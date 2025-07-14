This ruling pretty much summarizes why I’ve paid so little attention to the legal front—busy as it has been—of Trump 2.0. There are areas that the SCOTUS will likely push back or draw legal boundaries that are less broad than desired, but Trump 2.0 will by and large win out. What’s telling about this ruling is that it was issued without any explanation—although with three dissents. The lack of any explanation is a crystal clear indication that the 6-3 majority smackdown didn’t consider the challenge worthy of wasting time on.

Margot Cleveland @ProfMJCleveland BREAKING--BOOM: Trump scores another win at SCOTUS. 1/

2:27 PM · Jul 14, 2025 3/ New York and several other leftist states sued Department of Education, challenging reduction in forces & Dept of Ed's implementation of Trump policy provisions. Lower court entered injunction mandating rehiring & barring executing Trump's EO. 4/ SCOTUS "stayed" the injunction, meaning Dept of Ed can fire away and implement Trump's EO, which required agency to comply with law. SCOTUS did not explain reasoning, but lots of flaws in lower court, i.e., no jurisdiction over employee disputes, States' have no injury.

Since the department was created by act of Congress, it can’t be abolished by the president. However, it can be gutted to a very great extent, leaving education policy largely in the hands of the states and/or local governments—depending on each state.

A commenter on the thread voiced the usual frustration of how slowly our legal system operates, but that’s just the way our system was intended to operate.

Gary P. Nabhan @GaryPNabhan 45m￼ It’s great that the Supreme Court keeps ruling in President Trump’s favor as they overturn lower court decisions against him, but isn’t there a viable way to speed up the process? It has been trench warfare in the courts for nearly 6 months, and every lower court ruling against him slows down a major policy initiative. The Supremes already know in most cases how they’re going to vote on these issues (contrary to what everyone claims). Why can’t they just expedite and get everything settled by July 31st so the President can accomplish what the American people elected him to do?

The obvious response is that the SCOTUS isn’t actually ruling for Trump, per se. Rather, it’s ruling in favor of our constitutional order of a federal system composed of three separate branches of government, each with defined duties and rights. The majority, certainly Roberts, wants to preserve the appearance of giving all parties a full and impartial hearing—even when this smackdown leaves no doubt of their view of how meritless the delaying tactics are.

Just as obviously, the practical results will vary, depending on the politics of individual states. In normal states, the results could be heartening for conservatives. In IL and elsewhere, not so much. But the fault or credit will reside with the people, as is proper.