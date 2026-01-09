Meaning In History

Steghorn21
18m

Impressive. But will it deter Team Trump from their next caper?

History Lass
10mEdited

Massive drone attack underway in Kiev and kaliber missiles launches from Black Sea .

There were reports that Polish aeromedical flights were activated, possibly indicating an important bunker hit.https://x.com/i/status/2009401083542855771

My guess is this is partial retaliation/ warn off about the attack on Putin.

ArmChair WarLord noted a very BIG something came in Kiev. He speculated/ wondered if it could have been the 6th head of Orishnik. Five were seen to hit Lvov. Not sure if that is possible?https://x.com/i/status/2009405175325446181

