Here goes. First an Iran update. Everyone but Trump seems to have a clue as to who’s in charge:

￼jeremy scahill @jeremyscahill· 7h￼ First he was possibly dead, then severely wounded, then not in a position of authority, then Iran in disarray, now he’s playing a critical role. The blockade is working. Now we have Project Freedom. Now we don’t. JD is on his way to Islamabad. No, it’s Steve & Jared. Now no one. Quote￼ CNN @CNN 15h US intelligence assesses that Iran’s new supreme leader is playing a critical role in shaping war strategy alongside senior Iranian officials, according to multiple sources.

Next, the Epstein suicide note:

Next, Geopolitics—capital “G” to denote big picture stuff—and we begin the pivot to Russia:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼Mackinder’s Dread Realized The rail and pipelines now connecting Iran, Russia, and China do not REPLACE the ancient maritime routes, they REINFORCE them. They are interior lines of supply that enable the Eurasian entente to bring power to bear all along the maritime perimeter.

Larry Johnson’s article today analyzes some of the issues raised in those maps—recommended. This is essentially about the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s—that’s what Mackinder’s ideas were all about—war to prevent the rise of BRICS, or a multi-polar world:

I also recommend Judge Nap’s INTEL Roundtable from yesterday, which covered Iran (first half) and Russia (second half). The discussion of Russia related issues by Larry, Ray, and Scott was quite stimulating. Basically, they agreed that the US backed Euro drone offensive against Russia—which features long range drone attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia as well as the use of Polish, Baltic, and Finnish air space to circumvent Russia AD—has gone so far that a breaking point has been reached. They all predict that Russia will, in the next month or so, react powerfully against the sources of these attacks. Most specifically, Scott Ritter pointed to the St. Petersburg Economic Forum—Russia’s premier annual international conference, which is scheduled for the first week of June. Scott emphasized that there is no way in the world that Russia will allow that conference to be disrupted by drone attacks, and that means drastic steps by Russia. The heat of Russian rhetoric is on a one way trajectory—hotter.

With that in mind, I offer a partial transcript of a conversation between Glenn Diesen and Alex Krainer, which addresses European preparations for war on Russia. Russia is well aware of what’s going on, which is another reason why action is probably imminent. But first a caveat. I know that some readers follow Alex Krainer, and I have certainly quoted him as well. It’s important to understand that Krainer’s views are often colored by his association with the Larouche movement. I don’t say that as some sort of automatic disqualification of his views—if that were the case I wouldn’t be offering this transcript. However, as an example of why I counsel caution, in the earlier part of this conversation Krainer flatly states that UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch and the UK government tried to pressure Trump into war on Iran in 2019. I tried to find some sort of confirmation of that statement, but could only find it on a Larouche run web site. In the diplomatic cables—release of which got Darroch recalled from DC for his acerbic criticism of Trump—Darroch characterized Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA as “an act of diplomatic vandalism.” That doesn’t sound like a clarion call to war on Iran.

That said, here’s the portion of the conversation that deals with Euro war plans:

Alex Krainer: Ceasefire in the US-Iran War Is Over — Trump Is Trapped & Defeated GD: I want to ask you a last question, which is how this Iran war is now affecting Europe’s war, or NATO’s war, or the NATO - Russia war in Ukraine because the Iranian war has obviously taken a lot of resources away from Ukraine. the Americans are still sending weapons but there’s a lot of talk about delays or of weapons being diverted. So if the US has less capabilities and even intentions to commit to the war against Russia in Ukraine, it seems that the Europeans are then—unless they’re going to have peace with Russia, which isn’t on the table—going to have to escalate. And we do some see some cases of this and this is happening of course at a very sensitive time when the US protection of Europe is going away. and also Russia seems now determined to restore its deterrence by hitting back. So it’s a very strange or dangerous time to escalate. And this is when we see now the Europeans, at least some European countries, the UK plus nine northern countries forming this new naval block to confront Russia. I was wondering how do you read this situation? Because if we are going to end up in a massive war with Russia with the Russians possibly launching a limited nuclear strike to restore deterrent, I think this is going to be the most likely pathway now.

Sergey Karaganov is probably the most prominent Russian advocating a nuclear strike on Europe.

AK: Yeah, that’s a very interesting situation, Glenn. So this just happened on 23rd April. The British representatives and the naval chiefs of 10 European nations signed protocols for formation of the Joint Expeditionary Force [JEF], which is really interesting because 10 northern European nations are voluntarily putting their navies under British command, obviously with the intent to create a new military alliance aimed against Russia. So, they intend to basically cut Russia off from its northern maritime routes and to harass Russia. They’re already doing aggressive boarding of Russian ships and inspections of ships suspected of circumventing sanctions or espionage or whatever. So that is forcing the Russians to respond. Apparently Russia is putting FSB linked security personnel on high value tankers, or they’re sending submarines or frigates to accompany the ships. Then, in turn, the British are saying, ‘Oh, Russians incursions into our waters have have been increasing.’ Well, yeah, because you’re harassing them. So, the Russians are obliged to send military escorts with their cargo ships. And then the Brits say, “Oh, look, they’re making incursions into our waters.” It’s like an escalation escalator that is obviously coming and instigating from London again. So it seems to me that all roads always end up leading to London because this new Joint Expeditionary Force--obviously crafted to antagonize Russia--is again a brainchild of the British governing establishment with headquarters in London. With operational control in London, with a British general who is the top commander of this structure. They’re not there yet, because they have given themselves about four years to completely bring this these forces in sync. Meaning, they still have different equipment, different electronic standards, different munitions, and different types of weaponry. So they want to harmonize all this so that they can operate as a single military unit, and that’s going to be a process and an investment. But again, the mysterious aspect to this that needs to be explained is, Why would 10 European nations agree to put themselves at risk of war with a nuclear power and submit their navies to the control of a London based command and control center? Why did they agree to be led by a power that’s obviously has aggressive designs towards Russia? Why wouldn’t any of these nations say, “Well, maybe it better serves our interest to find a way of cooperating with Russia to have peaceful coexistence so that everybody could be safe and everybody could trade with one another and we can focus on developing our economies.” And instead of that, they all sign up to an agenda that has very high risks of bringing them to a devastating war against a nuclear power. That is that is really difficult to explain. Furthermore, all 10 of these nations are NATO members. They’re already in a military alliance. Why do they need a new military alliance? Well, they say that they need to be more agile. They don’t want to deal with the whole NATO baggage, the bureaucracy that might inhibit their freedom to act. So, they created a new alliance, but if that alliance gets into trouble against Russia, then they’re going to say, “Oh, we’re NATO member nations. Article 5, everybody has to now unite and go to war against Russia.” So it’s basically a trip wire, but it’s being done deliberately and it’s taking the whole world to the precipice of World War III. And we have to take that situation seriously. And then they’re also saying, we need this because we need to bring the focus back from the Middle East to Russia, because the Middle East may be Trump’s obsession, but London is still primarily obsessed with Ukraine and Russia and they’re losing there. So, they need a second front. It was meant to be the Balkans. The war drive in the Balkans has dissipated since Trump came into the White House. So now they’re instigating it in the Baltics. But it’s this cabal that is pushing us into World War III. And for the reasons that we discussed, their designs are essentially hegemonic. They they will not give up. They will never give up. They’ve been trying to take control of Russia for more than 200 years. And they never stopped. And so they will not stop again until one side or the other is completely defeated and destroyed.

Krainer, typically, is speaking in a sort of code. The people he describes as seeking control over Russia for more than 200 years are the Jewish banking interests centered, especially, in the City of London, who served as the financiers of the British Empire starting with the Napoleonic wars—check it out, that was a bit more than 200 years ago. These financial interests financed British wars and Britains exanding imperial ambitions around the world—Crimea, India, South Africa, Russo - Japanese (the Rothschilds financed the British building of the Japanese navy that defeated the Russian navy), Palestine. But revenge against Russia was always a strong motivating factor, to include backing the 1905 rebellion and later the Bolsheviks seizure of power.

GD: Yeah. I think the reason they’re willing to essentially risk their own countries instead of pursuing basic national interests by adjusting to the new balance of powers--because this is not simply a war about whether or not Europe should be a part of Russia or Ukraine. This is a war about do we have a multipolar system or unipolar with collective hegemony. And I think if they can push back the Russians, then they’ll have this powerful Ukrainian shield in front of them, the Americans will return, standing behind them. And this is the formula for collective hegemony. And if they begin to pursue common sense and trade and accept a new status quo, that means a new distribution of power. A multipolar system. It’s not that different actually from Iran. It’s not that different from the Americans sending the economic war against China, which they could both prosper if they cooperated but that means they have to live next to China as an equal and I don’t think there’s, again, I think this major struggle about what kind of world order--we’re not really past this yet. My prediction is gonna end. You know, this new world will be born in blood and fire, not diplomacy, unfortunately. So, I hope I’m wrong though. AK: Blood and fire and viruses, Glenn, that’s coming!

I’ll wind up with some links from the past, background reading:

The War Among The Jews

Poles, Catholics, Jews, Russians ...

Money Matters

my wife and I have an intellectual disagreement about peasants