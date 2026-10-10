Here we go …

Luke and PP react to the same story about treasuries:

Bloomberg @business 16h US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is likely to reduce the auction sizes for long-dated government bonds — and could even cancel sales of 20-year debt altogether, according to Citigroup https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-09/bessent-will-likely-cut-us-long-bond-sales-next-month-says-citi Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h The House is closed. Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Translation: The policymakers and analysts that told investors that “demand for long-dated USTs is fine” either had not done the correct math or they were intentionally lying.

I’ll go with “intentionally lying.”

There’s been a flurry of stories about Trump’s Big Beautiful Russian Diesel Deal. Some of the spec is interesting, and should give pause to those who think Putin has somehow lost sight of the long term and sold Iran down the, er, sea. Follow the chain of thought:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 13h Very few people realize that Russia and Iran share a de facto maritime border, and that there is robust trade exchange via the Caspian Sea. Iran Observer @IranObserver0 BREAKING: Russia and Iran have Increased the Number of Cargo Ships in the Caspian Sea from 127 to 211 to Help Tehran Cope with the U.S. Naval Blockade More than 30% of all imports entering Iran now pass through ports in the northern Caspian Sea Iran is also working tirelessly to expand its ports in the Northern Caspian Sea

Will Schryver @imetatronink 17h It is rumored Russia and Iran are colluding to defeat US sanctions by having Iran ship diesel to Russia, payment for which is obtained from Russian diesel sales into the global market. Therefore, it is possible any increased supply in global markets could be Iranian exports. DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics New reports speak of the Iranians beginning to transport their oil to Russia via the Caspian Sea, with the aim of circumventing the American siege and sanctions, and re-exporting Iranian oil to global markets via Russia itself.

What’s in this for Russia? They’ll get payment for the diesel—whatever its origin—in dollars. And what will they use the dollars for? The same thing China is likely using its dollar reserves to finance—big purchases of gold, which will be the eventual foundation of BRICS payment structures. Dumping dollars for gold—and, in China’s case, restocking oil reserves. A deal made in heaven.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 21h Trump reportedly buying Russian diesel per CNBC. Russia buying more currency and gold than they planned. Bullish for gold/oil ratio (which is a proxy for gold miner profitability.)

Trump is suggesting that Zelensky needs to go—because he’s not being subservient enough. The war on Russia is totally dependent on Anglo-Zionist support, through the CIA/MI6 combine. Trump isn’t going to end it, but he expects Ukraine to cater to his domestic political needs. Ukrainian lives don’t matter:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Trump on Zelensky: “He could’ve settled it many times. We said you can do WHATEVER YOU WANT TO RUSSIA just don’t hit the refineries. He wants to make problems for the world. He wants to make problems for our farmers and ranchers.” Don’t forget that the United States has supplied Ukraine with weapons and intelligence, including targeting information for strikes against Russian energy infrastructure. In 2025 Washington [= Trump] agreed to provide intelligence on Russian refineries, pipelines and other energy targets. Who is making problems, Trump?

On the Saudi front:

ayden @squatsons 2h A Houthi ballistic missile has reportedly impacted Terminal 3 of King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh. The airport has ceased operations and casualties are reported.

Current Report @Currentreport1 7h JUST IN: Yemen’s Ansarullah has struck Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar oil field, the world’s largest oil field, with a ballistic missile.

What this could mean for Trump, who is afraid to spread the US military thinner by getting involved. Saudi finances are in Dire Straits. They can’t afford the loss of revenue for long and may have to find alternate means of staying afloat:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h 5mbpd [= five million barrels per day] now under fire in Saudi Arabia. The country is committing suicide in this war. Soon they will have to start offloading their US Treasury bonds.

Now here’s an interesting effort at the Big Picture as we approach the midterms:

CosmoTrade | تجارة الكون @Cosmos_politic Translated from Arabic Show original The Iranians have succeeded in imposing an unprecedented form of strategic control over the global energy market, and in delivering direct blows to American economic interests from more than one front, especially as the U.S. elections draw near. New reports speak of the Iranians beginning to transport their oil to Russia via the Caspian Sea, with the aim of circumventing the American siege and sanctions, and re-exporting Iranian oil to global markets via Russia itself. At the same time, the Iranians have begun practically imposing fees ranging between 10% and 20% on oil exports from Gulf countries passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Yemenis, on the other hand, continue to strike Saudi oil facilities and destroy the pillars of the Saudi economy, in a war aimed at toppling the rule of the Al Saud family and liberating the Arabian Peninsula from their governance. And most importantly, the Yemeni strikes are foiling Washington’s attempt to ease pressure on the American economy by allowing an increase in Russian oil and fuel exports, since any increase in the Russian supply is met with losses in Saudi production and exports. In other words, Iran benefits from exporting its oil via Russia, and imposes fees on Gulf oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz, while Ansar Allah strikes one of the world’s largest sources of energy supplies inside Saudi Arabia, and they foil the Americans’ attempts to contain the rise in oil prices ahead of the U.S. elections. At present, the Axis has succeeded, albeit in the foreseeable short term, in regaining the strategic upper hand.

Lastly, PP appears to have rethought his earlier comments regarding AI. If you recall, he was suggesting that interest rates wouldn’t affect the AI Bubble, in the way that they affected the economy back in 2007-08. My understanding of these tweets is that PP failed to take account of the corporate bond market when he suggested that equity issuance rather than debt is what is keeping the bubble inflated. It’s more complicated than that: