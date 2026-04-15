At some Russia probably will act. Some of their recent statements have sounded more threatening than in the past. This statement from the Russian MoD clearly implies that Russia may choose to strike facilities in NATO countries and Israel:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼ BREAKING!!! Russia’s Defense Ministry released locations of EUROPEAN, ISRAELI, and TURKISH facilities tied to Ukrainian companies producing drones used for strikes against Russia. Key points from the MoD statement: ￼Several European countries, facing Ukrainian battlefield setbacks in late March, decided to scale up drone production and deliveries to Kiev.

￼ Expansion is being driven by increased funding for Ukrainian and joint ventures operating in Europe.

￼ Moscow views these moves as a deliberate step toward sharp military-political escalation.

￼ Using Europe-based production to support drone attacks on Russia risks unpredictable consequences.

￼ European governments are, in Moscow’s view, steadily drawing their countries deeper into the conflict.

￼Some European states are becoming a de facto strategic rear for Ukraine.

￼European publics should understand the security risks and be aware of the locations of these drone production sites. LET’S GO!!!

This morning we saw Trump’s tweet about how Xi was going to give Trump a big hug:

It was always pretty obvious that this was intended to manipulate and pump up the markets and tamp down the paper price of oil. H/T to commenter Joe, the Chinese have flatly stated that Trump is lying—without actually using the name “Trump”. They refer euphemistically to Trump’s tweet as a “rumor”:

Guo Jiakun, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. “I wish to put an end to rumors circulating online claiming that China has agreed with the United States not to provide arms to Iran. Let me be clear, no such communication has taken place. China has neither admitted supplying arms to Iran nor denied it. Our security agreements and defense cooperation are sovereign matters for China alone to consider. No foreign country has the right to meddle in China’s internal affairs. Leaders around the world should weigh their words carefully before speaking. China welcomes the decision by President Trump toward de-escalation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. We remain committed to world peace and to safeguard regional stability through dialogue.”

This statement falls in line with reporting from the WSJ:

I’ve been listening to DD and Jim Jatras (whom I usually like): Hormuz Blockade Behind the Scenes /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Jim Jatras. Jatras states re Islamabad: Both sides are going through the motions, he can’t see any rational basis for Trump to make a deal because Iran holds the cards.