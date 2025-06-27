Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
3h

.

Iran Trivia I thought interesting perhaps for the insane among us including myself

The name "Rising Lion" is widely understood to reference the pre-1979 Iranian national flag, which featured the Lion and Sun emblem, and carries symbolic weight tied to both biblical and Iranian historical contexts. The pre-1979 Iranian flag’s Lion and Sun emblem uses a lion to represent power and sovereignty, rooted in Persian mythology and imperial history. The Lion and Sun was a historic symbol of Persian monarchy, used under the Pahlavi dynasty (1925–1979); It represented Persian nationalism, and pre-Islamic cultural roots. The name "Operation Rising Lion" is considered an Israeli intentional insult to Iran's current regime

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
2h

Israel did not fly planes deep

Into Iran per Simplicius. Missiles were launched from planes from Iraq and Syria. Drones, yes, including from Azerbaijan.

My guess a lot of the Israeli network in Iran was burned. Time is on Iran’s side.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture