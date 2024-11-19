Technically, Andrei Martyanov isn’t a Russian commentator. He’s an American citizen who has written several books on the Russian military’s development vis a vis the US. However, he’s very familiar with both the Russian outlook on these matters—the US’s use of ATACMS to attack Russia, as well as Russia’s ability to respond. He views are therefore very worth while considering. Today he’s quite brief and to the point.

In the first post he embeds a video of Danny Davis critiquing retired US general Jack Keane. Keane’s view is that the US, by attacking Russia with ATACMS missiles, can force Putin to negotiate with Zelensky. This, of course, is delusional. That’s not how the real world works. Martyanov explains:

Keane Is Not A Military Man... ... he is a hot air balloon and a sore loser who wouldn't be allowed to command regiment, let alone brigade in serious army. I totally get the agitation of Daniel Davis, but... Keep in mind--it is the US which is nuclear-biased country, not Russia. All this talk about Russia using nuclear weapons for now is a moot point--keep in mind, Russia has an overwhelming conventional escalation dominance. Just look at the arsenal. Escalation towards nuclear threshold is a rather complex process and Russia can punish NATO without nukes. I constantly point this out.

Martyanov also links to analysis by a Russian writer that stresses what I pointed to yesterday—that this looks like the “last gasp” (my words) of the Anglo-Zionists. Putin has most of the cards—conventional escalatory dominance:

Irina Alksnis... ... penned a good piece (in Russian) on this "permission" for strikes. You can read it here following this link. The only thing Alksnis messed up is the following of the same meme of "red lines". There never were any "red lines"--those are a figment of imagination of cowards in the West trying to probe the limits of Moscow's patience. But she nails it--the US has no space for maneuver left and it is the last step of desperation. Now it is just the matter what NATO's asset will go down first. To remind you about ATACMS ranges.

With deployment of 50 km in depth behind VSU lines. Lines changed since then, so did the coverage by Russian ISR.

Via auto translation—which means I had to make an extremely important correction in the final paragraph. Note that Alksnis sees this as Keane does—an attempt to force Putin to back down from his clearly expressed conditions and negotiate with the puppet regime in Kiev. The point is to give NATO and the US a face-saving way to get out of their debacle. Having sh*t in their own mess kit, they want Putin to clean it out for them. Again, the real world doesn’t work that way, and especially not with a guy like Putin who has carefully calculated his moves well in advance. Like Martyanov, Alksnis argues that “warfare in the current format is almost exhausted.” The last gasp.