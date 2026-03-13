The Anglo-Zionist war effort has been running on fakery for the last week or more—much of it put out by Trump. Example are legion so we won’t even attempt to catalog it all. Suffice it to say that the fakery extends to all areas of life: Military (We won!), economic, and political. I’ve seen over the last day or two that even in the mainstream media the fakery is losing traction. Our political “representatives” are beginning to understand that this is now existential—even the Dems may not be able to just sit back and wait for Trump/GOP implosion; people will want action from problem solvers. That’s a tough one.

A recent example of the fakery:

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo￼ ￼￼￼ “Putin might be helping [Iran] a little bit. He probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine, so he’s helping them a little bit. But it’s not helping them much because, as you see, Iran is not doing too well.” — Trump during a G7 virtual meeting on Russia’s assistance to Iran

Netanyahu is, of course, also involved. He’s now saying that Israel can continue the war for 3 more weeks—as long as the US remains involved. Oh! And this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 11h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Netanyahu says that this war on Iran is to return their Messiah: We will make it to the return of the Messiah, but this will not happen next Thursday.” To get there, the temple must be rebuilt — which means destroying what currently stands. That is, of course, the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Apocalypse now!

But here’s a dose of reality …

Trump continues to say the US can wage war on Iran indefinitely, but he’s stripping US stockpiles on a global scale. One wonders when Russia and China will take advantage of the situation.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 10h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ The U.S. has burned through “years” of critical munitions since the start of the war with Iran - Financial Times. And only two weeks have passed. Officials are especially worried about stocks of Tomahawk missiles, THAAD interceptors, and Patriot missiles. The military is expected to brief Congress on munitions expended in the coming days.

More reality:

￼Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48 1h￼ As long as the Strait of Hormuz is closed, the USA-Israel coalition is losing. Even if they nuked Teheran, this would be true.

Remember all those “reports” that Iran was running out of missile launchers because so many had been destroyed, or that air supremacy was just around the corner?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ They’ve been mostly hitting decoys as far as I can tell. AF Post @AFpost￼ Israeli and Western estimates say the number of Iranian missile launchers has remained largely unchanged despite a week of intense airstrikes due to the difficulty of locating small, mobile targets without full aerial control.

It’s also hard to locate them under ground. Now they tell us, er, leak to us:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 14h￼ They can’t actually count them - how could they? So this is more fake intel - which is getting tiresome - but they’re running out of fakery. That much is clear from the headline. Life advice: stop the fake intel. It makes you seem like the late-USSR. Just stop. Please. Bloomberg @business￼ The number of Iranian missile launchers has held steady after a week of unrelenting airstrikes, according to Israeli and western estimates

More fakery, this time on the economic front:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 16h￼ Treasury balance sheet: SHORT OIL FUTURES. Treasury signalling: LONG OIL FUTURES. The Spectator Index @spectatorindex 16h BREAKING: US Treasury Secretary says that ‘no price tag would make the Iran war unaffordable’

Financial Times @FT￼ US intervention in oil futures would be ‘biblical disaster’, CME warns

Javier Blas @JavierBlas￼ COLUMN: The White House is running out of ways to curb rising oil prices. “... My working assumption is that the oil market will add $3 to $6 a barrel to the headline price for every day — every single day — that the war continues ...”

This is why the Dems could be forced to take action sooner rather than the later that they would prefer. Do you think Trump doesn’t know this, too?

Lastly, Patarames has weighed in for the first time since Trump launched his war:

Patarames @Pataramesh 4h￼ The war is going on as expected

I believe this. Iran has been planning for this for 20 years. They’re not being surprised. No shock and awe.