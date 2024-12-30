Yesterday Sergey Lavrov, Putin’s world class foreign minister, slapped away Team Trump’s floated “peace” proposals. Basically, the Russian view is that calls for a “frozen conflict” simply are not proposals for a comprehensive, legally enforceable, peace deal—the type of deal the Russians have been demanding since Putin’s draft treaties were published in December, 2021. Without a comprehensive peace the Russians will prefer to continue as is, winning on the battlefield—which is a major indication of supreme confidence in the outcome.

Danny Davis and Alexander Mercouris this and related issues, but Zerohedge provides the essential details:

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that Moscow was "not satisfied" with reported proposals being discussed by President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team to end the war in Ukraine. Recent media reports have said Trump’s team proposed the idea of Ukraine pledging not to join NATO for at least 20 years as part of a potential peace deal. Another report said Trump wants European troops to deploy to Ukraine to monitor a future ceasefire. "Judging by numerous leaks and Donald Trump’s own interview with Time magazine on December 12, he is talking about ‘freezing’ hostilities along the line of engagement and transferring further responsibility for confronting Russia to the Europeans," Lavrov said, according to the Russian news agency TASS. "We are certainly not satisfied with the proposals made by representatives of the president-elect’s team to postpone Ukraine’s membership in NATO for 20 years and to deploy a peacekeeping contingent of ‘UK and European forces’ in Ukraine," Lavrov added. Trump campaigned on ending the proxy war in Ukraine, but it’s still unclear how he intends to do that. …

Part of the problem here is summarized well by Alexander Mercouris: The United States is the true party waging war on Russia, but the US has been “hiding behind Ukraine”. That pretend reality has allowed the US, to this point of Ukraine’s impending defeat, to avoid coming up with serious peace proposals that engage with the very serious proposals advanced in Putin’s draft treaties. The Anglo-Zionist pretense is that it’s up to Ukraine to decide on peace, while the reality is that Ukraine is no more than a proxy for the US, incapable of waging war on its own and politically incapable of making peace on its own without US support and/or approval. All this was made definitively clear when the Anglo-Zionists required Ukraine to back out of an extremely reasonable peace deal at the Istanbul talks. Now the Russians are insisting that Trump needs to be the one to make concrete, serious, proposals—no more “empty talk”, no more “roads to nowhere.” The Anglo-Zionists sabotaged Russian good faith peace proposals, now it’s their turn. If you want peace, get serious. We’re serious and we have a road to victory that we’re on and on which we are ready to continue.

This puts Trump behind the eight ball. Anyone who thinks that, once the clown show of Kellogg, Gorka, and other Trump appointees ends, with their non-starter peace proposals swept aside, then Trump will swoop in and show us the art of the deal is dreaming. The Russians will reject the clown proposals out of hand, as “empty talk.” But that means that any proposals that Trump subsequently makes will necessarily appear to be concessions made out of weakness. Which is, of course, an accurate reflection of the reality on the ground, but it will reveal the US—and Trump—as the losers. That will be the moment of truth for Trump. He will either have to get serious and move beyond rhetoric, or walk away from a possible deal out of fear of the Anglo-Zionist vituperation that will come from any honest deal.

Can Trump sell a real deal? The best he can do is to swallow hard and do exactly what the Russians are demanding—come up with a comprehensive peace deal and new security architecture. It’s the right thing to do, it’s eminently doable, and the Russians will welcome it. So will the many Americans who are fed up with Anglo-Zionist lunacy. But such a deal will inevitably have to include an end to sanctions, not just an end to hostilities. This may become possible if the US economy finally slides into recession, redirecting the public’s attention, but it will still be a tough political sell for Trump. The Anglo-Zionists remain extremely well funded and will pillory Trump viciously as a loser—Biden’s role will be largely forgotten and certainly will not be mentioned and honesty will go by the boards. It will take real political courage for Trump to go forward against that type of attack, and it certainly won’t happen in 24 hours. Trump has talked himself into a corner, in great measure because he is, as always, unwilling to admit his own mistakes. The path to peace will not be made easier by his appointment of a gaggle of clowns, who will not be inclined to tough out the media attacks for the sake of The Donald:

Deep State Freezes Over: John Brennan Praises Trump Transition Team If you had Obama-era Deep State operatives praising the man who the establishment has demonized as a “threat to democracy” on your bingo card, come on down to claim your prize. In what is sure to raise eyebrows across the political world, former CIA director John Brennan issued rare kind words for President-Elect Donald Trump’s second transition team, saying it has thus far operated in “more serious and professional fashion than in 2016." "I know that there is engagement between the Biden Department of State and the incoming Trump team," Brennan told MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez over the weekend.

See? Brennan is actually praising Little Marco Rubio, who is in deep consultations with Little Tony Blinken. How does that make you feel? Do not, repeat, do not expect Deep State support for any peace, and that includes Trump appointees. Trump will need to be the one to offer a profile in courage.

In the meantime, there are persistent rumors that Russia is getting ready to finally launch the Big Arrow Offensives that Putin critics have longed for—north from Zaporozhye and south from Sumy, forming a Mega Cauldron east of the Dnieper. We shall see.