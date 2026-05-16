All the main issues are still developing in the wake of the Beijing summit: global shortages of all sorts that threaten the world economy, the war on Iran, Anglo-Zionist relations with China, etc. We’ll try to break them down.

It’s convenient to start with the coming shortages:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼ US supplies of motor oils expected to see 40% shortfall. In a nation that depends heavily on driving everywhere and trucks for freight deliveries this could be seriously disruptive. ￼“We’re facing the largest supply shortage of lubricating fluids in the modern history of America. Realistic, middle-of-the-road estimates are for our average available supply in this product category to drop by 40%.” --Internal AutoZone Memo Nissan just sent a memo to its US dealer network warning of engine oil supply constraints. Effective May 1st, allocation of Nissan Genuine Oil (including Mobil and Mobil 1 variants) has been cut to 55% of prior year volumes.

On a bigger picture scale. The sulphur shortfall brought about by the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran impacts not only industry but … agriculture. The impact is happening even as we speak.

Robert Friedland @robert_ivanhoe￼￼ The indefatigable genius, Craig Tindale, has done it once again with a deep-dive analysis on the supply crunch of the chemicals needed to make the world go round.

The situation the world finds itself in has never before been articulated as clearly as Craig has analysed it here… All those that care how our world is changing, with absurdly profound consequences, should IMMEDIATELY READ his analysis. @ctindale explains how chemical reagents have overtaken geology as THE main bottleneck impacting the global supply chain of metals. An unprecedented shock has been created in the supply of sulphur and sulphuric acid. Initially, this was caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz… and further exasperated by subsequent export restrictions imposed by other major exporters of sulphur and sulphuric acid as they protect their own industries. As Craig points out, sulphuric acid is essential in the production of critical metals, such as copper, nickel, cobalt, uranium and rare earths… He goes into detail on how the growing contraction in the supply of acid is already impacting the production of critical metals in Chile, Africa, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. Not to be forgotten is that over 50% of the world’s sulphuric acid is used in the production of fertilizer. The supply shock is also having a significant impact on the security of food supply. Governments have a priority to ensure their populations have enough food to eat at a price they can afford to eat it at….leading to further export restrictions.

And so, re agriculture:

Lukas Ekwueme @ekwufinance￼￼ Major US fertilizer producer Mosaic is losing money in the midst of a fertilizer crisis. - Sulfuric acid is a major input in phosphate fertilizer production - ~30% of global sulfur is gone due to Hormuz - China, the #1 exporter, is banning sulfuric acid As a result, sulfuric acid prices are surging and producers like Mosaic have to scale back production, worsening the fertilizer crisis.

More assessments of Trump’s trip to Beijing.

Olga Bazova @OlgaBazova￼ Trump left Beijing with minimal results, while Xi scored several victories, — Reuters ￼Behind closed doors, Xi gave Trump a stern warning: any improper handling of Taiwan could lead to conflict.

￼Trump refused to comment on this topic.

￼While Trump was seeking quick business victories, Xi was promoting a long-term “restart” and a pact to maintain stable trade relations.

￼Xi introduced a new term to describe the relationship — “constructive strategic stability”. This is a sharp departure from the phrase “strategic competition” used by Biden.

￼ Xi said nothing about Iran, and analysts doubt that China will pressure Tehran or stop its military support.

￼There was no breakthrough on the sale of advanced Nvidia H200 chips to China, despite the company’s CEO joining the trip at the last minute.

￼Trump also left without an official solution to the problem of rare earth metal supplies.

Read Larry Johnson’s similar but more detailed assessment: Trump’s Failed Mission to China. I’ll be quoting from the article further down.

Relevant from the news today—while Trump claimed that China broadly agreed with him re Hormuz, we’re learning that such was not the case at all. The Chinese ambassador to the UN has made it clear that China recognizes Iran’s territorial sovereignty over the waters of Hormuz and will veto the US/Bahrain resolution that attacks Iran.

China has also invited Putin to Beijing—yes, the invitation was extended by Beijing. It’s a reaffirmation of the strategic partnershhip at a critical juncture.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Interestingly, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced today that Putin will visit China [at the invitation of President Xi] imminently, in his first foreign trip of 2026 (and of course right after Trump’s visit). Putin and Xi are expected to renew the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship signed in 2001 (https://trtworld.com/article/0c6e1bb99096…), and might finally sign the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline deal - which would be one of the largest energy deals in history. So May 2026 will probably see Beijing host both the U.S. and Russian presidents - both seeking a deeper relationship with China. Hard to think of a more concrete illustration of where the center of gravity now lies.

China continues not only to signal its rejection of the so-called Rules Based Order—in favor of International Law—but to also take specific steps

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼￼ This is becoming a trend: for the second time in as many weeks, China is activating its blocking statutes against extraterritorial legislation. On May 2nd they famously forbade Chinese companies from applying US sanctions on Iran (

and now China has just forbidden Nuctech (a Chinese company that manufactures security scanning equipment used in airports and ports) to comply with EU investigators demanding internal documents as part of a foreign subsidies probe. This is China beginning to say, case by case, that the age of Western extraterritorial jurisdiction in China is over.

Professor Pape has a new and very worthwhile substack. I’ll quote the pithier parts. I’ll say this—the war on Iran was never just a Middle East conflict. It was always a key part of the Anglo-Zionist banking cartel’s war to maintain global hegemony. That’s a topic Pape always avoids, although he clearly recognizes what he prefers to call a “post American order.”

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼ Xi now sees something every rival of America is starting to see: a superpower with enormous old-style military strength — AND growing strategic vulnerability -- Pinned down in the Middle East -- Struggling to restore respect -- Unable to impose quick decisive outcomes That changes everything￼￼ NEW on Prof Robert Pape substack:

“After Beijing, the World Looks Different — Why the Iran War is the First Conflict of the Post-American Era” The Iran war is no longer just a Middle East conflict It is the first war in the post-American order ... Over the past several days, satellite imagery, leaked intelligence assessments, and independent reporting have begun revealing the extent of Iranian missile and drone strikes on American and Gulf infrastructure during the conflict. The images matter because they reveal something deeper than battlefield destruction. They reveal the widening gap between tactical success and strategic success. The United States demonstrated it could repeatedly strike Iran from the air. But Iran demonstrated something equally important: it could impose meaningful military and political costs on the American position in the Gulf without closing the Strait of Hormuz, without invading neighboring states, and without defeating the United States militarily in any conventional sense.

I get Pape’s point, but it remains that USrael was forced to rely on standoff missiles and could not simply roam Iranian skies at will. Elsewhere in the article Pape recognizes that the USN was forced to operate from a great distance—and continues to do so for purposes of its “blockade”—that decisively weakened its impact. All that was important on its own merits and made Iran’s demonstration of its own abilities all the more decisive in a strategic sense.

That distinction may become one of the defining strategic lessons of the war. ... Strategy is about whether force produces durable political outcomes. The new assessments suggest Iran retained substantial missile and drone capability even after weeks of strikes. American officials now privately acknowledge that Iranian systems proved more survivable, more geographically dispersed, and more rapidly reconstituted than many prewar assumptions anticipated. ... if Iran can continue threatening American bases, logistics hubs, energy infrastructure, and naval operations after repeated U.S. air campaigns, then short bursts of bombing are unlikely to produce decisive strategic outcomes. ... The debate in Washington is no longer really about whether the war succeeded. It is increasingly about whether the establishment in Washington is prepared to escalate further simply to avoid acknowledging that limited coercion failed to restore the old regional balance.

I’ll disagree slightly with those last two brief paragraphs. Those paragraphs are excerpted from a longer section in which Pape directly addresses Robert Kagan’s article in The Atlantic. Pape correctly notes:

[Kagan’s] conclusion points toward more escalation.

Pape is writing from his perspective of a structural “escalation trap”, rather than addressing what Alastair Crooke describes as the “messianic” or “apocalyptic” vision of Jewish Supremacy. Thus, Pape sees the danger of escalation as arising simply from a desire to avoid acknowledging limits on power, on the ability to maintain “the old regional balance.” But, of course, there never was an “old regional balance”—there was regional domination by the Anglo-Zionist Empire. In Pape’s framing the desire to avoid such an acknowledgement makes no real sense—rationally, one could recognize one’s limitations and adjust. The point that Crooke makes is that from a messianic/apocalyptic/gnostic ideological perspective the reality of limitations on power must be rejected on principle. But not on rational principles.

Mac is predicting more war, imminently, but LJ is now offering a caveat based on what Xi may have said to Trump—but which Trump didn’t repeat in public.

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ BREAKING: Preparations between The United States and Israel to resume combat operations in Iran under a different name are now under way. Operations to begin with-in days. CONFIRMED: Iran strikes U.S. intelligence targets in UAE. BRICS+ Report @bricsplusreport · 23h￼￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ Iranian military sources have not officially claimed responsibility, but the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed it launched missiles and drones targeting what it described as “US intelligence hubs” and “spying centers” operating from Emirati territory . The strikes specifically hit facilities in the vicinity of Al Dhafra Air Base, a known US installation near Abu Dhabi that houses American surveillance aircraft and advanced radar systems

Perspective from Glenn Diesen and Larry Johnson:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen￼￼ The US plan was to defeat and destroy Iran, and if it failed, the US could point to the destruction and declare victory before going home (as it did with Yemen). However, Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz ensures there is no going back to crippling sanctions and enduring military threats. Iran will make access dependent on not sanctioning Iran, not attacking Iran, not threatening Iran by hosting US bases, and even ending the petrodollar by restricting sales in US dollars. Iran cannot get a diplomatic settlement with the US that recognises its security, so it will use the Strait of Hormuz to ensure its security. ...

Leon Panetta (former Director CIA): Iran regime has gun to our head over Hormuz

Larry Johnson (from article linked above):

As far as Iran is concerned, the Chinese and Russians are working behind the scenes — using Pakistan as a frontman — to erect a new security architecture for the Persian Gulf. The current effort is to convince Saudi Arabia and Qatar to effectively cut military ties with the US and enter into a strategic agreement that will be guaranteed by Russia and China. If Saudi Arabia and Qatar persist with prohibiting the US to use their bases and air space for a new set of attacks against Iran, the US may be compelled to call off planned strikes.

Interesting perspective on the Massie election in KY. The people spending all that money to defeat Massie are Jewish Supremacists. This should tell you a lot about their financial backing and about the importance they attach to controlling you and what you think:

Robert Barnes @barnes_law 14h￼￼ The highest amount spent per potential voter in any campaign on negative ads is about $2/voter. The negative campaign ads against Massie are more than 50 times higher at more than $100/voter. Unheard of & unprecedented.

Let that sink in.

Lastly, back to China:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon 4h￼￼ Trump needed a breakthrough with Xi. Instead, the China summit ended with more meetings, no Strait of Hormuz deal, and America still bleeding weapons stockpiles in Iran. Taiwan just got the message loud and clear.

Very smart video: