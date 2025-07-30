Let’s start with the Russia Hoax. The big news remains the wait for declassification of the “secret annex” to the Durham Report. What’s been stated publicly is that this coming declassification will provide a whole new light on Hillary’s role in originating the Russia Hoax. Perhaps most tantalizing is that, central to this, is that a “foreign source” provided a heads up to the Obama regime about Hillary’s plans. Who was that foreign source? Obviously a trusted one. Yesterday Judge Nap discussed this development briefly with Aaron Maté:

Aaron Maté : Russiagate and Obama. Judge: Is there another tranche of documents that Gabbard's about to release? And, if so, do we know what it it covers? Aaron: This speaks to another critical piece of information that was kept from the public until years later. In 2020, John Ratcliffe, now the director of the CIA, revealed that in July 2016--right before the FBI kicked off the Trump Russia probe--that John Brennan briefed Obama on intelligence that he had picked up that Russia was aware of a plot to frame Trump as a Russian asset and to tie him to Russian interference in the election. So, we only learned … four years later, that Obama and Brennan were aware of a Hillary Clinton campaign plot to frame Trump as a Russian asset. And rather than put a stop to it or tell the public about it, they helped Hillary Clinton do it by [launching] the Trump Russia investigation and the intelligence community assessment that Brennan oversaw. So, they were in on this. And so, what John Durham did in his report is produce an annex detailing what he calls the Clinton Plan Intelligence. And when John Durham's report was released, this was two years ago now, 2023, that annex was kept from the public. Now the Trump administration is going to declassify Durham's annex all about the Clinton plot, which I can't wait to read. Judge: And John Durham, as I recall, indicted one person, some young assistant lawyer in the FBI who got a slap on the wrist for falsifying documents submitted to FISA to get a search warrant to listen to George Papadopoulos [sic = Carter Page]. This is like Groundhog Day. We've heard this over again, we're in a 2016 loop constantly. Aaron: But this is what happens when you frame a campaign [the Trump campaign] as Russian assets and use the US intelligence community to launch that scam, to advance that scam--there's going to be accountability, even if it takes a while. For a long time in Trump's first term people like Kash Patel were trying to get these same documents declassified but people like Gina Haspel and Mark Esper and William Barr were pushing back because they didn't want to embarrass the national security state, ... But now it's a different ballgame and we're thankfully getting some new information. And even if Trump is 100% motivated here by trying to distract from Epstein or whatever else, I mean, that might be true but I don't really care. The question is, is this material factual? And is this important? And the answer is yes to both those questions, because this was a massive scam perpetrated on the US public with massive consequences that we're still experiencing today.

Remember, it wasn’t that long ago that Bluto Barr was all over TV, talking about everything short of the daily weather forecast? There haven’t been any Bluto sightings for quite a while.

New this day—two things. Kash Patel says he’s discovered a large stash of Russia Hoax documents, concealed in burn bags in a locked “secret room.” The Durham “secret annex”—the existence of which has long been known—is said to be one of those documents, so it’s not clear whether anything truly new will be found.

The second bit of news comes view Revolver, in a long piece about Mike Pompeo. The big reveal comes near the end and it sheds additional light on the Durham “secret annex”:

Chilling new info shows just how ‘Deep State’ Mike Pompeo really is…

Revolver News ^ | July 30, 2025 It turns out that Big Mike teamed up with one of the lowest of the low to take down President Trump… none other than left-wing stooge Adam Schiff, the shameless public face of the fake Russia Hoax, and a guy who needed a blanket “auto-pen” pardon just to dodge criminal charges. ... Mike Pompeo covertly granted Adam Schiff access to raw intelligence logs and communications—out of a small room in Langley—for Schiff to use in an attempt to overthrow @realDonaldTrump, the sitting President of the United States. In other words, the handwritten notes by John Brennan—which DNI John Ratcliffe declassified in October 2020, confirming Obama’s treachery—were concealed from the American people by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. 📝@JamesOKeefeIII is the news. ... Mike Pompeo didn’t just stab Trump in the back; he handed the Deep State the knife and showed them where to stick it. This latest revelation proves what many of us have long suspected: Pompeo was never one of us. He was a mole, planted deep inside Trump’s inner circle, quietly working to undermine the America First movement from within. And he’s not the only one. Hardly.

What else are we about to learn about the Deep State?

I like a guy who can admit when he has been fundamentally misguided and wrong—that would be Doug Macgregor, speaking with Danny Davis yesterday:

Col Doug Macgregor: Trump's Not in Charge/NOT the Man We Voted into Office This war began as a giant act of subversion aimed at undermining, destroying Russia so that the usual suspects--the financial elites in London and New York City and their backers, the neocons in in Washington DC--could go in, divide up Russia, rape Russia, and put a puppet into power in Moscow. Well, that's over. That's failed. Donald Trump had the opportunity to distance himself from all of that and start in a fresh direction that's in the interest of everyone--Europe, the United States, and the Russians. He didn't do it. And so now [Trump] is simply the pawn, the puppet, of the same people that started this war. … I guess what I'm saying is what happened in Ukraine and what's happening today in Gaza are very much the same. And the same kinds of people--in this case, Mr. Netanyahu and his friends--are essentially perpetrating or proselytizing using the same lies. It's tragic, but these are just lies. And most people are willing to believe them because they want to believe them. I mean, I had a lot of trouble at the beginning with what was going on over there because I've been in Israel several times and I like the Israelis. I particularly like the senior military leadership. I thought very high highly of them. I remember saying, "Oh, no. That can't be. None of these things could ever happen. I they would never do these things." Well, I was wrong. But I think a lot of other people still want desperately to believe.

Speaking of those who still desperately want to believe, Gallup has done some new polling on these issues:

There are plenty of charts at the link. Disappointingly, 71% of Republicans approve of genocide in Gaza. On the other hand, it’s important—when looking at the charts, which are broken down according to party affiliation—that Gallup’s findings on party affiliation are Independent 43% and both GOP and Dem at 28%. Max Blumenthal offers his views on the Jewish component of those demographics and their manifestation in the polling results, speaking with Judge Nap today.

Meanwhile, Trump continues his campaign to boss the entire world—and thus alienate most of it. He reaffirmed his plan to impose “secondary sanctions” on countries that do business with Russia—specifically citing China and India. This will be on his latest ten day deadline—down from fifty days but always subject to revision. The Russians and Chinese brushed this off. I haven’t seen a reaction from the Indians so far, but I doubt they will take kindly to being lectured by Trump:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint ￼China MFA's response to U.S. suggestion that it will significantly raise tariffs if China continues to purchase Russian oil: "China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve our national interests. Tariff wars have no winners. Coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything. China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests." . Trump blames India for trading with Russia & set a 25% Tariff + a penalty. Or how to push India further away from the West.

More generally, Philip Pilkington tweets re Trump’s trade wars:￼

Philip Pilkington @philippilk ￼The Trump trade deals are not actual trade deals. They are more like “virtual” deals. It is all very odd. ￼ 2:58 AM · Jul 30, 2025 . k.e. travers @ketravers1 Very odd indeed. As far as I know, none of these "deals" actually exist on paper & the verbal agreements are subject to modifications whenever the US admin sees fit. Either this is more PR, like the similar West Asian "deals" that were actually vague promises for the future . . . or these were threats to economies that Bessent & Co. thought could be bullied successfully in the near-term to see how quickly they would submit. . Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ That is my understanding... . Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan I’ve said it once, I’ve said it twice. It’s theatre with no deliverable substance. The bloke who walks away with nothing but crows about the “big numbers” has a name. Those in the know are tempted to chuckle & snigger.

On related matters, commenter Richard Cook is highly recommending Alex Krainer’s article:

Why governments can't balance their books - EVER! Without a radical reform of the monetary system, deficit spending and accumulation of public debts will continue to accelerate regardless of who is in power. The problem is systemic.

Most of this is above my pay grade, although Krainer—in his own way—appears to accept that Socialism and Libertarianism are simply two sides of the same coin.

In any given electoral cycle, conservative politicians want to cut government deficits, balance the books, pay down public debts and pursue the “small government” ideal. But for as long as our economies operate under fiat currency with fractional reserve lending, it doesn’t matter whether governments uphold conservative economic policies or whether they’re outright socialists: the “curve” can’t be flattened. The monetary system, in fact, predetermines the outcome with certainty: conservatives AND socialists will descend along a similar trajectory to the system’s ultimate collapse. Government sector of the economy will gradually displace more and more private enterprise, the government’s role will expand, along with debts and deficit spending. All these symptoms stem from an obscure economic effect called the deflationary gap. … For those who would defend the free market ideology and excuse its failing as a consequence of human corruption and weakness of the structures of society, I’d warn them that this was exactly how Marxists explained away the failures of communist utopia. The theory is awesome, it’s the damn people who can’t get it right! With that, we can address the false dichotomy between “socialist” and “capitalist” economies as they're commonly discussed. Namely, in what we call “capitalist” economies, a larger proportion of government-injected purchasing power flows top-down. In what we call “socialist” economies, it flows bottom-up. Capitalist governments splurge their largesse on large private corporations in the form of subsidies and generous government contracts. Socialist governments splurge on social welfare programs like low-cost or free health care, education, generous unemployment benefits and pension plans, and programs that maintain full employment even where jobs couldn't be justified by private enterprise. It’s what the “capitalists” hate. As a rule, individuals who strongly favor free market capitalism tend to be the successful, entrepreneurial types who value risk taking, hard work and creating wealth through private initiative. The idea that the state would splurge on the lazy and undeserving free-loaders is understandably revolting. But if you’re an entrepreneur, all those undeserving free-loaders might also be your customers, so even the hard-core business men benefit if the lazy bums have money to spend. The alternative in governments splurging on large corporations is far more dangerous. If purchasing power is distributed bottom up, the decisions about how to spend money are up to the ordinary people. As such, they'll tend to benefit ordinary businesses that produce consumer goods and services: bakers, apparel makers, restaurants, coffee shops, musicians, tour guides, bicycle repairmen, etc. By contrast, if the state spends top-down, it runs the moral hazard of determining the winners and losers in the supposedly free market competition. The winners will tend to be those corporations and groups that can “invest” the most in political lobbying efforts. As a result, we get the TBTF banking behemoths, big Ag, big Oil, big Pharma, big Media, big Tech and a massively bloated military-industrial complex. Ultimately, this favors the emergence of corporatism, as Benito Mussolini characterized fascism. Today we prefer the sanitized term, “private-public partnership.” The adverse effect of all this is a society’s addiction to permanent wars and a penchant for empire-building, which, by now should sound familiar to anyone who’s been paying attention.

Yeah. Determining the winners and losers in the rigged “free” markets—that’s what the Fed does, according to this awesome podcast furnished by Ray-SoCa:

I’ll give Cook the final word. He summarizes Krainer’s key point—which I didn’t include above but which Krainer terms the “deflationary gap”—thusly: