Meaning In History

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D F Barr's avatar
D F Barr
3h

This act of the GOP Party Political Suicide will usher monumentally grave consequences for us little people. The Socialists poised to take control of the government will “fundamentally transform” our way of life.

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
3h

I’ve been surprised the economy is not worse.

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