And, of course, the question is: Who’s next?

Here’s what has gone down. The Russians staged a raid into the Odessa oblast and came back with two British colonels and an MI6 officer—along with lots of physical and documentary evidence of their direct involvement in the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia:

Richard @ricwe123￼ British Officers Captured by Russian Special Forces in Devastating Blow to NATO Covert Operations: Ochakiv, Ukraine, in a stunning display of precision and force, Russian special forces have captured several high-ranking British military officers during a lightning-fast raid on a Ukrainian command post in Ochakiv. The covert mission, dubbed "Skat-12" , was aimed at dismantling foreign-led coordination of drone strikes, missile guidance, and cyber attacks against Russian infrastructure. Russian military channels such as 'Militarist' and 'Krymsky Front' report that this operation was meticulously prepared over two months, involving sustained surveillance and technical reconnaissance. Russian special forces stormed the Ukrainian base by boat, overwhelmed its defenses, and secured their targets, all within a matter of minutes. Among the captured are UK Colonel Edward Blake, a senior figure in British psychological operations, UK Lieutenant Colonel Richard Carroll, and a third unidentified man believed to be an MI6 cyber warfare expert. These individuals now stand accused of orchestrating attacks on Russian soil, both kinetic and digital. Moscow directly links them to coordinated assaults on key infrastructure, including the recent cyber offensive against Aeroflot. Far from the British government's narrative of "harmless tourists", the seized evidence paints a far darker picture. Russian authorities claim to have recovered detailed maps of strategic Russian sites, air defense layouts, encrypted communications with British military leadership, and directives for drone warfare. The suggestion that these men were simply naval history enthusiasts on holiday has been dismissed as absurd. The British Foreign Office has attempted backdoor diplomacy, requesting the return of the operatives through unofficial channels. Russia’s response has been blunt. Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has declared that these men will not be returned, nor treated as prisoners of war. “They will not leave in Red Cross planes,” he stated. “This is no longer tolerated. Covert sabotage and hybrid aggression will now be met with direct consequences” In London, emergency meetings behind closed doors have been convened as officials scramble to contain the fallout from what is increasingly viewed as a catastrophic intelligence failure. No formal statement has yet been released. Military observers say "Skat-12" signals a brutal shift in Russian doctrine: from reactive to preemptive warfare. The new directive from the GRU is clear, "act first, strike hard, and dismantle foreign networks inside Ukraine and beyond" This Russian operation marks a major escalation in Russia’s confrontation with NATO. It also serves as a chilling warning: foreign operatives aiding Ukraine are no longer untouchable, and will be hunted. 6:33 AM · Aug 4, 2025

The two colonels don’t look like happy campers, and their somber mood is unlikely to improve soon as they become more acquainted with how non-POWs are treated in Russian prisons:

These are not tourists: two British colonels were captured by Russian special forces … Contrary to all the assurances of the UK, Russia publicly stated that the captured officers had secret military documents and diplomatic passports. This direct evidence refutes the "civilian" version and points to an organized military mission — probably authorized at the highest level of the British command. Diplomatic passports raise the question of whether these agents were preparing a provocation or participated in sabotage operations on the territory of Ukraine on the direct instructions of Great Britain. The UK then issued a new statement demanding that captured officers be treated as prisoners of war. However, Russia officially rejected this status, citing the Geneva Conventions and the rules of war. This legal distinction can have serious consequences. Russian lawyers said that the planned sabotage operation, disclosed in the officers' dossier, could result in the death penalty. In a last-ditch attempt to get the captured officers back, the UK has reportedly offered a prisoner swap in the hope of exchanging them for detained Russian servicemen. Russia refused. It is alleged that a high-ranking Russian representative stated: "Saboteurs do not deserve leniency. This is not a diplomatic game, this is a war. They only deserve the gutter." A third British citizen was detained, presumably an MI6 employee, but even Russian sources did not disclose his personal information. The ambiguity surrounding the third detainee may indicate an even larger intelligence operation, which the British government is trying in every possible way to keep secret. This is an irresponsible and adventurous policy on the part of the UK, since this is certainly far from an isolated case. The only uniqueness lies in the fact that this time the officers were caught red-handed.

George Galloway reports on this—so far, in the UK media—non-story:

On the tariff front …

MoA has an excellent post based off this WSJ article. I’d been wondering what the status of this was after Trump caved to China—a humiliating climbdown. The Chinese remain unamused by the notion that they would supply the materials the US needs to manufacture weapons and munitions to be used against China:

China Is Choking Supply of Critical Minerals to Western Defense Companies China is limiting the flow of critical minerals to Western defense manufacturers, delaying production and forcing companies to scour the world for stockpiles of the minerals needed to make everything from bullets to jet fighters. Earlier this year, as U.S.-China trade tensions soared, Beijing tightened the controls it places on the export of rare earths. While Beijing allowed them to start flowing after the Trump administration agreed in June to a series of trade concessions, China has maintained a lock on critical minerals for defense purposes. China supplies around 90% of the world’s rare earths and dominates the production of many other critical minerals. As a result, one drone-parts manufacturer that supplies the U.S. military was forced to delay orders by up to two months while it searched for a non-Chinese source of magnets, which are assembled from rare earths. Certain materials needed by the defense industry now go for five or more times what was typical before China’s recent mineral restrictions, according to industry traders. One company said it was recently offered samarium—an element needed to make magnets that can withstand the extreme temperatures of a jet-fighter engine—for 60 times the standard price. That is already driving the cost of defense systems higher, say suppliers and defense executives. The squeeze on critical minerals highlights how dependent the U.S. military is on China for much of its supply chain—giving Beijing leverage at a time of rising tensions between the two powers and heated trade negotiations. Defense manufacturers supplying the U.S. military rely on minerals that are mainly produced in China for microelectronics, drone motors, night-vision goggles, missile-targeting systems and defense satellites. While companies have tried to find alternative sources of these minerals in recent years, some of the elements are so niche that they can’t be economically produced in the West, say industry executives. … Beijing is signaling that it takes its mineral export bans very seriously. Earlier this year, one U.S. defense supplier, the United States Antimony Corporation, tried to ship 55 metric tons of antimony mined in Australia to its smelter in Mexico. The load transited via the Chinese port city of Ningbo—until recently a routine practice. But in April, while the shipment was being transloaded in Ningbo, China customs detained it for three months, prompting United States Antimony to ask the State Department and White House for help. The Chinese released the shipment in July, on the condition that it be sent back to Australia and not to the U.S. When it arrived in Australia, United States Antimony learned that product seals had been broken. It is currently working out whether the antimony has been tampered with or contaminated. “The shipping company, everyone who was involved, they’d never seen this happen before,” said company CEO Gary Evans.

And there’s much more at the link. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Remember when Trump was saying the Chinese were desperate for a deal but just didn’t know how to get one?