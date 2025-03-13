Now, first, I want to recommend Gilbert Doctorow’s discussion (only about 20 minutes) with Judge Nap this morning:

Whatever the terms of the Russian rejection, Doctorow does a decent job of setting out the dynamics between the US and Russia. Let me add my own comments from earlier this morning that expand a bit on that:

Listening to Doctorow/Nap now. Just heard Waltz saying that they got into *substantive details* for a permanent peace. So clearly there's more going on here than we know. My view: Trump really needs to end this, if only for domestic political reasons. Doctorow is adamant that the US is NOT neutral, is NOT simply an honest broker. Doctorow believes Putin will say, Yes, but ... Doctorow: Putin will say, No ceasefire until all Ukrainians driven out of Russia (Kursk), at a minimum. What happens after that? My view: That would depend on what Ukraine has conceded up front, including enforcement. But it could also depend on further territorial gains. Doctorow: Trump has sent clear signals to Russia that the US wants a major reset. I.e., not confined simply to Ukraine. Me: Russia has to be cautious going forward, because after Trump ...? It seems clear now that the Ukrainians accepted a ceasefire with baseline concessions attached that Trump hopes will entice Russian to the table--to hammer out a permanent settlement. But Russia may also insist on further negotiations (with the US) *before* any ceasefire and talks. Doctorow points to the recent Ukraine drone attacks on civilian targets as a reason that Russia could advance for not stopping before complete demilitarization. Putin will be under great pressure to reject this initial US offer, but will want to keep doors open if Trump's offer looks remotely plausible and in good faith. Trump obviously thinks he has made significant moves to demonstrate his good faith--voting with Russia at the UN, cutting off aid to Ukraine for a time (and to what extent going forward remains unclear), cooperating with Russia re Syria, etc. But Putin can't afford to put all his eggs in the Trump basket, so will be cautious and could reject Trump's offer at this point. If possible, Putin would probably prefer to continue talking rather than simply reject the offer. Trump, otoh, is pressuring for quick movement for his own reasons. Putin, by continuing talking, could provide Trump with some cover, some plausible appearance of progress.

Speculating regarding the terms of both the Trump offer and the Russian rejection …

Obviously the Russians will not accept a ceasefire while Ukraine is on Russian soil and is attacking Russian civilian targets. That includes Kursk—but also may include areas of the four oblasts that voted to join Russia but are still partially occupied by Ukraine. My best guess is that Trump was trying to get a ceasefire in place, which the Russians absolutely cannot accept under any conditions. That would be a betrayal of Russia, acceptance of defeat at the hands of Ukro-Nazis and Anglo-Zionists. Whether Trump fully understands that dynamic or not is open to question.

On the other hand, much will depend on the actual terms of the Russian rejection, which will probably have been communicated by Lavrov to Rubio and/or Waltz. My best guess is that the Russians will close the door to negotiations (or leave it slightly ajar, depending on interpretation), but that they will not slam that door. Putin’s public comments are intended for the Russian nation, far more so than for Trump and Americans. In private the message may be, Go ahead and try again, while we continue fighting—but we appreciate your intentions.

This is the message from a Slovenian source (video of Putin at link):

Russian President Putin came to visit the headquarters of the Kursk operation, dressed in military uniform. This does not seem like a signal that he is ready for a 'bad' peace.



Russia does not need a ceasefire, Ukraine needs a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/aJ9jsiescX — Sašo Ornik (@ornik_saso)March 12, 2025

Zerohedge has more on the public Russian response. Note that the Russians did not tell Witkoff to stay in DC. Witkoff is Trump’s personal envoy, and will still speak to Putin personally (at this writing). Putin’s appearance in Kursk is also important symbolically, given the wide reporting of terrible Ukro-Nazi atrocities in Kursk, and his remarks appear to focus on Kursk. This is a message to the Russian nation but could also be a hint to Trump to maybe try again. It’s not a slap at Trump, and that’s important.

Russia has rejected the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire which came out of the Jeddah meeting with Ukraine, describing that it would only allow Ukrainian forces to regroup. "This is nothing other than a temporary time-out for Ukrainian soldiers, nothing more. Our goal is a long-term peaceful resolution," Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Russian state television. "Steps that imitate peaceful actions are not needed." He further expressed that it would "give nothing" to Russia. … This was the first official public response on the issue from the Kremlin, after it said Wednesday it was "studying" the proposal. President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is currently en route to Moscow to discuss the temporary truce proposal. Ushakov says he has communicated Moscow's rejection of the 30-day ceasefire plan to Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz. None of this comes as a great surprise, given not only that Russian forces have the clear battlefield momentum and upper-hand, but back in January President Putin explained why he would never settle for any ceasefire that's temporary. He had said at the time, "The goal should not be a short truce, not some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations living in this region." The Russian leader had on Wednesday visited Kursk region for the first time since Ukraine's incursion there and holding of territory which began in August. "Our immediate goal is as soon as possible to conclusively destroy the enemy entrenched on the territory of Kursk region," Putin said. …

The bottom line for now is that Putin is showing firmness to both the Russian nation as well as publicly to Trump, but he is not rejecting further talks between the US and Russia. As such, he is avoiding the appearance of an outright defeat for Trump’s efforts. Indeed the terms of Ushakov’s statement could be said to invite further efforts by Trump.