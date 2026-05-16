Meaning In History

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Mike richards's avatar
Mike richards
10h

The special people have ‘greater isreal’. The Germans had lebensraum. Copycats, even in genocide.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
9h

There have been consistent rumblings that the UAE are going to join offensively against Iran, e.g. https://t.me/Middle_East_Spectator/32131

They're obviously not going to be able to invade / defeat Iran, but their military is outsized compared to their population, and it could provide the US with a proxy ground component, after the Kurdish gambit has failed.

Sacrificing local proxies on the ground has tradition, and with the rebalancing of the other players in the region, we might see some map changes when the dust settles

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