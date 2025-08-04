Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Medvedev:

“Trump shouldn’t think the video archive of his past immoralities is only in Mossad’s hands.”

🇷🇺⚠️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4MPSuCldSk

— Daily Iran News (@DailyIranNews) August 3, 2025

Mark Wauck
Russia takes all matters of international law very seriously, so I think we can take it for granted that they will provide legal justifications for their actions. It should be noted that the UK is not formally in a state of war with Russia, nor is Russia formally in a state of war with Ukraine--it's a Special Military Operation. Further, UK explanations--as reported--are contradictory:

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2025/08/04/britains-secret-war-russian-commando-seizes-high-ranking-british-agents-in-ukraine-war/

Initially, the British Ministry of Defence insisted that Blake and Carroll were in London.

However, photographic and forensic evidence presented by Russian authorities showed both officers in full military uniform, operating in a disputed area in Ukraine.

The British government quickly changed its story, claiming that the officers were simply “tourists visiting battlefields,” a claim met with international disbelief and domestic ridicule.

Contrary to the UK’s claims, Russia has publicly disclosed that the captured officers were in possession of classified NATO military planning documents and diplomatic passports, direct evidence that contradicts their civilian version and points to a coordinated military mission, likely authorized at the highest levels of British command.

The diplomatic passports raise disturbing questions about whether these officers were operating under false flags or engaged in sabotage missions on Ukrainian soil under direct orders from the UK.

Following further challenges, the UK Ministry of Defence reversed its stance again, demanding that the captured officers be treated as prisoners of war.

***However, the Russian Federation formally rejected this classification, citing the Geneva Conventions and the illegality of unrecognized combatants operating in a sovereign conflict zone without proper declaration.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unlawful_combatant***

***The Kremlin designated them as unlawful combatants, a legal distinction with serious consequences. Russian legal officials have publicly stated that the planned sabotage operation, uncovered through officers’ materials, could warrant capital punishment under Russian military law.***

In a last-ditch effort to recover the captured officers, the United Kingdom reportedly offered a prisoner exchange, hoping to obtain detained Russian personnel. Russia refused.

