Here we go …
Luke and PP react to the same story about treasuries:
Bloomberg @business
16h
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is likely to reduce the auction sizes for long-dated government bonds — and could even cancel sales of 20-year debt altogether, according to Citigroup https://bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-10-09/bessent-will-likely-cut-us-long-bond-sales-next-month-says-citi
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
7h
The House is closed.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
Translation:
The policymakers and analysts that told investors that “demand for long-dated USTs is fine” either had not done the correct math or they were intentionally lying.
I’ll go with “intentionally lying.”
There’s been a flurry of stories about Trump’s Big Beautiful Russian Diesel Deal. Some of the spec is interesting, and should give pause to those who think Putin has somehow lost sight of the long term and sold Iran down the, er, sea. Follow the chain of thought:
Will Schryver @imetatronink
13h
Very few people realize that Russia and Iran share a de facto maritime border, and that there is robust trade exchange via the Caspian Sea.
Iran Observer @IranObserver0
BREAKING: Russia and Iran have Increased the Number of Cargo Ships in the Caspian Sea from 127 to 211 to Help Tehran Cope with the U.S. Naval Blockade
More than 30% of all imports entering Iran now pass through ports in the northern Caspian Sea
Iran is also working tirelessly to expand its ports in the Northern Caspian Sea
Will Schryver @imetatronink
17h
It is rumored Russia and Iran are colluding to defeat US sanctions by having Iran ship diesel to Russia, payment for which is obtained from Russian diesel sales into the global market.
Therefore, it is possible any increased supply in global markets could be Iranian exports.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
New reports speak of the Iranians beginning to transport their oil to Russia via the Caspian Sea, with the aim of circumventing the American siege and sanctions, and re-exporting Iranian oil to global markets via Russia itself.
What’s in this for Russia? They’ll get payment for the diesel—whatever its origin—in dollars. And what will they use the dollars for? The same thing China is likely using its dollar reserves to finance—big purchases of gold, which will be the eventual foundation of BRICS payment structures. Dumping dollars for gold—and, in China’s case, restocking oil reserves. A deal made in heaven.
Luke Gromen @LukeGromen
21h
Trump reportedly buying Russian diesel per CNBC.
Russia buying more currency and gold than they planned.
Bullish for gold/oil ratio (which is a proxy for gold miner profitability.)
Trump is suggesting that Zelensky needs to go—because he’s not being subservient enough. The war on Russia is totally dependent on Anglo-Zionist support, through the CIA/MI6 combine. Trump isn’t going to end it, but he expects Ukraine to cater to his domestic political needs. Ukrainian lives don’t matter:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
Trump on Zelensky:
“He could’ve settled it many times. We said you can do WHATEVER YOU WANT TO RUSSIA just don’t hit the refineries. He wants to make problems for the world. He wants to make problems for our farmers and ranchers.”
Don’t forget that the United States has supplied Ukraine with weapons and intelligence, including targeting information for strikes against Russian energy infrastructure.
In 2025 Washington [= Trump] agreed to provide intelligence on Russian refineries, pipelines and other energy targets.
Who is making problems, Trump?
On the Saudi front:
ayden @squatsons
2h
A Houthi ballistic missile has reportedly impacted Terminal 3 of King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh.
The airport has ceased operations and casualties are reported.
Current Report @Currentreport1
7h
JUST IN:
Yemen’s Ansarullah has struck Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar oil field, the world’s largest oil field, with a ballistic missile.
What this could mean for Trump, who is afraid to spread the US military thinner by getting involved. Saudi finances are in Dire Straits. They can’t afford the loss of revenue for long and may have to find alternate means of staying afloat:
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
4h
5mbpd [= five million barrels per day] now under fire in Saudi Arabia. The country is committing suicide in this war. Soon they will have to start offloading their US Treasury bonds.
Now here’s an interesting effort at the Big Picture as we approach the midterms:
CosmoTrade | تجارة الكون @Cosmos_politic
Translated from Arabic Show original
The Iranians have succeeded in imposing an unprecedented form of strategic control over the global energy market, and in delivering direct blows to American economic interests from more than one front, especially as the U.S. elections draw near.
New reports speak of the Iranians beginning to transport their oil to Russia via the Caspian Sea, with the aim of circumventing the American siege and sanctions, and re-exporting Iranian oil to global markets via Russia itself.
At the same time, the Iranians have begun practically imposing fees ranging between 10% and 20% on oil exports from Gulf countries passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Yemenis, on the other hand, continue to strike Saudi oil facilities and destroy the pillars of the Saudi economy, in a war aimed at toppling the rule of the Al Saud family and liberating the Arabian Peninsula from their governance.
And most importantly, the Yemeni strikes are foiling Washington’s attempt to ease pressure on the American economy by allowing an increase in Russian oil and fuel exports, since any increase in the Russian supply is met with losses in Saudi production and exports.
In other words, Iran benefits from exporting its oil via Russia, and imposes fees on Gulf oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz, while Ansar Allah strikes one of the world’s largest sources of energy supplies inside Saudi Arabia, and they foil the Americans’ attempts to contain the rise in oil prices ahead of the U.S. elections.
At present, the Axis has succeeded, albeit in the foreseeable short term, in regaining the strategic upper hand.
Lastly, PP appears to have rethought his earlier comments regarding AI. If you recall, he was suggesting that interest rates wouldn’t affect the AI Bubble, in the way that they affected the economy back in 2007-08. My understanding of these tweets is that PP failed to take account of the corporate bond market when he suggested that equity issuance rather than debt is what is keeping the bubble inflated. It’s more complicated than that:
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
3h
This has been obvious since the Deepseek shock. It’s remarkable that the investment just kept rolling on after that. What will we turn the data centers into when they’re redundant? ￼
Quote
Bloomberg @business
15h
The most likely long-term outcome of the AI boom will be massive capital destruction in the US, with market share going to cheaper open-source Chinese models, according to Jefferies. https://bloomberg.com
Philip Pilkington @philippilk
3h
It looks like there is, in fact, a heavy debt component to AI’s capital structure. Maybe rising interest rates could kill the sector despite it being generally equity-heavy investment.
Holger Zschaepitz @Schuldensuehner
The AI boom is becoming a debt boom and credit markets are getting nervous. Oracle’s 5y CDS trades near a record 261bps, implying a 20.4% default probability. SpaceX: 16.5%. Even Nvidia: >7%. AI-related borrowers have issued nearly $500bn of debt this year, Bloomberg reports. The question: how much future AI revenue is already being spent?
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It's open! Do not doubt that in some under the table way the US is paying the shipping companies to try to send ships through--to make Trump look like a winner for the midterms. No insurance company would ever insure for that. I'm sure that that's about the biggest open secret in DC, along with the fact that--as Tucker has said--war on Iran was baked in months before the election. Our bought Congress won't say anything out loud, but they know.
The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter
1h￼￼
BREAKING: Iran announces a large oil tanker attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz through the US-backed southern Omani corridor has exploded with a massive blast after hitting a naval mine, now fully engulfed in flames.
https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2108987346536566899/video/1
AI chips rapidly depreciate, they may be telling investors the economic life is 5-7 years but relatively new generations come out yearly and double in capabilities, so 3 year old chips are antiques and it would be silly to use them instead the latest chips go into new data centers and the chips just a few years old sit unused in cardboard boxes in warehouses. $100+ billion of fairly recent chips are unused and sit in warehouse storage. And all that is paid for by debt - bonds and special purpose vehicles.