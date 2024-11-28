Happy Thanksgiving! I’ll be busy, of course, as I hope most readers will be, but the world continues along its troubling trajectory …

Speaking of trajectories …

There have been general reports of general reports of additional US attacks on Russia utilizing ATACMS missiles over the past week. I wasn’t entirely sure about some of the reports, which had not been confirmed by mainstream sources. However, yesterday the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed those reports and we now learn that Russia will respond with its new and devastating Oreshnik missile. Larry Johnson provides the details on the impending Oreshnik strike. It appears ,for a number of reasons, that this strike will occur within Ukraine. Based on the NOTAM issued by Russia, the Oreshnik strike will take place between now and November 30, which is Saturday. You can find the full discussion at the link:

US, UK and France Double Down on FAFO, Russia Preps Response Russia’s Deputy Ambassador at the United Nations, Dmitri Polianski, delivered another stark warning to the West today in the aftermath of the latest barrage of US ATACMs launched by Ukraine into the Kursk Oblast (i.e., Russian territory): The first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN said, noting that for every round of escalation from the West, Russia will give a decisive and mirror response: “We consider ourselves to have the right to use our weapons against military targets of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our targets. We warned you about this, however, you made your choice.”

Russia hasn’t announced a target (but see below). LJ speculates that 1) since Russia has announced “a decisive and mirror response”, and 2) since the ATACMS attack was on an airfield, it’s reasonable to believe that 3) Russia will attack an airfield.

Now, regarding the “decisive and mirror response,” it’s important to realize that that characterization is general. What I mean is this. The destruct power of the Oreshnik is far beyond any non-nuclear missiles that are deployed in Ukraine. The response targeting may mirror the attack targeting, but the resulting destruction will likely far exceed the attack.

There is also a report that Russia may target sites that are not simply a “mirror” of the ATACMS strikes, including “decision making centers in Kiev”:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Putin says Russia will target "decision-making centers" in Kiev: "The General Staff and Defense Ministry are selecting targets in Ukraine for Oreshnik MRBM, potentially including decision-making centers in Kiev."

For a sample of articles reporting on this development:

MoA has another excellent, and brief, summary of the state of the situation in the Middle East—including, despite the title, Syria:

Briefly, MoA explains that both Hezbollah and Israel are in need of a pause—which is all MoA expects to result from the ceasefire. On the one hand, Hezbollah has achieved a victory, again, by essentially stopping the IOF in its tracks. On the other hand, the resultant widespread civilian death and destruction in southern Lebanon may be eroding support for Hezbollah’s war aims. On the flip side:

The Israeli Defense Forces are depending on reservists. It is organized to fight short, high intensity wars. But it has now been in the field for over 14 month. Many of its reservists simply fail to show up when they are recalled for another round of fighting. High material and human losses at the front in Lebanon, where little to no progress was made, have further weakened the force.

However, the temporary cessation of war on the southern Lebanon front suggests that both the Anglo-Zionist coalition as well as the Axis of Resistance will not be simply “standing down,” but instead will be looking for “new vectors of attack.” We see that clear development in Syria in just the last few days:

As the conflict in Lebanon subsides Israel and the U.S. have reignited the war in Syria. There have been signs for a while that this was going to happen. Yesterday Al-Qaeda affiliated HTS fighters, which has been rebuild and sponsored with CIA money, have relaunched their attacks on Syrian government forces west of Aleppo. Syrian and Russian air force attacks have for now stopped their progress. Hizbullah's Rudwan forces have yet to intervene but are deployed to defend Aleppo. I do not expect the situation to Syria to escalate further. The Axis of Resistance had promised to support Gaza. The cessation of fire in Lebanon has for now blocked one way of doing so. It will have to activate new vectors of attacks to prevent Israel from finishing its genocide in Gaza.

The bottom line remains war in the Middle East going forward.

Lastly, many readers will be familiar with Dr. John Campbell for his video presentations on Covid and other health related matters. Recently he did a really outstanding video on a topic that some readers may not be familiar with, but which I consider to be of high interest. I’ll try embedding the Youtube, but you can follow the link if that doesn’t work: