Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

The Hormuz Report @HormuzReport

6h￼

JUST IN: A sailor told U.S. forces to "f— off" over marine radio after they broadcast that the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz "remains open," according to a recording reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The frustration came after CENTCOM repeatedly said the U.S.-backed southern corridor remained open. However, MarineTraffic data shows all nine commercial vessels that transited the Strait on Wednesday used Iran's northern traffic separation scheme, while the U.S.-backed southern route through Omani waters recorded no visible commercial traffic.

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
4h

"So we have to thank God for small favors."

Come on Mark, it's not a small favor that our braindead, corrupt congress voted down the takeover of our military by the Israelis. I was really afraid of that passing.

Blessings and gratitude for all your work!

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