Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe's avatar
Joe
1h

THE UNITED STATES SHOULD BE CALLING OUT TRUMP

BOARD OF PEACE A COMPLETE $ 10 BILLION DOLLAR SCAM

a/k/a Where the Hell is Congress - both Republican and Democrat

[ reposted from prior thread - I had posted it late ]

==================================

$ 10 BILLION USD for Trump Board of Peace

Yes, the US government (via the State Department) did transfer approximately $1.25 billion (frequently referred to as $1.2 billion in summaries) to the "Board of Peace" in March 2026.

Yes, the charter of the Board of Peace explicitly designates Donald Trump personally (not the office of the U.S. President) as its inaugural Chairman, with the position structured to continue indefinitely — potentially for life — even after his presidency ends in January 2029.

This was done without congressional approval, according to multiple reports.

The funds are formally transferred to the Board of Peace itself as the US contribution (part of a larger announced $10 billion multi-year US pledge). The Board’s stated charter purpose is to promote stability, restore lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.

Trump's Specific Authority as Chairman:

According to the Board's charter and public descriptions (as of April 2026):

Veto power and final say: He holds veto authority over key decisions, including budgets, policy, senior appointments, membership invitations/dismissals, and Executive Board actions. He serves as the final authority on interpreting the charter.

Control over structure: Exclusive right to create, modify, or dissolve subsidiary entities; set the agenda; and direct the organization's overall direction.

Membership and funds: He decides which countries join (with permanent seats reportedly requiring a $1 billion contribution). He exercises significant control over how funds (including the $1.25 billion U.S. reallocation and other pledges) are managed and disbursed. Critics have called this a "slush fund" due to limited external oversight.

Broader mandate: Originally focused on Gaza reconstruction, stabilization, demilitarization of Hamas, and transitional governance, the charter expands it to "secure enduring peace" in other conflict zones worldwide. Trump chairs oversight of a technocratic Palestinian committee for day-to-day Gaza operations.

Dissolution power: The Board continues until the Chairman decides to dissolve it (or under specific renewal conditions he controls).

-----------------------------------

There is NO OVERSIGHT - No Accountability - NO Control over who is hired or what is done with the monies

CONGRESS HAS NOT BEEN SCREAMING - I do not understand it - I do not know how anything like this could be done with 10 BILLION in taxpayer monies

IS this creation something EVERY President from here on in will be able to do ?

\

Reply
Share
1 reply
Putin's Pussy's avatar
Putin's Pussy
15mEdited

"This statement from the Russian MoD clearly implies that Russia may choose to strike facilities in NATO countries and Israel ..."

Russia's been striking in NATO countries for several years. And arming Iran's proxies.

https://apnews.com/article/edcfb4e09dc1880837a7244d2bfd65b4

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/lithuania-prosecutes-five-people-over-2024-parcel-blasts-2026-03-06/

Little bitch putin should try something more overt - See what it gets him. And now he has his demented, impulsive orange stooge to deal with. That crazy MF seems to love blowing sh-t up. And Bibi? Have fun, vatniks.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture