Russia Uses Oreshnik Near Lviv
No doubt we’ll be hearing more about this tomorrow. Within the last few weeks the much discussed, Mach 10, Oreshnik IRBM (intermediate range ballistic missile) has been officially deployed, both in Belarus as well as, presumably, inside Russia. Tonight, for the first time since the deployment, an Oreshnik was used against one or more targets (the missile carries six independently targetable warheads with submunitions) in the vicinity of Lviv, which is the major city in Western Ukraine. The videos I saw at Geroman’s X site just now seem to show all the warheads striking at the same target, but …
There are rumors that a deep bunker—of which there are many in the area, dating to Soviet times—was hit. On the other hand, the after effects of the strike suggest a gas storage facility may have been hit. As I recall, the largest such facility—reportedly the largest in Europe, and deeply buried—is in the area. Oreshnik, with its unprecedented kinetic power, is easily able to go deep, so either possibility is, well, possible.
What’s the message?
￼-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT
1h￼
15 minutes in Lvov means 20 minutes in Warsaw and 25 minutes in Berlin - but hey - NATO is known for its superior super duper air defense - no?
Impressive. But will it deter Team Trump from their next caper?
Massive drone attack underway in Kiev and kaliber missiles launches from Black Sea .
There were reports that Polish aeromedical flights were activated, possibly indicating an important bunker hit.https://x.com/i/status/2009401083542855771
My guess is this is partial retaliation/ warn off about the attack on Putin.
ArmChair WarLord noted a very BIG something came in Kiev. He speculated/ wondered if it could have been the 6th head of Orishnik. Five were seen to hit Lvov. Not sure if that is possible?https://x.com/i/status/2009405175325446181