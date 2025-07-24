There. I just heaved a big sigh, sitting down in front of my keyboard. I’m about to take a bit of a deep dive into a past life, as it seems—all the way back to 2018, the heyday of the Russia Hoax, when the Prog public was riding high with expectations that Mueller would soon have Trump frog marched out of the White House. But there was a catch. For that to happen there had to be a criminal violation, embodied in what I termed back then a “prosecutive theory” or a “theory of the case”. And there was nothing—so the Prog conspirators had to settle for a fake or fraudulent impeachment.

It seems that we’ve come full circle. Only, this time, Trump and his merry band have flipped the table and have the goods on the conspirators—all the way up to Obama. Even more delicious, they’re claiming to actually have the criminal violation to match the facts: Treason. Or, maybe, Seditious Conspiracy. Or something.

In recent days I’ve argued strenuously that neither Treason nor Seditious Conspiracy fit the bill. There is no evidence that Obama or his conspiratorial cohort had tried to “levy war” against the United States—which would be required under the Constitution and criminal law for a treason charge. Nor is there evidence that, whatever they were trying to accomplish, they had sought to do so “by force”—which is required under any form of a charge of seditious conspiracy. So please, dear readers—just knock it off. Forget what Tulsi and The Donald are saying about “treason”—it’s not going to happen. Not in a court of law.

Here’s another thing to think about in that regard. If Obama were smart—something I see no evidence of—he’d employ a legal judo move and accuse Trump of treason, because Trump has supported an enemy (Israel) in a time of war. Think about it. Does Israel’s military target and kill US citizens? Check. Does Israel commit espionage against the US? Check. Does Israel sell US military technology to hostile foreign powers (Russia and China) without permission? Check. Does Israel and its agents seek to subvert the US government and the First Amendment through bribery? Check. So Israel is an enemy. Is this a time of war—in both literal and more metaphorical senses? Check. Does Trump give aid and comfort to Israel, knowing all this? Check. So, please, get over this treason thing.

That said, of course I understand what people are worked up about and why they think what happened with the Russia Hoax was “treasonous” in the common, non-technical, sense of the word. If it makes you feel better, law prof Jonathan Turley agrees that we should all be worked up about the latest revelations—which, be it said, simply confirm what we all pretty much knew (NB: I wish Turley would use the far more apposite term: Russia Hoax).

Consider this story: An outgoing president and his top officials are told that there is no evidence of Russian collusion or influence in the national election. The White House then moved to suppress the intelligence assessment and reverse the conclusions, while false claims were leaked to the press. That is not just a major but a Pulitzer-level story, right? Apparently not. The legacy media has largely ignored the declassified evidence and possible criminal referral on the Obama administration seeding the Russian collusion narrative just before the first Trump Administration. It supports allegations in the real Russian conspiracy: the conspiracy to create a false Russian collusion scandal to undermine the election and administration of Donald Trump in 2016.

Surely there must be some crime involved in this egregious conspiracy? Turley cautions: Not so fast!

I disagree with the use of the charge of treason being thrown around with this release. Based on this evidence, it would be hard to make a criminal case against Obama, let alone the specific charge of treason. However, there are good-faith allegations raised about prior congressional testimony of key players in the Obama Administration. There may be viable criminal allegations ranging from perjury to obstruction to making false statements to federal investigators. It is too early to gauge the basis for possible criminal charges. However, the release of this new evidence is both historically and legally significant. There is now a legitimate concern over a conspiracy to create this false narrative to undermine the incoming Administration. It proved successful in derailing the first Trump Administration. By the time the allegations were debunked, much of the first term had been exhausted. That is worthy of investigation and the public has a right to expect transparency on these long withheld documents.

What? Historically and legally significant? Transparency? Process charges against lower level players (Obama never testified to Congress, nor was he interviewed in the context of any investigation, AFAIK)? Yuck! All that will do is leave a bad taste in the collective mouth of the American people! There’s got to be a crime to fit these facts! Please read the whole article—Turley pitches the case against the Obama (and Hillary) conspirators very strongly.

And Turley is not alone in scratching his head over the possibility of criminal charges. Check out Shipwreckedcrew’s ruminations:

Q: Can you give your opinion on the recent release by DNI of the 'obamagate' docs? Is there a crime there or just willful neglect of standard procedures? Shipwreckedcrew: Working on long article now. This info has been known by Devin Nunes, Kash Patel and John Ratcliffe, but the details in the source docs were all classified Now the public can see for themselves what they have always known but could not discuss. Trump would have won in 2020 if this was made public. So a ProTip for @jpodhoretz - a criminal act is a criminal act whether you had “intended” to commit a crime or not. Intent is that the act was volitional and not by accident or mistake. But notwithstanding that mistake by you, the idea that the Obama Admin really feared Trump was a Russian asset in 2016 is what all the disclosures this week are about - they never did. They manufactured a paper trail to make it appear they did as cover for using Hillary’s dirty trick to attack him in support of her campaign. It was only you who “feared” that he was - as you admitted. That’s simply your gullibility at work. Senate Intel and Durham Report are now likely GIGO - if the authors didn’t have IC internal docs and source reports, they then relied on CIA and IC generated reports which now look to have been “cooked” to one degree or another. Q: Ship, it certainly looks like Pompeo and Durham (and perhaps Barr by extension) deliberately ignored certain lines of evidence. Two questions: 1. Is there an innocent explanation for why they didn't see those documents? 2. What do you believe actually happened? Correct - whether [or not] Crossfire Hurricane involved any criminal acts[,] [t]hat would not include the IC community efforts now being exposed.

OK. I just heaved another big sigh.

As I’ve repeated within the past week, I’ve addressed all these issues over a period of years, since 2018—again, with a big h/t to former commenter Mike Sylwester. My contention is that what we have here is a conspiracy to defraud the US government—18 USC 371—and thereby, also, the America people. Now it so happens that this was exactly the legal theory that the anti-Trumpers used, or tried to use, against Trump. That time, it was a big, fat hoax. This time, not.

The 25 words or less version of the anti-Trump hoax conspiracy was that Trump committed a fraud against the US government by taking the oath of office and becoming POTUS. I’m not kidding.

The prosecutive theory in question would rely upon 18 USC 371 to establish a conspiracy "for the purpose of impairing, obstructing or defeating the lawful function of any department of government."

Here’s the longer version:

In what possible way could Trump have committed fraud against the United States? By the very fact of allowing himself to be inaugurated as President of the United States. How, you ask, could that possibly be construed as a fraud--surely there could be no more honorable and innocent act? Because in doing so Trump deprived the United States of its expectation of the honest services of a President who would uphold the duties of the office. Whaaaaaaa? That's right. Because when Trump was inaugurated he failed to disclose that he's a puppet of Putin. An agent of a foreign power, in violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Puppet of Putin, agent of a foreign power--when did that occur? It occurred when Trump entered into that corrupt quid quo pro to exchange sanctions relief for "dirt on Hillary," or the release of DNC emails, or some other thing of value to his presidential quest. That opened Trump up to blackmail or, more politely, it opened him up to pressure to act in the interests of Russia rather than the interests of the United States. In other words, as an agent. Of a foreign power, and a uniquely evil foreign power at that. And I hope that reminds you of the absurd claims that General Flynn was blackmailable, too. Because if that, in the theory that Sally Yates advanced, made Flynn unemployable by the White House, what would it say about Trump as president? How "extremely careless" of Trump to place himself in such a position. Or was that "grossly negligent"--a term that seems to be reserved for Republicans? So, voila, there you have it: Inauguration as President of the United States becomes ... fraud against the United States!

Yes, I’m quoting myself from all those years ago. If you have any doubts remaining, please—please—read the entire posts—there’s much, much more of interest where that stuff came from:

The only reason Trump wasn’t indicted was—get ready for this—because the Russia Hoax was total bullshit. We knew it then, we know it now—but now we know the bigger picture. All this was acknowledged in Mueller’s report, in which Mueller explicitly references 18 USC 371 several times:

Paul Sperry‏ @paulsperry Further exoneration buried in Mueller report: "The investigation did not establish any agreement among [Trump] Campaign officials--or b/t such officials & Russia-linked individuals--to interfere w or obstruct a lawful function of a gov't agency during the campaign or transition." 10:36 AM - 22 May 2019 Sperry is referencing 18 USC 371, Conspiracy to Defraud the US Government. A follower of Sperry helpfully added this image from p. 181 of the Mueller Dossier, which shows the several references to 371: So there we have confirmed that Team Mueller was, indeed, pursuing that prosecutive theory.

Now, earlier in the week I wrote about how 18 USC 371 could specifically apply to the Russia Hoax conspiracy. The argument is that the conspirators conspired to “interfere w or obstruct a lawful function of a gov't agency during the campaign or transition” by perverting the lawful functions of the intel agencies to perpetrate a fraudulent narrative on the American people and to interfere with and obstruct the lawful function of Trump 1.0. The DoJ’s Criminal Resource Manual provides us with the legal precedent for using 371 in this way. Again, I’ll be quoting myself from years ago:

Here's the text of 18 U.S. Code § 371, Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States: If two or more persons conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose, and one or more of such persons do any act to effect the object of the conspiracy, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both. … Seems fairly non-descript, right? How does that apply to a coup attempt, or an attempt to subvert an election? Well, that's where the Criminal Resource Manual, with its citations of relevant case law, comes in. Check it out: Although this language is very broad, cases rely heavily on the definition of "defraud" provided by the Supreme Court in two early cases, Hass v. Henkel, 216 U.S. 462 (1910), and Hammerschmidt v. United States, 265 U.S. 182 (1924). In Hass the Court stated: "The statute is broad enough in its terms to include any conspiracy for the purpose of impairing, obstructing or defeating the lawful function of any department of government . . . (A)ny conspiracy which is calculated to obstruct or impair its efficiency and destroy the value of its operation and reports as fair, impartial and reasonably accurate, would be to defraud the United States by depriving it of its lawful right and duty of promulgating or diffusing the information so officially acquired in the way and at the time required by law or departmental regulation." Hass , 216 U.S. at 479-480. In Hammerschmidt, Chief Justice Taft, defined "defraud" as follows: "To conspire to defraud the United States means primarily to cheat the Government out of property or money, but it also means to interfere with or obstruct one of its lawful governmental functions by deceit, craft or trickery, or at least by means that are dishonest. It is not necessary that the Government shall be subjected to property or pecuniary loss by the fraud, but only that its legitimate official action and purpose shall be defeated by misrepresentation, chicane or the overreaching of those charged with carrying out the governmental intention." Hammerschmidt, 265 U.S. at 188. The general purpose of this part of the statute is to protect governmental functions from frustration and distortion through deceptive practices. Section 371 reaches "any conspiracy for the purpose of impairing, obstructing or defeating the lawful function of any department of Government." Tanner v. United States, 483 U.S. 107, 128 (1987); see Dennis v. United States, 384 U.S. 855 (1966). The "defraud part of section 371 criminalizes any willful impairment of a legitimate function of government, whether or not the improper acts or objective are criminal under another statute."United States v. Tuohey , 867 F.2d 534, 537 (9th Cir. 1989). The word "defraud" in Section 371 not only reaches financial or property loss through use of a scheme or artifice to defraud but also is designed and intended to protect the integrity of the United States and its agencies, programs and policies. [Case citations] Thus, proof that the United States has been defrauded under this statute does not require any showing of monetary or proprietary loss. [Case citations] Boom! What acts might have been part of this particular conspiracy or coup attempt that we call the Russia Hoax? Well, the use of the Steele "dossier", knowing its highly dubious origins, will be highly suspect in any circumstance--such as using the "dossier" as the basis of an FBI Full Investigation, or obtaining FISA warrants, or ... authorizing a Special Counsel to lead a fraudulent inquisition of the POTUS! How about criminal leaks to the media? Yeah, that works, I think. Then there would be the setup and prosecution of people like Flynn and Papadopoulos--it was all in furtherance of a conspiracy to interfere with lawful government functions. Or so I would argue. And I'd argue that strenuously, even as I also pushed the individual criminal acts. I'd also probably want to argue that in addition to "impairing, obstructing or defeating the lawful function of any department of Government" we should also consider an intent to "pervert" the lawful function of any department of Government. "[B]y misrepresentation, chicane or the overreaching of those charged with carrying out the governmental intention."

‘Nuff said? God, I hope so.