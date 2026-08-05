Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
2h

A major change in character is often preceded by brokenness which generates repentance and humility. I see no evidence that Trump has been broken. He is turning more vile and nasty and telling more lies and blaming others for his failures.

He will not be able to agree to a deal. He can neither withdraw nor fully engage. It’s a sight to behold. I have very little sympathy unless he repents. This is the same man who botched the Epstein files release and destroyed those who opposed him. He chaotically jammed tariffs down everyone’s throats, threatened Greenland and Cuba and invaded Venezuela. And now with Iran he has entered a fight he can’t win.

You reap what you sow - eventually. And many of those not involved suffer too.

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
2hEdited

Excellent analysis of the current situation.

It is fascinating to watch Iran turn the US’s playbook against itself. It’s death by a thousand cuts. The longer this goes, the more the U.S. bleeds out. There has been a lot of blood loss and the U.S. seems unaware of the actual damage.

Midterms are coming.

The SPR is draining.

Inflation is growing.

The bailout of Japan did not work.

Middle East proxies are pushing back, even if tacitly.

Iran has more missiles (and more advanced) than at the start of this entire ordeal.

One thing is clear: a deal with Trump is no deal at all. He does not keep his word. Unless the ME joins forces and pushes the US out, there is no point to a deal. It would only give the U.S. time to reload.

I get the feeling the U.S. is trying to buy time to mass produce drones. Their hypersonic missile is still not what it needs to be. They need time. But time runs out…

12:35pm EST addition:

Just saw the following. Berletic has been nailing everything from the start.

https://thealtworld.com/anthony_cartalucci/us-war-on-iran-is-only-paused-again

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