, has dropped below $4 trillion for quite some time, but gold has been rising in holdings since 2023. Countries are losing faith in the dollar and they have been buying more gold. Plus, gold has been increasing in value. So, the amount has been increasing as well. And if things continue, borrowing money from global investors is going to get harder and harder. So Bessent has been trying to conjure weird schemes to save the dollar’s dominance. The first is to crack down on banking regulations to get them to hold less collateral. He wants to reduce the leverage ratio to allow banks to hold less cash and push them into US bonds. We can also remember the crazy stable coin plan. Bessent hoped for crypto bros to buy more stable coins and for issuers to buy more US treasuries for collateral.

All those plans are impossible at best and very risky at worst. It could destabilize the entire banking sector. It would also put US Treasury demand at the mercy of crypto investors. And now here’s his latest scheme to protect dollar hegemony. Scott Bessent wants to give dollar swap lines to protect the entire financial system.

“Many of our Gulf allies have requested swap lines. uh you would have just read about the UAE and swap lines whether it’s from the Federal Reserve or the Treasury are to maintain order the in the dollar funding markets and to prevent the sale of the US assets uh in in a uh disorderly way. So uh the swap line would both benefit the UAE the and uh the US and as I said numerous other countries including some of our Asian allies have also requested them.”

Bessent’s fear is something we have articulated many times. The US cannot afford for the Gulf States and for Asia to dump US assets. Whether that be Treasury bonds or stocks, the end result will be disastrous. So Bessent is not going to let a good crisis go to waste. He’s ready to wreck the dollar’s strength to save the dollar system. There’s a big distinction here that we have to understand. It’s truly a last ditch attempt to save the Empire’s economy. We have to focus on two parts. The first is justifying the swap lines to protect the dollar’s primacy and the US economic shield. It’s a shield to allow the US to make wasteful and stupid decisions and still somehow survive. Additional swap lines can benefit our nation by reinforcing dollar usage and liquidity internationally, maintaining smooth functioning in dollar funding markets, promoting trade and investment with the United States. Bessent understands the need for countries to keep holding dollars because--if they don’t--recycling them back to US assets just won’t happen. The converse might occur--countries will start dumping theirs.

Bessent’s second admission also tells us what his big fear is. Listen to this.

“Reserve currency status is strengthened by constant long-term initiatives including countering the growth of problematic alternative payment systems.”

No prizes for what Bessent means. He’s afraid of alternative systems like China’s CIPS or the mBridge digital payment rails. Those alternative systems don’t just escape the Treasury’s power to sanction people--they also encourage de-dollarization.

Once again, it goes back to the same conversation about dumping dollar assets. The Gulf allies have suffered enormous damage to their economies, thanks to the war. We are literally talking about energy assets and infrastructure getting blown up. And when you see your gas fuels and refineries getting destroyed, you have to repair them. There’s no questioning that. Not only will that take a lot of time and manpower, it’s going to cost a ton of money. In the first 50 days of the war, Persian Gulf producers lost a fortune in missing oil revenue. Now, prices have gone up, but the volumes have collapsed by over 12 million barrels a day. In total, they have lost 50 billion in unproduced crude oil revenue and, thanks to the double blockade, their losses are only going to power up. The total bill could very well hit a hundred billion by the time this conflict ends.

Now, where are the Gulf countries going to conjure up the money? They could borrow the amount, but it would drive them into a black hole of debt. The easiest way is to dump their assets. After all, that is the point of holding reserves—you use them in an emergency. And we shouldn’t doubt how much money the Gulf countries have. They are rich, thanks to decades of selling oil. They have a low cost of production. And for countries like Saudi Arabia, anything above $15 to $20 a barrel is pure profit. Thanks to decades of recycling money to global bonds and stocks, the Gulf States are extremely rich. If we combine their wealth funds, central bank holdings, and pension funds, there’s almost $9 trillion in assets sitting around. And the major part of those funds are in USD denominated assets.

And it’s not just the central banks Bessent is worried about. Many Gulf producers have their own wealth funds, like Saudi Arabia’s PIF--the Public Investment Fund that pours money into US tech. And if the Gulf producers collapse into recession, which is very likely, they could liquidate a ton of US dollars. If that should happen, Bessent would freak out while yields will shoot through the roof. Now, that’s a big problem when it comes to issuing swap lines to save the dollar system. Swap lines are a last resort for countries that face a dollar crisis. It’s not supposed to be used to save the US from their own financial crisis. It’s all upside down now. You are essentially printing dollars in exchange for country’s currency, Saudi riyal for example, and it’s going to flood the global market with more liquid dollars that will inflate the prices of everything--not just stocks and bonds, but commodities and even food prices.

Bessent has done this before and it’s about to become a habit. He used the Exchange Stabilization Fund, the ESF, and the Treasury to bail out Argentina with $20 billion. That’s more dollars flooding the global system. He’s using a defensive tool offensively to save the US financial system. This is bizarre and dangerous at exactly the same time. Here’s the big danger he’s choosing not to see or not to admit. If multiple Gulf countries crash and they all activate their swap lines, where’s the money going to come from? Will the Fed print money for the currency swap? That would most definitely crash the dollar. And if Bessent chooses to issue more treasuries to fund the swap line, the ESF, now the supply of bonds increases as well. Yields could actually go haywire. It’s just so weird.

But it seems the US loves to dig a deeper grave for their own economy. The schemes coming out of Capitol Hill are not just desperate, they’re quite dangerous, in fact.