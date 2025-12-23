Meaning In History

3h

It looks like LJ has come to this conclusion, in a slightly different fashion:

https://sonar21.com/no-treaty-no-deal-with-apologies-to-bob-marley/

"I believe there is one demand that Putin did not mention and, to my knowledge, has not stated in public… The deal with the US must be a treaty that is ratified by the US Senate. Unless the agreement is concluded as a treaty, any promise by Donald Trump comes with an expiration date and will be ignored or rejected by US politicians and the Deep State."

But, for example:

"The New Yorker https://www.newyorker.com

what-are-putins-ultimate-demands-for-peace-in-ukraine

What are Putin's Ultimate Demands for Peace in Ukraine?

Nov 27, 2025 ... “The question is how any of this could be transformed into an agreement that will be legally binding,” the source said. Putin won't be ..."

Still:

"I continue to believe that while Putin will continue to try to normalize relations with the US — at least as long as Trump is in office — he also understands that Russia’s only security guarantee is the military defeat of Ukraine and, by extension, Ukraine’s NATO masters."

OTOH:

Putin may be, probably is, playing Trump. Have you seen any letup in Russian military activity? Me neither.

Steghorn21
2h

Nothing has changed: Trump wants full spectrum dominance and Russia will decide the fate of Ukraine. All rest is just circular verbiage.

