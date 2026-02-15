It certainly came across that way, when Little Marco delivered his address to the Munich Security Conference. In fact, it’s probably much worse, because behind a superficial appeal to “civilization” Rubio is appealing to the immorality of the Superman. Here’s how Glenn Diesen characterized it:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 13h￼ Marco Rubio portrays decolonisation as a sinister communist plot that destroyed 500 years of Western empires. Rather than adjusting to multipolarity, Rubio hints at restoring the empire and invites America’s European vassals to join the US. This reads as a declaration of war on multipolarity and sovereign equality.

Rubio’s remarks do come across that way. He begins by invoking the time of the first Munich Security Conference—1963. He launches into what has become a keynote of the Anglo-Zionist movement, the refalsification of history, to suppress the truth that has been won over the decades.

1963, he says, was a time when “Soviet communism was on the march. Thousands of years of Western civilization hung in the balance.” Things were more complicated than that, of course. In point of fact, the US had a president who believed that it was possible to dialog with Russia. We now know that that belief probably led to his death. We know for fact that that same president came to office not knowing that the US had stationed nuclear missiles in Turkey, directly threatening the USSR. But Rubio only mentions to his audience—who all know better, I think—the Cuban Missile Crisis had brought the world to the brink of nuclear destruction. That crisis, we now know, was instigated by the US missile deployment, not—as Rubio implies—by the Soviet counter deployment.

Not everything Rubio says is wrong, but that does set the tone. It’s almost impossible to capture the mishmash of misconceptions that he invokes. Consider this:

The fundamental question we must answer at the outset is what exactly are we defending, because armies do not fight for abstractions. Armies fight for a people; armies fight for a nation. Armies fight for a way of life. And that is what we are defending: a great civilization that has every reason to be proud of its history, confident of its future, and aims to always be the master of its own economic and political destiny. It was here in Europe where the ideas that planted the seeds of liberty that changed the world were born. It was here in Europe where the world – which gave the world the rule of law, the universities, and the scientific revolution. It was this continent that produced the genius of Mozart and Beethoven, of Dante and Shakespeare, of Michelangelo and Da Vinci, of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. And this is the place where the vaulted ceilings of the Sistine Chapel and the towering spires of the great cathedral in Cologne, they testify not just to the greatness of our past or to a faith in God that inspired these marvels.

It’s possible that Rubio believes some or all of this twaddle, but it represents a grotesque falsification of Western history. Armies don’t fight for abstractions? No wars to end war? No “operations” based on abstractions like “enduring freedom”? Wars are to be fought, instead, for Das Volk? I’m not sure that’s progress, but we do see that in the popular characterization of Russians as anti-human “Orcs”, good only to be killed.

Should we be proud of our civilization? Only if we truly understand and embrace its principles. If we are to recover that, then we have to understand how it was that the inhuman ideologies that took over so much of history over the last five centuries that Rubio invokes arose from the West. Yes, “Soviet communism” was and is a Western ideology. Embracing our own civilization doesn’t require that we deny the achievements of other civilizations—the inhabitants of which do, after all, share a common human nature. Is it really true that nowhere but in Europe was there a concept of the rule of law? Love of one’s own culture need not descend into rank chauvinism.

But that’s where Rubio leads us. Much could be said about the “expansion” of the West. Like the rise and expansion of all cultures, that expansion had its share of good and evil aspects. But Rubio wasn’t in Munich to present a balanced accounting. Instead he laments the fall of the global expansion of Western imperialism, as captive nations struggled to regain their own sovereignty and dignity—yes, he actually decries “anti-colonial uprisings.” In fact, he directly suggests that the Trumpian project is one to regain that global dominance, and he invites the Euros to join in this Reconquista:

For five centuries, before the end of the Second World War, the West had been expanding – its missionaries, its pilgrims, its soldiers, its explorers pouring out from its shores to cross oceans, settle new continents, build vast empires extending out across the globe. But in 1945, for the first time since the age of Columbus, it was contracting. Europe was in ruins. Half of it lived behind an Iron Curtain and the rest looked like it would soon follow. The great Western empires had entered into terminal decline, accelerated by godless communist revolutions and by anti-colonial uprisings that would transform the world and drape the red hammer and sickle across vast swaths of the map in the years to come. Against that backdrop, then, as now, many came to believe that the West’s age of dominance had come to an end and that our future was destined to be a faint and feeble echo of our past. But together, our predecessors recognized that decline was a choice, and it was a choice they refused to make. This is what we did together once before, and this is what President Trump and the United States want to do again now, together with you.

A recurring theme in Rubio’s remarks is the need to get past international institutions—the UN—to get about the Trumpian business of recovering that Age of Dominance. That age needn’t come to an end—it can be recovered. That’s Rubio’s message to the applauding Eurocrats. It’s easy enough to understand how this translates into piracy on the high seas, proxy wars, genocide, kidnapping of foreign leaders. It’s less easy to see how it comports with the “rule of law” that Rubio says we gave to the world. But please note how Rubio, who earlier decried wars for abstractions, now shamelessly trafficks in abstractions. Racing boldly into the future? What future? What in God’s name does that mean? We only fear not leaving our nations stronger and wealthier? Is that a shameless appeal to an end—our wealth and power—that justifies our dubious means? So much of this comes across like the invocation of the Will to Power, in which the supreme virtue is shaping our own destiny—which we, and no God, define arbitrarily for ourselves. All this gives the lie to Rubio’s pandering invocation of Christianity—it’s anti-Christianity:

… we do not want our allies to be shackled by guilt and shame. ... … we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline. … Instead, we want an alliance that boldly races into the future. And the only fear we have is the fear of the shame of not leaving our nations prouder, stronger, and wealthier for our children. An alliance ready to defend our people, to safeguard our interests, and to preserve the freedom of action that allows us to shape our own destiny – ... An alliance that does not allow its power to be outsourced, constrained, or subordinated to systems beyond its control; one that does not depend on others for the critical necessities of its national life; and one that does not maintain the polite pretense that our way of life is just one among many and that asks for permission before it acts.

The examples that Rubio offers of this Trumpian UeberMensch in action, overcoming the constraints of international institutions, asking no one’s permission to act, seeking greater wealth and power, are not at all reassuring. Certainly they must give rise to great apprehension around the world. Rubio boldly proclaims to our Euro vassals that “we” made the global order and “we” can break it and rebuild if “we” choose to—and in our own image and likeness. He’s inviting them to be complicit.

And finally, we can no longer place the so-called global order above the vital interests of our people and our nations. We do not need to abandon the system of international cooperation we authored, and we don’t need to dismantle the global institutions of the old order that together we built. But these must be reformed. These must be rebuilt. For example, the United Nations still has tremendous potential to be a tool for good in the world. But we cannot ignore that today, on the most pressing matters before us, it has no answers and has played virtually no role. It could not solve the war in Gaza. Instead, it was American leadership that freed captives from barbarians and brought about a fragile truce. It had not solved the war in Ukraine. It took American leadership and partnership with many of the countries here today just to bring the two sides to the table in search of a still-elusive peace. It was powerless to constrain the nuclear program of radical Shia clerics in Tehran. That required 14 bombs dropped with precision from American B-2 bombers. And it was unable to address the threat to our security from a narcoterrorist dictator in Venezuela. Instead, it took American Special Forces to bring this fugitive to justice.

And so we have been introduced to the great secret of the new global order. It is to be dictated by Anglo-Zionism. The “most pressing matter before ‘us’” is to suppress the aspirations of Palestinians, to bring about peace through genocide. Rubio launches into a litany of lies. That Palestinians are “barbarians”. That America had no role in launching the war on Russia and seeks only peace. That Iran sought nukes. That Maduro was a “narcoterrorist dictator” (rather than a president) and that Venezuela posed a “threat to ‘our’ security”. And all this was “solved” by the Trumpian exercise of violence, without recourse to Congress.

Much of the Q&A that followed was occupied with China. China, of course, is the Main Enemy of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. From China’s perspective, China is only now recovering from its Century of Humiliation at the hands of the Anglo-Zionist narco-traffickers and assorted imperialists. China will not be reassured by the tenor of Rubio’s replies, because he makes no bones about the fact that he sees confrontation with China in the future.

End of rant. I apologize for the lack of organization, if it comes across that way. Rubio’s crazy address raises so many issues it’s well nigh impossible to come to grips with them in one session in front of a keyboard.