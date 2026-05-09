Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mimi Alberu's avatar
Mimi Alberu
15m

The entire Glenn Diesen/Alex Krainer interview, while a bit depressing, is worth listening to. I hope Marens is wrong about Iran's reticense to escalate and LJ is right in his latest interview with Diesen. This video came across the MSN feed so I thought I would share.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/isfahan-iran-drone-explores-the-jewel-of-iranian-culture/vi-AA1XmLj4?ocid=socialshare

Reply
Share
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
44m

I hope that Judge Nap and friends are correct and that Russia is at last going to smack down the naughty Euroweenie children. Way past time!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture