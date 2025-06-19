As I argued very recently, the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran is existential—not just for Iran, but also for Russia and China. Trump failed to detach Russia from China and Iran through his attempts to snooker Putin into a losing ceasefire “deal”. A ceasefire was always transparently unacceptable to Russia, as also were Trump’s pretense to be a disinterested mediator—his recent smart ass remarks directed at Putin give that game away. Thus the Anglo-Zionist escalation on the Southern Front—which for Russia is Iran, the gateway to the Caucasus and Central Asia. Russia and China are fully aware of the seriousness of this threat to their economic and geopolitical viability. Throughout his second campaign and the first half year of his second presidency Trump has regularly threatened trade war on any country or countries (BRICS) that tries to displace the USD as the world reserve currency.

Russia and China know what Trump’s threats really mean—Trump is requiring perpetual servitude, at best, complete subjugation at worst. The threats of trade war have also been accompanied by threats of actual war. The war on Iran is part of that war for continued and expanded global hegemony. Trump was put in place for a second administration precisely in order to preserve King Dollar hegemony, as the financial underpinning for the geopolitical hegemony of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. I’ve long maintained that this was the deal that Trump made to regain the White House. A few days ago I quoted Alastair Crooke to the same effect:

Is the Trump Project unravelling? Alastair Crooke June 17, 2025 ... Trump was obliged to do a deal in order to be elected. He had to do a deal with the U.S. ‘money circus’ (the ultra-rich), not only on how to rescue the U.S. economy, but he then had to ‘square’ this with the panjandrums of the ‘dark’ Establishment who control much of America’s political ‘life’. These panjandrums serve as the ‘gods’ protecting a ‘sacred’ security architecture: the U.S.’ unqualified, bi-partisan support for Israel and the ancient visceral phobia towards Russia. However, they also harbour deep qualms for the security of America’s financial fortress – which is expressed as ‘China cannot be allowed to win the war for the future of global finance’.

As a reminder—All Wars Are Bankers Wars:

Another reminder, from yesterday:

Doug Macgregor: Tulsi Gabbard is not beholden to people that provided hundreds of millions of dollars for her campaign. I mean, let's be frank. President Trump would not be in the White House today if it were not for wealthy Jewish billionaires, allied with their friend Netanyahu, who put Trump into office. And Trump had to promise certain things if he were elected. One of which was that he was going to take on and destroy Iran. I'm sure that that was made very clear to him. Anybody who knows anything about Sheldon and Miriam Adelson knows that that in fact is what they want. They're not the Lone Rangers. All the top Jewish money oligarchs are all interested in the same thing, because they flourish financially in London and New York City if, in fact, Israel is successful and victorious. Because they're not interested simply in Israel's local hegemony in the Middle East. They want global financial hegemony. The United States is simply a tool in their toolbox to get them there.

Further, just this morning a commenter, It’s Just Me, provided several links to articles at prominent conservative sites—sites that had been ardent supporters of what they thought was Trump’s MAGA agenda, before they began to understand that MAGA means Miriam Adelson Governs America. They now see a Great Betrayal in the offing. I responded regarding one of those article:

Iran Is Not The United States’ War To Fight Mark Wauck 3h Very good article. It clearly presents Jewish Nationalist thinking and what they wish to use America for--via Michael Ledeen. I might even call this an agenda for Jewish supremacy via proxy—America being the proxy: But stability in the Middle East has never been the primary goal. Here we return to Ledeen, who in 2001 argued that stability in the Middle East was an “unworthy American mission” and that “we do not want stability in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, or even Saudi Arabia. We want things to change. The issue is not whether but how to destabilize.” Ledeen’s vision, shared by many in Washington, isn’t about peace, stability, or even American security. It’s about perpetuating permanent revolution abroad, carried out in the name of “democracy,” to preserve American hegemony while safeguarding Israeli interests, all at the expense of U.S. soldiers and taxpayers. Just look at some of the data on the millions of deaths and displacements across the Islamic world that have followed from this inhuman Jewish Supremacy Project over the last quarter century. This is just acceptable collateral damage for this savage ethno-supremacist project.

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 8h￼ After igniting a war against Russia, the US has now started a war against Iran. According to conspiracy theories, next war on the U.S. agenda is against China.

Russia and China are are looking for counter moves.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 5h BREAKING! Russia Warns U.S. Against Intervening Against Iran Russia is warning the United States against getting involved in military action against Iran, saying it could lead to uncontrollable consequences, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Russia Demands Israel Immediately Halt Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities — Maria Zakharova

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 6h JUST IN! Putin and Xi Jinping held a phone call focused primarily on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Putin Speaks with Xi Jinping — Key Points ￼The conversation between the leaders of Russia and China was mainly focused on the escalating situation in the Middle East; … ￼In the conversation, Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to carry out mediation efforts regarding Iran; ￼Russia and China are ready to coordinate their approaches in Central Asia; ...

Chinese deployment to the Persian Gulf:

David Lee @DavidLe76335983 6/16 satellite photo confirmed 2 PLA 815A Electronic Surveillance ship, 855 and 855 are both in Persian Gulf 815A can track planes, missiles, guide missiles as well as conducting electromagnetic interference and intelligence analysis

Trump is flirting with WW3 while Congress—owned by The Israel Lobby—acquiesces. To all appearances Trump has decided on war leading to Iran’s “unconditional surrender”. It’s just a question of rushing all the military pieces to the region, while removing American personnel from harm’s way. IMO, Israel is on the verge of defeat, before the US military can get its resources in place. IMO, this claimed new development is a desperate ploy to gain time, since Israel will likely be out of AD missiles by the time the US military is fully in place.

Elijah J. Magnier ￼@ejmalrai 1h ￼In my article today the following details. Read this and subscribe if you want: The Israel–Iran war has entered a new and dangerous phase—one defined not by rapid victory but by drawn-out attrition, strategic recalibration, and the erosion of long-held assumptions. The fact that the United States has taken the initiative to reach out to Iran for potential negotiations is itself revealing. Washington would not have made such a move without prior coordination with Israel, which now finds itself in a strategically uncomfortable position: forced to seek diplomacy after launching what it believed would be a decisive first strike. …

I can’t imagine what kind of negotiations could be, in light of the Anglo-Zionist murder of previous Iranian negotiators and Trump’s insulting and arrogant rhetoric. It appears that the latest reporting is a bit different:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 5m WHITE HOUSE: The U.S. remains in contact with Iran, but there are currently no plans for a meeting between Witkoff and Iranian officials, according to the White House. The U.S. insists that any potential deal with Iran must include a ban on uranium enrichment. Iran is closer to possessing a nuclear weapon than ever before. We currently see no indications that China will intervene militarily to support Iran.

Intervening militarily really isn’t the Chinese style. But, again:

And there’s this:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk China clearly see the looming war in the Middle East as a massive opportunity to make inroads into the global monetary system.

Lastly, there’s a report that could be quite significant. I’ve seen claims that overnight Iran, for the first time, fired a missile with a MIRVed warhead. That could be a warmup or test with an eye on targeting US military bases.

Will Trump get cold feet? It looks like the military is trying to educate him about the difficulty of actually taking out a deeply buried site:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 13m￼ after they learned that their super duper "bunker buster" are a piece of crap Quote￼ zerohedge @zerohedge 2h Defense Officials Float Tactical Nuke To Destroy Iran's Fordow Site As World Awaits Trump Decision

Yeah. What could go wrong with that?