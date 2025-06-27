I’ve cued these two videos up, so they’re each only a minute or so in length. In the first, Larry Johnson says that “British, French, Polish, and Australian troops” are entering Odessa and “taking up positions.”
So I did a bit of searching and came up with this:
INSANE MASSACRE in ODESSA: Russia BRUTALLY Attacked FRENCH Forces┃NONE SURVIVED┃NATO is SHOCKED
It seems there was a big meeting of 70 “senior” Ukrainian officers and 50 of their French counterparts at a lyceum. None survived.
Here’s a video from the same source re Iran. The parts about Russia begin just before the 7:00 minute mark:
IRAN's Devastating Response SHOCKED the U.S. and ISRAEL┃RUSSIA Has Strengthened IRANIAN Intelligence
Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_
3h
￼New leaks confirm Operation Rising Lion was a joint mission. U.S. Air Force KC-135s and KC-46s weren’t watching from the sidelines, they refueled Israeli fighters mid-air, keeping IAF jets aloft on long-range raids.
Washington’s tankers carried the load Israel’s aging tanker fleet couldn’t, sustaining 100s of sorties deep into Iran. What played out as an Israeli strike campaign was logistically underwritten by U.S. wings.
In other words, this was planned from the start as a US attack using Israeli planes. Also:
Iran Missile Attack On US Base Marked 'Largest Patriot Missile Engagement In US History'
By Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute
Even after Tehran informed Washington that Iran would execute a symbolic retaliatory strike on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the US military had to engage in its largest battle using Patriot missiles to date to repel the attack.
On Monday, Iran fired 19 ballistic missiles at America’s largest Middle East air base. Most of the missiles were shot down by air defenses. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine told reporters, "We believe that this is the largest single Patriot engagement in US military history, and we were joined in this engagement by the Qatari Patriot crews."
Iran Trivia I thought interesting perhaps for the insane among us including myself
The name "Rising Lion" is widely understood to reference the pre-1979 Iranian national flag, which featured the Lion and Sun emblem, and carries symbolic weight tied to both biblical and Iranian historical contexts. The pre-1979 Iranian flag’s Lion and Sun emblem uses a lion to represent power and sovereignty, rooted in Persian mythology and imperial history. The Lion and Sun was a historic symbol of Persian monarchy, used under the Pahlavi dynasty (1925–1979); It represented Persian nationalism, and pre-Islamic cultural roots. The name "Operation Rising Lion" is considered an Israeli intentional insult to Iran's current regime
Israel did not fly planes deep
Into Iran per Simplicius. Missiles were launched from planes from Iraq and Syria. Drones, yes, including from Azerbaijan.
My guess a lot of the Israeli network in Iran was burned. Time is on Iran’s side.