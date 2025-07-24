Meaning In History

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

https://thefederalist.com/2025/07/24/exclusive-this-should-not-be-included-read-intelligence-officials-objections-to-extremely-sketchy-steele-dossier/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
4h

With this and the Epstein saga I'm starting to understand that redneck t-shirt meme, "Kill 'em all let God sort them out!" However we end up labelling it, I want to see Obama, Rice, Comey, Brennan et al in Orange jumpsuits - alongside anyone involved in Epstein. Let justice be done even if the heavens fall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture