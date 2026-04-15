Russia Names Names; China Calls Out Trump
At some Russia probably will act. Some of their recent statements have sounded more threatening than in the past. This statement from the Russian MoD clearly implies that Russia may choose to strike facilities in NATO countries and Israel:
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
1h￼
￼ BREAKING!!! Russia’s Defense Ministry released locations of EUROPEAN, ISRAELI, and TURKISH facilities tied to Ukrainian companies producing drones used for strikes against Russia.
Key points from the MoD statement:
￼Several European countries, facing Ukrainian battlefield setbacks in late March, decided to scale up drone production and deliveries to Kiev.
￼Expansion is being driven by increased funding for Ukrainian and joint ventures operating in Europe.
￼Moscow views these moves as a deliberate step toward sharp military-political escalation.
￼Using Europe-based production to support drone attacks on Russia risks unpredictable consequences.
￼European governments are, in Moscow’s view, steadily drawing their countries deeper into the conflict.
￼Some European states are becoming a de facto strategic rear for Ukraine.
￼European publics should understand the security risks and be aware of the locations of these drone production sites.
LET’S GO!!!
This morning we saw Trump’s tweet about how Xi was going to give Trump a big hug:
It was always pretty obvious that this was intended to manipulate and pump up the markets and tamp down the paper price of oil. H/T to commenter Joe, the Chinese have flatly stated that Trump is lying—without actually using the name “Trump”. They refer euphemistically to Trump’s tweet as a “rumor”:
Guo Jiakun, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
“I wish to put an end to rumors circulating online claiming that China has agreed with the United States not to provide arms to Iran. Let me be clear, no such communication has taken place.
China has neither admitted supplying arms to Iran nor denied it. Our security agreements and defense cooperation are sovereign matters for China alone to consider.
No foreign country has the right to meddle in China’s internal affairs. Leaders around the world should weigh their words carefully before speaking.
China welcomes the decision by President Trump toward de-escalation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. We remain committed to world peace and to safeguard regional stability through dialogue.”
This statement falls in line with reporting from the WSJ:
I’ve been listening to DD and Jim Jatras (whom I usually like): Hormuz Blockade Behind the Scenes /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Jim Jatras. Jatras states re Islamabad: Both sides are going through the motions, he can’t see any rational basis for Trump to make a deal because Iran holds the cards.
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THE UNITED STATES SHOULD BE CALLING OUT TRUMP
BOARD OF PEACE A COMPLETE $ 10 BILLION DOLLAR SCAM
a/k/a Where the Hell is Congress - both Republican and Democrat
[ reposted from prior thread - I had posted it late ]
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$ 10 BILLION USD for Trump Board of Peace
Yes, the US government (via the State Department) did transfer approximately $1.25 billion (frequently referred to as $1.2 billion in summaries) to the "Board of Peace" in March 2026.
Yes, the charter of the Board of Peace explicitly designates Donald Trump personally (not the office of the U.S. President) as its inaugural Chairman, with the position structured to continue indefinitely — potentially for life — even after his presidency ends in January 2029.
This was done without congressional approval, according to multiple reports.
The funds are formally transferred to the Board of Peace itself as the US contribution (part of a larger announced $10 billion multi-year US pledge). The Board’s stated charter purpose is to promote stability, restore lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.
Trump's Specific Authority as Chairman:
According to the Board's charter and public descriptions (as of April 2026):
Veto power and final say: He holds veto authority over key decisions, including budgets, policy, senior appointments, membership invitations/dismissals, and Executive Board actions. He serves as the final authority on interpreting the charter.
Control over structure: Exclusive right to create, modify, or dissolve subsidiary entities; set the agenda; and direct the organization's overall direction.
Membership and funds: He decides which countries join (with permanent seats reportedly requiring a $1 billion contribution). He exercises significant control over how funds (including the $1.25 billion U.S. reallocation and other pledges) are managed and disbursed. Critics have called this a "slush fund" due to limited external oversight.
Broader mandate: Originally focused on Gaza reconstruction, stabilization, demilitarization of Hamas, and transitional governance, the charter expands it to "secure enduring peace" in other conflict zones worldwide. Trump chairs oversight of a technocratic Palestinian committee for day-to-day Gaza operations.
Dissolution power: The Board continues until the Chairman decides to dissolve it (or under specific renewal conditions he controls).
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There is NO OVERSIGHT - No Accountability - NO Control over who is hired or what is done with the monies
CONGRESS HAS NOT BEEN SCREAMING - I do not understand it - I do not know how anything like this could be done with 10 BILLION in taxpayer monies
IS this creation something EVERY President from here on in will be able to do ?
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"This statement from the Russian MoD clearly implies that Russia may choose to strike facilities in NATO countries and Israel ..."
Russia's been striking in NATO countries for several years. And arming Iran's proxies.
https://apnews.com/article/edcfb4e09dc1880837a7244d2bfd65b4
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/lithuania-prosecutes-five-people-over-2024-parcel-blasts-2026-03-06/
Little bitch putin should try something more overt - See what it gets him. And now he has his demented, impulsive orange stooge to deal with. That crazy MF seems to love blowing sh-t up. And Bibi? Have fun, vatniks.