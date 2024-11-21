There have been a variety of reports that Russia launched an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) and struck Dnipropetrovsk (Ukr. Dnipro), a key industrial city on the middle Dnieper. Most knowledgeable observers note that the use of ICBMs doesn’t really make sense—at least, not against Ukraine. Scott Ritter provides the best explanation for what actually took place and its significance. But first we remind readers that Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the US decision to attack Russia with ATACMS missiles marked a “qualitative change” in the conflict. Russia, because it retains total escalation dominance, has a wide variety of possible responses and “qualitative changes” at its disposal, short of tactical nukes.

The missile used by Russia can, itself, be configured in several different ways, meaning that even with this one weapon system Russia can make a whole range of “qualitative changes”. In at least one configuration, the missile used is, indeed, an ICBM, but in the configuration used it was an intermediate range missile. Such missiles were banned by the INF treaty and so Russia, in compliance, never put the RS-26 into full production. But then Trump unilaterally withdrew from the treaty in 2019, no doubt at the advice of his Neocon advisers like John Bolton—which is why some of these appointements really do matter. The Russians don’t bluff—they issue warnings, but that’s not a bluff. So …

Scott Ritter @RealScottRitter￼ Russia has unveiled a new weapon system as a warning to Ukraine and the West. Russia has apparently launched a single RS-26 Rubezh road mobile missile against a target in Dnipro, Ukraine (Dnipropetrovsk). According to Ukrainian authorities, the missile struck an unnamed industrial enterprise. Dnipro is home to the Pivdenmash (former Yuzhmash) missile production facility. Analysis of imagery of the attack indicates the RS-26 carried six independent warheads, each in turn deploying several submunitions. This warhead package is exclusively for conventional attack. Russia had not been previously assessed to outfit the RS-26 with a warhead of this design. By unveiling the conventionally armed RS-26, Russia is changing the qualitative nature of the conflict, something promised by President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine and its Western allies must now evaluate the destructive potential of this weapon, and understand that Russia can deliver this warhead to any target in Ukraine or Europe knowing there is no defense against it. The RS-26 is produced in Votkinsk. It is assessed that the production of the RS-26, which was halted in 2017, was resumed this past summer. With production rates estimated at 6-8 missiles per month, Russia could have accumulated an arsenal of between 30-40 RS-26 missiles. Although described as an intercontinental ballistic missile, the RS-26’s range actually depends on the warhead package. If armed with a single warhead, it can exceed the 5,000 kilometer threshold used to differentiate between intermediate and intercontinental range missiles. The RS-26 did not go into serial production because of this ambiguity; at the time, Russia was a signatory to the INF treaty, which prohibited intermediate range missiles. It is assessed that the six warhead conventional warhead package used against Dnipro would have made the RS-26 used fall into the intermediate range for classification. Donald Trump withdrew from the INF treaty in 2019. If the United States had remained in the treaty, this version of the RS-26 would not have been available for use by Russia.

3:13 AM · Nov 21, 2024

In Palestinian developments, Israel has further marginalized itself in the eyes of world opinion. John Thune, our newly minted senate leader, has stated that he will ensure that the US follows the leader, Netanyahu (Thune’s very first phone call after winning the senate leader position was to his leader, Netanyahu.)

Megatron @Megatron_ron JUST IN: International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in connection with the genocide in Gaza

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ JUST IN: ￼￼ The massacre of children will continue, US Senator John Thune announced huge quantities of weapons for Israel, to get the job done: "To Our Allies in Israel, and to the Jewish People Around the World, My message To you is this: Reinforcements are on the way. In Six Weeks, Republicans Will Reclaim The Senate Majority, And We Will Make Clear That The United States Congress Stands Squarely In Israel's Corner." 1:40 5:15 AM · Nov 20, 2024

Incoming Senate majority leader threatens ICC with sanctions over case against Israelis Senator John Thune warns US will impose restrictions on International Criminal Court if it moves ahead with arrest warrant requests against Netanyahu or other Israeli officials

Trump will have his hands full and will face difficult decisions, faced—as he will be—by a united bipartisan opposition to any peace in the Middle East. On the other hand, Trump may have the support of the actual American people, as opposed to the politicians that the Israel Lobby has put in place. Interesting times ahead, and the Deep State is undoubtedly still searching for ways to prevent a Trump 2.0.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Wilkerson yesterday cited an article in Haaretz which reported that the Israeli government has admitted to at least 800 KIA since October 7th last year. Wilkerson assesses that the actual number is probably closer to twice that. He also notes that the rate of wounded for the US in both Iraq and Afghanistan was in the range of 11-12 times the KIA numbers. He assumes that the rates for Israel are in a similar range, which follows the anecdotal reporting in Israeli media of devastating casualties.