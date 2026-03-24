This will be a busy day, but I want to get a few things “out there”. We’ll start with a couple of items that show what a hare brained scheme Trump’s war on Iran was from the get go. Both in the sense of unintended consequences—wars almost always bring those—as well as from the fundamental aspect of not thinking through the difficulties involved.

First, unintended consquences:

Trita Parsi @tparsi￼ Energy industry insider in Iran tells me the following, and it is STUNNING: Before the war, Iran produced just shy of 1.1mn barrels of oil per day, and sold it at $65 per barrel minus $18 discount (i.e. $47) Today, it produces 1.5mn barrels a day, and sells it at $110 with only $2-4 discount. And this does not include petrochemical sales that not only have increased, but are now being sold to a larger set of customers compared to before the war. Moreover, Iran is receiving payments through new mechanisms that bypass the UAE, which were set up after the June war. In essence, and this is really important to understand, Trump and Israel’s war has ended up delivering Iran de facto sanctions relief. This means that Iran is all the less incentivized to end the war, unless the agreement provides Iran with formal sanctions relief.

For those who may not understand where Trita Parsi is coming from, it may help to know that he is a Zoroastrian—as is evident from his name, Parsi. Thus, he is a Persian nationalist in general, but is also a critic in some respects of the Islamic Republic. In any event, what Parsi is pointing out is that the US goals in subjugating Iran once again to Anglo-Zionist designs—obtaining a monopoly over Middle East energy exports, boxing in Russia geopolitically—are at least in major part vitiated by the actual events. Of course, Israel’s goals are not entirely in line those of the US—they rarely are. Israel seeks the total national destruction of Iran to prevent any opposition to the rise of a greater Zionist Israel in the Middle East—which would be able to dominate Middle East energy exports on its own terms and would no longer be dependent on the US.

Now, from the standpoint of hare brained lack of military planning, we turn to Patty Marins (who has set up a substack, at the link). In a sense the main point is the photo:

￼Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 19h￼ The Fortress of Yazd Over the past few weeks, Israel has targeted the Imam Hussein Strategic Missile Base, located south of Yazd in central Iran, one of the IRGC’s most critical facilities for long-range ballistic missiles. The bombardments have been relentless since the war began, with strikes on the 1st, 6th, and 17th, bolstered by B-52 sorties on the 19th and 22nd. Surprisingly, the base remains operational. Despite a launch failure on the 20th, the facility continues to fire. These missiles emerge from massive bunkers up to 500 meters deep. The facility is so well-compartmentalized that secondary explosions have failed to halt the launch flow. Projectiles seem to sprout from the mountain in a high-tech guerrilla operation, finding windows between persistent airstrikes. Read more:

It’s important to understand that Yazd is only one of the Iranian redoubts that houses their “missile cities.” Large numbers of less complex—but nevertheless—formidable positions (perhaps numbering in the numbers) are located throughout the vastness of Iran. Including all along its coasts on both the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman (outside the Strait of Hormuz). The US—or perhaps just Trump—learned nothing from its experience with the Houthis, whose own mountain redoubts are not as formidable as those in Iran. This:

Yesterday I cautioned against underestimating Mossad’s tactical capabilities—which have been demonstrated in its many assassinations, single and mass. Zerohedge featured an article from Middle East that is related to that but also to the two items above:

Recall that it was reported during the runup to war that Mossad’s chief, David Barnea, virtually lived in the White House—something that not even US intel officials did:

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad had a plan to ignite public protests that would lead to the collapse of Iran’s government, the New York Times has reported. David Barnea, Mossad’s chief, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days before the US and Israel began their war on Iran and told him that the agency would be able to galvanize Iranian opposition in order to bring about regime change. Barnea, according to the report, which cites interviews with US and Israeli officials, also presented this proposal to senior US officials during a visit to Washington in mid-January. The plan was then taken up by Netanyahu and Trump, despite doubts among some senior American officials and Israeli military intelligence. Mossad’s promises were, according to US and Israeli officials, used by Netanyahu to convince the US president that collapsing the Iranian government was possible. In the plan’s conception, the war would begin with the killing of Iranian leaders, followed by a “series of intelligence operations intended to encourage regime change.” This could, Mossad believed, lead to a mass uprising that would bring about victory for Israel and the US.

In other words, this war—which has miscalculated in world changing way—was never based on much more than wishful thinking: Jewish Nationalist fantasies. Oh, and Trumpian gullibility—or worse.

As the war began, Trump’s public messaging reflected this. … “Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand…when we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.” But talk of regime change quickly evaporated. Less than two weeks in, US senators came out of a briefing on the war to say that overthrowing the Islamic Republic was not one of its goals, and that in fact there was “no plan” at all for the military operation.

What there was, at most, was a plan to get Trump—the self licking sucker, so to speak—to expend US military resources, financial leverage, and prestige to damage Iran for the benefit of a fantasy Greater Israel.

The CIA's own assessment of the situation is that the Iranian administration will not be overthrown. In fact, the US intelligence agency had said that if Iran’s leaders were killed, a "more radical" leadership would take power. … Another example of that high-value intelligence we get from Israel, I guess. The CIA doubted that a war would quickly lead to a democratic uprising against the Iranian regime. But Israel’s Mossad was optimistic it could spur regime change. Trump listened to the Israelis. https://t.co/knLLHpzSyw — Andrew Day (@AKDay89)March 23, 2026

So it appears that the CIA and the US intel community more generally is leaking like crazy to place the blame for this global debacle squarely on Israel and its proxy, Trump.

Hmmm. Following up on an article linked by commenter Dissonant1:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ About $580 million in oil trades were made roughly 15 minutes before President Trump’s post about “productive” Iran talks, according to FT. Nearly 6,200 Brent and WTI contracts changed hands shortly before the announcement, which was followed by a sharp drop in oil prices and a rally in equities. It has raised concerns over potential advance knowledge, though no proof has emerged and officials reject any wrongdoing.

Who knows? “Unrest” is the term US officials use—in deference to Jewish Nationalists—to describe murderous ethnic cleansing:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ Senior U.S. officials are angered by rising Israeli settler violence in the West Bank JD Vance called them terrorists They are demanding Israel stop what they call “settler” terrorism and restore order, according to Israel Hayom. During a tense call, JD Vance confronted Benjamin Netanyahu over the unrest despite their joint fight against Iran. U.S. officials rejected Israeli explanations, warning that failure to act could bring serious political consequences.

Vance? Was Trump afraid to talk to Netanyahu? Tectonic political shifts probably in the works below the surface.