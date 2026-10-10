Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 11

It's open! Do not doubt that in some under the table way the US is paying the shipping companies to try to send ships through--to make Trump look like a winner for the midterms. No insurance company would ever insure for that. I'm sure that that's about the biggest open secret in DC, along with the fact that--as Tucker has said--war on Iran was baked in months before the election. Our bought Congress won't say anything out loud, but they know.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: Iran announces a large oil tanker attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through the US-backed southern Omani corridor has exploded with a massive blast after hitting a naval mine, now fully engulfed in flames.

https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2108987346536566899/video/1

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Meme River's avatar
Meme River
Oct 11

AI chips rapidly depreciate, they may be telling investors the economic life is 5-7 years but relatively new generations come out yearly and double in capabilities, so 3 year old chips are antiques and it would be silly to use them instead the latest chips go into new data centers and the chips just a few years old sit unused in cardboard boxes in warehouses. $100+ billion of fairly recent chips are unused and sit in warehouse storage. And all that is paid for by debt - bonds and special purpose vehicles.

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