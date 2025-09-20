Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2025/09/20/trump-threatens-codepink-with-rico-charges-after-public-confrontation/

Activists from the anti-war group CODEPINK confronted US President Donald Trump and his cabinet at a restaurant in Washington, DC on September 9. ...

..., shouting “Free DC, free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time!”

Trump has since issued direct threats against the activists who disrupted his dinner. In remarks to press, Trump claimed one of the activists was a “paid agitator,” and is looking into having US Attorney General Pam Bondi bring RICO charges against the protesters “because they should be put in jail.”

“What they are doing to this country is really subversive,” Trump said. RICO charges, or charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, were originally intended to combat organized crime.

Mark Wauck
This just might be bad for business ...

https://dupagepolicyjournal.com/stories/675404618-napleton-auto-group-s-legal-counsel-celebrates-charlie-kirk-s-death-on-social-media-he-can-burn-in-the-deepest-depths-of-hell

