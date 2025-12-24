I’ll keep this brief. Two months ago the Trump regime made an emergency appeal to the SCOTUS from a lower court ruling that sided with the state of IL and the city of Chicago, which refused to allow the federalization of the National Guard to protect ICE agents and other federal personnel in Chicago. The SCOTUS spent two months considering the emergency and today sent the case back to the lower court for further consideration, with some guidance. Zerohedge explains a bit:

The 6-3 decision left in force a judge’s ruling that has blocked the deployment since Oct. 9. “At this preliminary stage, the government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the majority said. The government hadn’t shown the president could legally “federalize the Guard in the exercise of inherent authority to protect federal personnel and property in Illinois.” … Justice Samuel Alito dissented from the high court’s ruling Tuesday, saying he had “serious doubts” about the majority’s reasoning. “The Court fails to explain why the President’s inherent constitutional authority to protect federal officers and property is not sufficient to justify the use of National Guard members in the relevant area for precisely that purpose,” Alito wrote, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas.

While this is being pitched as a defeat for Trump, which it is, there is a definite twist to the ruling. If I understand this properly—and I’m basing this on two tweets by Margot Cleveland—while the SCOTUS is saying that Trump can’t, for now, use the National Guard for this purpose, the Court leaves open the possibility that the regular US military could be used for that purpose.

Check it out:

Margot Cleveland @ProfMJCleveland￼ BREAKING: HOLY BEEP! Huge loss to Trump and our country!! 1/ 2/ Kavanaugh highlights what Court just teed up [the use of regular armed forces rather than the National Guard]:

These are rather complex and sensitive areas. I’m not eager to see the US military deployed on the streets of our cities. It sets a bad precedent. Presumably, Trump will think twice before deploying the regular US military in Chicago.

Apparently Trump has been touting the “good” GDP numbers. GDP numbers are BS, and they don’t fool anyone.

Robert Barnes @barnes_law￼ When the GDP growth is due to spiking health insurance, an AI capex investment that threatens more jobs than it creates, and temporary trade distortions, the GDP won’t translate into better job approval ratings, but just the opposite. Quote￼ zerohedge @zerohedge 11h About that surge in personal consumption: it’s all health insurance

You can read lots more about this here:

The Pathetic GDP Report Fueling a Fake Economy GDP report hallucinates, but consumers and small businesses know the truth

Ed Dowd pounces on more Trumpian incoherence: