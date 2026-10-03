But first a bit of news. Iran, of course, continues to strike tankers in Hormuz. The manufactured controversy over the status of Hormuz continues in desultory fashion, but the stats tell the story:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Brent back comfortably over $100. The OIL GLUT 2.0 slop op barely made a dent and just ended up producing carnage and lives lost in the Middle East and doing major reputational damage to @Kpler. Monkeys are manning the controls here, clearly.

The claim that there was an Oil Glut—more than before the war—gushing through Hormuz was clearly an op, orchestrated by the US using Kpler as a cutout. The entire point, like similar ops that have been happening regularly since August, was to manipulate the price of “paper oil” downward in the period before the US midterm elections. As opposed to what people in the real world are paying for oil. As usual, the ploy worked for a few days, but not for long. The only question is how many more of these ops can be run over the next month.

The Trump arm twisting to get NATO countries to release their diesel reserves is a similar op. Obviously, this wouldn’t be necessary if we were experiencing the Oil Glut Trump has been talking up:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter Oct 2￼ BREAKING: US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada have just agreed to a coordinated release of 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel through the IEA, beginning immediately over four months, with a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days, per Macron.

“immediately over four months” = not immediately. Did Trump suggest to these folks that he would try to pull a rabbit out of the hat and end the war before they had to release the diesel reserves?

The G7 says it will coordinate refinery maintenance schedules to prevent simultaneous shutdowns, will convene at the IEA in the coming days on the possibility of additional diesel releases, and calls on all producers to refrain from export bans “that could exacerbate market tensions.” The US told Germany and France on Thursday to draw down their emergency diesel reserves immediately or face a US diesel export ban, and asked the EU for 120 million barrels over six months. The US offered its own 40 million barrel SPR release on Tuesday.

Here’s a reality check, one which Larry Johnson has pointed to repeatedly. Via Brave AI:

Global diesel consumption exceeded 28 million barrels per day in 2023, representing approximately 26% of total refined petroleum product demand. By 2024, demand reached 28.7 million barrels per day, with forecasts projecting a rise to 32.6 million barrels per day by 2040.

This gives the whole game away. The game is to gaslight Americans into thinking that Trump is doing something effective about the diesel crisis. The reality, clearly revealed in the numbers, is that the 100 million barrels of diesel to be released is a drop in the bucket of global diesel consumption—four days, maybe? It’s a stopgap to try to manipulate the markets temporarily, but I doubt anyone will be fooled.

The attempt to blame Iran for the “hijacking” fits the same pattern. What you’re supposed to think after Trump blames Iran is: Gosh, we better just nuke Iran, or at least stop using diesel and gasoline and jet fuel. Something like that. Just as long as you don’t think about the price of energy, inflation, and idiotic wars when you go into the voting booth.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter Oct 1￼ BREAKING: Trump accuses Iran of being behind the flydubai incident where a co-pilot stabbed the captain on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, and when asked whether the US would retaliate because of it, he said minutes ago “oh, they’ll be hit very hard, don’t worry.” Asked if the co-pilot was put there by the IRGC, Trump said “it could have been.”

Meanwhile, the Houthis have been hammering Saudi oil infrastructure, even as they advance against Saudi mercenaries. The Saudi claim that they’re going to invade Yemen with and army of 100K isn’t even worth a good laugh.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter Oct 1￼ BREAKING: Yemen’s Houthis have struck Saudi Aramco’s Yanbu North Terminal inside the Yanbu Industrial Port, with a nearby oil tanker master reporting an aerial strike on the terminal that caused a port fire and led port authorities to temporarily suspend loading operations, per initial reports. It would be the first reported strike inside the port itself rather than on the infrastructure feeding it. The Yanbu North Terminal is a major crude oil export terminal, with a crude loading capacity of around 1.5 million barrels per day. 4h￼ BREAKING: For the first time in over four years, Yemen’s Houthis have struck a Saudi Aramco facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles, with a massive plume of smoke and fire rising from the site this morning.

But here’s the Camp David story, and to me this is another indication that all the talk about post election escalation—yeah, why wait?—is bluff. It’s militarily crazy, and economically disastrous. So the question is, What did these guys really talk about at Camp David?

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 14h￼ BREAKING: Trump’s top national security officials met secretly at Camp David on Friday for hours on the Iran war, in a “highly unusual meeting” the administration did not announce, with one official saying “things were decided,” per three US officials to Axios. The last comparable meeting was in June 2025, days before Israel went to war with Iran. Vance chaired, with Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, CIA Director Ratcliffe and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Caine attending. Asked while his advisers were at Camp David what his next move on Iran would be, Trump said “If I told you, you would have a major story. But you will see.”

The directly related question is, Why wasn’t Trump there? Trump is CinC—nobody else, at least not according to the Constitution. Trump has launched two major wars on Iran, and they were both disasters. If another major attack is in the works, then nothing was decided = NO “things were decided” in the absence of the CinC. And it would be absolutely mandatory for the CinC to be present if war was under discussion. Which leads me to suspect that these guys did NOT huddle at Camp David to put the finishing touches to plans for a major new attack on Iran. Instead, they likely were trying to brainstorm a way out of this mess that they could present to Trump—who needs a way out in the worst possible way. For that, Trump wouldn’t need to be present.

And, yes, a way out would qualify as “a major story,” just as Trump said. The problem is that neither Iran nor China nor Russia are really interested in providing Trump with a way out. Not yet. Like Trump and his imaginary escalation, they’re also waiting until “after the midterms”.