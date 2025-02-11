This was during a conversation with Judge Nap in which Scott got a lot of things very right. Unfortunately he got one important thing factually wrong, and it’s important to understand this. The factually incorrect statement was about how Jonathan Pollard got out of jail and relocated to Israel. The whole video is worth listening to, especially what Scott has to say about Trump vis a vis Netanyahu, but here’s a partial transcript of the part about Pollard, with my corrections and comments.

Is Israel an ally of the United States? No. Let me remind people that in the 1980s there was a guy named Jonathan Pollard. He was an American intelligence analyst and he was directed by Israeli intelligence, by an Israeli intelligence officer in the Embassy of Israel in Washington DC, to basically steal the crown jewels of American intelligence. It's the "Bible" that has all of the frequencies that we collect upon in the Sigint world. These are frequencies that are developed over years, painstakingly. If the enemy finds out that we know what a frequency is, they change it. Then it's no good. This is the "Bible." That said, this is what each frequency did, how it's encrypted, how we've defeated the encryption--the whole works. Scores of American lives were lost gathering this information. I just want to remind, this is the Cold War when we had C-130s get brought down over Armenia [over the Armenian SSR]. They were doing a Sigint track. We had other aircraft go down collecting this data.

This deserves a comment. It illustrates how crazy we were during the Cold War. The Armenian SSR was part of the USSR. We were flying C-130s over parts of the USSR to provoke responses that could tell us something about Soviet Sigint. Have you ever heard of the Soviets doing that to the US? Me neither.

When you say 'Sigint,' this is government talk for signals intelligence. Signals intelligence, and basically Pollard took this book and gave it to the Israelis. Then the Israelis took this book and gave it to the Soviets in exchange for getting beneficial immigration policy out of the Soviet Union. So basically they gave the Soviets the "Bible" on how we collect intelligence against Soviet Sigint. It damaged American National Security--the Israelis did that. The FBI will tell you that the number one collector of intelligence against the American Target in the United States is Israel. Not Russia, not Iran, not China. Israel. Israel is the greatest threat to American Security. Israel only cares about Israel. They Don't Care About Us. They only act for their benefit. They view us as a tool to benefit them. So Israel is not an ally of the United States. Israel is not a friend of the United States. Israel uses the United States like a parasite uses a host.

All of that is true. Next is the incorrect part.

What became of Pollard? He was supposed to be in jail for life and rot and die in an American prison, but the pro-Israeli lobby put pressure on. Netanyahu called him an Israeli hero--again, a friend of America calling a man who stole the crown jewels, gave them to Israel, sold it to the Soviets, he's a hero. So we pardon him. We released him and he's living out his life in Israel as a hero of Israel. One of the greatest traitors America ever had is a hero of Israel.

This is flatly incorrect. Israel and its agents in the US did attempt—strenuously—to pressure the US into pardoning Pollard, but it never happened. At the time Pollard was sentenced to life in prison that equated to 30 years—depending on good behavior. Pollard served his 30 years and was released on parole toward the end of Obama’s presidency. Pollard then served out his full parole, following which he emigrated to Israel toward the end of Trump 1.0—where he is, indeed, treated as a great hero.

There’s a discussion that follows in which Scott and the Judge discuss which president “pardoned” Pollard and conclude that it must’ve been Trump. Repeat: Pollard was never pardoned. Not by Obama, not by Trump.