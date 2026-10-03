Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 3

Interesting. Polling must have shown Trump that the We're-doing-it-for-Israel meme was falling flat:

The_Real_Fly @The_Real_Fly

4h

TRUMP SAYS HIGH OIL PRICES A SMALL PRICE TO PAY, IRAN WOULD HAVE NUKED ALABAMA ***

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dbriz
Oct 3

Breaking news:

All Bullshit detectors within a 100 mile radius of Washington DC have been rendered inoperable from overload.

Manufacturers are promising newer versions promptly with higher capacity.

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