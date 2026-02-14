Meaning In History

Manul
2hEdited

“The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran”

Weeks? What if it’s months? Or longer? Are we prepared for that? And now the ghouls admit it’s about regime change and oil?

Are we prepared for casualties? Can we shoot down all the Iranian missiles before they reach their targets? What if Iran decides to target the population in Israel rather than military assets? What if they decide to target the nuclear research facilities? Will a direct hit mean the spread of radioactive materials? What if China decides this is an opportune time to take Taiwan?

Does Trump have a plan for any of this?

1 reply
hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
2h

How can it make sense when we are being run by narcissistic morons who think they are god with

a little g?

