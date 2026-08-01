As of writing this, Trump hasn’t yet launched his threatened attack to shut off all electricity to Tehran, a city of close to 10M people. The question now is, is this a Trumpian bluff?

According to the WSJ, Trump’s articulated reason for this course of action—war crimes—is that the Iranians are “crazy” and this is the only way to “force them to surrender”. If that sounds like something Netanyahu told Trump, you may be on to something. Trump appears to be highly susceptible to these types of harebrained and wildly immoral schemes. Recall his open threat to end Iran’s civilization—a patent threat to nuke Iran. Brandon Weichert and Robert Barnes claim inside source information that was indeed Trump’s intention:

Weichert: Mario, I got to tell you the de-civilization tweet, from what I understand, and Robert [Barnes] confirmed it, but I heard this elsewhere, was not a bluff. They had to talk him out of doing something very irresponsible with nuclear weapons.

Trump, at this point, crazy or not, undoubtedly understands that he has been backed into a corner. We are approaching the end of the energy tether, after which global recession ensues and his presidency is effectively ended. Is this latest threat a desperate gamble to pull out a win at the last possible moment?

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 12h￼￼ ￼￼ America’s oil reserve just hit its lowest level since 1983, on the same night Washington readied its biggest attack of the war Brandon Weichert came on hours after the reports broke, and his warning cuts deeper than the weekend strike plans. Iran has stated one red line consistently since March: hit our energy at scale and we answer in kind across the region. Washington is now walking toward that line with a nearly empty cupboard, because the Strategic Petroleum Reserve just fell to 308 MILLION barrels, its lowest since 1983, after eighteen straight weekly declines.

If that’s the case, if this is a non-nuclear version of the earlier threat, then Iran last night may be countered Trump by enunciating quite explicitly the red line that Weichert points to:

Iran announces it will strike the world’s most important energy facilities, located in Arab countries and Israel, all within range of Iran’s precision missiles, in response to any new US and Israeli strikes, per Fars: 1. Ghawar Oil Field, Saudi Arabia, backbone of Saudi production, disruption puts 5%+ of world oil supply at risk 2. Abqaiq + Khurais, Saudi Arabia, 7M+ bpd throughput, world’s largest oil stabilization plant 3. Ruways Refinery + Zakum Oil Field, UAE, 2nd largest offshore oil field, 1M+ bpd 4. North Ghadir Gas Field + Ras Laffan LNG, Qatar, world’s largest gas field with 25% of proven reserves, 20% of global LNG trade 5. Burgan Oil Field, Kuwait, 67B barrel reserves, 2M bpd 6. Sitrah Refinery + Al-Mihaj, Bahrain 7. Leviathan + Tamar Gas Fields, Israel, Israel’s largest + 2nd largest gas fields

That would constitute a world historical economic and human catastrophe. Iran has restated this position today:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran directly warns that any US or Israeli attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure will send the entire Middle East “back to the Stone Age,” dismissing the US’s new bombing plans as “a delusion Netanyahu has whispered in Trump’s ear.” “They think that in the two days the market is closed they can deliver a decisive and rapid blow to us and force Iran to surrender, it is a delusion that Netanyahu has whispered into Trump’s ear,” said spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee Rezaei. “If a strike is made on Iran, we will return the entire region and its facilities to the Stone Age. It is in your best interest not to act foolishly.”

Is all this a desperate bluff, or is it the real threat of a crazy president? Are his advisers even now trying to block this madness? Nobody knows. The direness of the economic crisis—which Trump clearly does understand, based on his signing of the MOU—is one reason to belief that this is a desperate bluff. Surely his military advisers are telling him what Karen Kwiatkowski recently said:

Barring nuclear weapons, none of our conventional stuff is going to be able to sway Iran’s behavior. So, I don’t see it. I see these things as desperate. I see Trump’s ideas as grasping at straws. He’s very frustrated. I don’t think he understands how he got here.

Surely they’re pointing to stats like these:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼￼ First the Arab Dome is falling, now US EUCOM says its destroyers wont be able to defend Israel anymore (shortage of SM-3 & SM-6 anti-ballistic missile interceptors) Clash Report @clashreport￼￼ BIG: Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the top U.S. commander in Europe, has warned the Pentagon that he no longer has enough Navy destroyers to keep protecting Israel from Iranian ballistic missile attacks while also meeting U.S. defense needs. The destroyers, which have intercepted missiles targeting Israel, are stretched by operations in the Mediterranean, Red Sea, and around Iran, while maintenance issues have further reduced availability.

And then there’s the issue of Russian and Chinese backing for Iran. Iran is conceivably in a position to launch a pre-emptive strike if they see strike preparations under way—casualties could be massive. And no strike on Iran would fix the economic crisis at this point.

And with all that going on, the US is committing to rescue the Japanese yen:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 4h￼ There it is. Bessent thinks he knows the correct prices for things. He does not believe in markets finding authentic clearing prices. This is true for gold, silver, and oil. This will end badly. Plan accordingly.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 1h￼￼ ... The Iran war & Hormuz closure many said would break China is instead breaking Japan & the UST market first. This is why Bessent is supporting the JPY, but it won’t work, because US foreign policy in Iran & Ukraine is actively working against him by keeping oil high. Bessent is now in the position of the Bank of England in 1992. Let’s watch.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼￼ The yen is one of the most fragile components of the USD global system. America now has to bail Japan out to keep the system from cracking. This is the beginning of the end. ￼￼ Quote￼ Reuters @Reuters 13h EXCLUSIVE: Bessent’s ‘to do’ list: buy $5-10 billion worth of Japanese yen, Reuters photo shows http://reut.rs/45AZTlC http://reut.rs/45AZTlC

Most people I’m listening to believe Trump will attempt this desperate gamble. However, Mario Nawfal claims to hear from a good source that there will be a new ceasefire—and presumably goose the markets on Monday. But the counter to that is that Iran is highly unlikely to put themselves in the position of appearing to be bullied by Trump. And then there’s this:

David Pyne ￼@AmericaFirstCon 1h ￼President Trump’s plan to stage a massive campaign of US missile strikes on Iranian power plants is all but certain to ensure the world suffers a massive economic recession and perhaps even another depression. The fact that Trump is planning to do this just 90 days before the November 3rd election essentially amounts to him committing suicide for the GOP majority in both Houses of Congress. Even before this announcement, the GOP was on track to losing 4-6 Senate seats and 30 House seats. If Trump follows through on this massive escalation plan, GOP losses could be even worse ensuring a generational Democrat stranglehold over the White House and both Houses of Congress during the next decade or two. The GOP will be remembered for many years to come as the America Last party of war, deceit and impoverishment. Amazingly, most Republicans will undoubtedly cheer Trump’s politically suicidal act.

But there seems to be a lot of disinformation going around.