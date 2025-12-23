Doe Trump want “peace” with Russia? Does the EU want war? Are the public disputes some sort of theater? What’s really going on?

I’ve long maintained that Trump doesn’t want peace with Russia—he wants “peace”. In other words, rather than the new, legally enforceable security architecture that Putin wants, Trump only wants a halt in the “hostilities” between Russia and the Anglo-Zionist proxy regime in Ukraine. A ceasefire, with nothing standing in the way of a renewal of hostilities. A halt to kinetic military action, but not an end to unilateral and illegal US sanctions, which will remain as bargaining pressure.

There have been some interesting developments recently that feed the counter intuitive narrative of the US as led by a “peace president”. For example, Tulsi Gabbard was trotted out to denounce the Euros as “warmongers”—at just about the same time that Trump was authorizing $800M in new military supplies to Ukraine. Hmmm.

That led to this amusing exchange between MI6 (in the person of Christopher Steele, of Russia Hoax fame) and some Russian guy named Kirill Dmitriev. He’s supposed to be Putin’s friend, but nobody’s really sure what his real role in this is. Putin says negotiations will be handled by Lavrov—if negotiations ever get started. Some say Dmitriev has been installed as a sort of frontman because of his familiarity with American public culture. Anyway, here’s Steele, once again channeling the Russia Hoax:

Christopher Steele @Chris_D_Steele Dec 22 US DNI Gabbard’s latest statement on Ukraine is one of the most shocking I’ve read in 40 years as an intel professional. European powers aren’t ‘warmongers’ duping NATO into conflict with Russia and Putin isn’t interested in peace. She is simply parroting Kremlin talking points.

Dmitriev was quick off the mark in response:

Kirill Dmitriev @kadmitriev 8h￼ Debunked Steele dossier—written by a former UK intel officer—was weaponized to launch the Russia hoax vs President Trump. It was secretly funded by Hillary campaign, and Russiagate will bring Obama/Biden team indictments. Now its author attacks @DNIGabbard for telling the truth

Naturally, MI6 is a popular target in Russia, for good reason. But exactly what truth was Tulsi telling? Does Dmitriev really believe that Trump is the “peace president”, or is he just trying to exploit any divisions—or appearance of divisions—in the Anglo-Zionist West? More to the point, does the Security Council of the Russian Federation believe that story?

Geroman—taking a victory lap of sorts—pointed yesterday to a Western outlet that seems to have a handle on the reality of the situation—the real bottom line:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ “Europe cannot be built against Russia’s interests, and the terms of the settlement will be dictated by the Kremlin.” Time has told again - now read my quoted post below. ￼￼￼Real power in negotiations on Ukraine is in the hands of Russia, — Politico ￼The analytical article of the agency with an unusual frankness for a Western publication states that the West’s attempts to create security guarantees for Kyiv are collapsing against the immutable reality: without Russia’s consent and consideration of its interests, any agreements will remain a fiction. ￼The publication admits that the “only real path to peace” lies through Washington, but at the same time, the real power over the outcome of the situation is concentrated in Moscow. This means that Europe is demonstrating its marginalization and complete dependence on the USA, without having its own levers of influence. ￼Politico actually admits the failure of the West’s long-term strategy, concluding that the future security architecture in Europe cannot be built against Russia’s interests, and the terms of the settlement will be dictated by the Kremlin.

You can read Geroman’s justifiable vituperation against the Euros here:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ Russia will set the terms for peace. Not Ukraine - not NATO - not USA - and for sure not those clowns in Europe. This is not a happy ending Holywood movie - this is ice cold geopolitics - where the winner sets the conditions. The fate of Ukraine will be decided on the battlefields - as ordered by BoJo and that other clown Borrell - after they torn the Istanbul Agreement apart - ordering the drugged clown in Kiev to fight - “as long as it takes” they said - and it took a while - Russia retreated back from Kiev - which they reached INDEED in 3 days - forced them on the table - and those idiots refused. Russia even handed over proposals for an new security architecture in Europe - but the arrogant and ignorant fools in “NATO” laughed about that - “we do not even talk about that” they said - now they wanna sit on the table and talk? With whom? …

All good stuff—and more if you follow the link—but, wait a minute. Who thinks the Euros were ever really players? BoJo “ordered” Ukraine to do something or other? True, this is an Anglo-Zionist proxy war, but at the end of the day the US called the shots, in the sense that without the US Deep State on board there would never have been any war. Putin has long recognized, publicly, that the Euros are vassals of the US, and that the only meaningful negotiations will occur between the US and Russia.

But back to our main point. How to explain the seeming divisions in the West?

This is where it’s important to be clear that this is an Anglo-Zionist war of revenge against Putin and against Russia—with China the ultimate target. It certainly sounds as if the Euros are serious about continuing the war, but ask yourself this: What real evidence do we have that Trump wants a definitive settlement of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia? The answer is clear: There is no such evidence. The division in the West is a disagreement about tactics, but it is not a renunciation of the goal—which is the defeat of Russia and the destruction of BRICS, the maintenance of Anglo-Zionist global dominion.

Actions always speak louder than words. NSS25 is words, although the reality of continuing global ambitions is only thinly disguised. We know about the continuing military and financial support for the Ukraine proxy coming from the Trump regime. That’s real. But beyond that, the difference is really tactical only. In substance, what difference is there between Trump’s “peace” offers and the Euro yapping? None, really. Trump still hopes to con the Russians into accepting a ceasefire, to accepting Western security guarantees to Ukraine, to a NATO presence of one sort or another, to Anglo-Zionist control over Ukraine’s resources, to Anglo-Zionist penetration into the Russian financial world. None of that amounts to a new security architecture—it amounts to a breathing space with a repositioning for renewed war by one means or another. Where is the rollback of sanctions? Offers in that direction remain vague, to be worked on sometime in the future. What the Russians see, instead, are attacks on Russian connected tankers, the seizure of a Chinese ship, the brutal bullying of Venezuela. Does that make America look like a normal kind of country that one can safely make a “deal” with? Dispense with the formal, legally binding, treaties and do a handshake with Trump and his real estate cronies? Ha ha!

In other words, Trump’s irritation with the Euros probably stems from a belief that his carrot and stick approach is more likely to deceive the Russians than all the Euro stick-only blustering. Tulsi was trotted out because the calculation was that she would still have some credibility with the American public, which is fed up with this and other wars. More fools us, if we believe her.

None of this is likely to work. The Russians are not fooled, and Dmitriev is not directing policy. We noted just a few days ago, The Russians Spell It Out, that Deputy FR Sergey Ryabkov made no bones about the Russian understanding of the Trumpian theater. Behind the public disputes in the West:

I believe, however, that the positions of Brussels and Washington do not diverge ideologically or conceptually. Rather, they are two sides of the same coin. Both overseas and here in Europe, those who shape policy are deeply convinced that the Western model and the Western path are civilizational superiors. Sometimes they are. Adjustments are occasionally possible, but at the tactical level and not in the fundamental questions. We are dealing with a very serious adversary, a historical one. It is no coincidence that they have set themselves the goal of inflicting “a strategic defeat” on Russia, thereby essentially denying the obvious fact that a nuclear power cannot be defeated. They demonstratively ignore our determination to vigorously defend our own interests. ￼ This, however, is their strategic mistake. I assume that this will ultimately transform into the recognition that a different basis for coexistence is necessary.

Again, quoting Larry Johnson’s list of Putin’s reiteration of Russia’s preconditions—unchanged from the beginning—I pointed out that Trump has been attempting—fruitlessly—to get Putin to back down on every single one of the preconditions. That is not a peace deal. It’s a “peace” deal:

Vladimir Putin Leaves No Doubt About Russia’s Demands to End the War in Ukraine… Do Donald Trump and Steve Witkoff Understand? … Full Withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces: Ukraine must completely withdraw troops from the entire administrative territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts (the four regions Russia partially occupies and annexed in 2022)—including areas not under Russian control at the time. Ukrainian Neutrality: Kyiv must officially abandon aspirations to join NATO and commit to permanent neutral status, with no foreign military bases or alliances. Demilitarization and “Denazification”: Significant limits on Ukraine’s armed forces size and armament; removal of “neo-Nazi” influences. Recognition of Russian Control: International acknowledgment of Crimea as Russian (annexed 2014) and the four regions as part of Russia. Lifting of Sanctions: The West must remove all sanctions on Russia. Other Issues: Protection of Russian-speaking populations’ rights; Ukraine to remain non-nuclear.

And my comment:

What’s notable is not these well known conditions themselves. What’s notable is that the Trump regime, in the mission of its two special real estate envoys, continues to attempt to get Putin to somehow budge on every single one of these unconditional conditions. The Trump regime continues to conduct a sort of Kabuki theater in which they pretend to be mediators. Just yesterday I heard Rubio repeating that in “negotiations”—which these are not—both Russia and Ukraine need to make concessions. Never even hinting that the US is the primary belligerent in the war on Russia, the one party without which there would have been no war at all.

I have to believe that meetings of the Security Council of the Russian Federation these days feature a certain amount of laughter at these shenanigans.