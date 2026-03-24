Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Sam Altman Seeks Loan from Minnesota Somali Child Care Centers

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Jonathan Cook @Jonathan_K_Cook

14h￼

BBC News reports that at least 20 hospitals and medical centres in Iran have been targeted in air strikes – each a grave war crime – but forgets to mention in the entire segment who is actually targeting them.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture