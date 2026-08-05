Meaning In History

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Joanne C. Wasserman's avatar
Joanne C. Wasserman
26m

That final comment, by Nawfal, reads like a U.S. House of Representatives' Impeachment Document, of POTUS.

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Texas Khaan's avatar
Texas Khaan
11m

Hey Donald, do you still believe that being notorious, being the GOAT is in your future. You're going to take ALL OF THE BLAME, the little good you achieved will be forgotten. ScapeGOAT .

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