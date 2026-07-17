We’ll start with breaking news, which leads into the main topics.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: The US has begun major strikes on Iranian infrastructure, hitting the Bandar Khamir overpass bridge connecting Bandar Abbas to Lar, the Gariveh Bridge, a third bridge in Hormozgan Province, and a major railway station west of Bandar Abbas connecting to the Shahid Rajaei port, a key freight hub linking Iran’s largest commercial port to the country’s national rail network. The Bandar Khamir overpass was struck while cars were on it, killing at least 1 with several injured. The Gariveh Bridge strike killed 2 and injured 4. Additional US strikes have hit a telecommunications tower in Bandar Abbas causing damage to nearby residential buildings and civilian casualties, and a civilian airport in Iranshahr in southeastern Iran. This directly triggers Iran’s IRGC warning today that if the US strikes Iranian infrastructure, Iran will “destroy every last piece of infrastructure in the entire region as if it had never existed,” and the Houthis warning of closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Playing chicken with Iran seems like a losing proposition. Did Trump not notice that over the past year? Exactly how is this going to loosen Iran’s control over Hormuz? It won’t. But it will anger them, which seems like more stupidity. Btw, in their statement the IRGC said, inter alia, that they would return “the Arabs to the age of sandals and camels.” A Middle East version of the Stone Age, or at least that’s how I take it. They also said that Trump properties in the region are all legit targets.

So, last night I listened to some guys from The American Conservative chatting with Tucker Carlson. The part that struck me, before I tuned out, was Tucker—who does know Trump fairly well—saying that when Trump feels “cornered” he “lashes out.” That sounds rather like—say, in the Iranian context—attacking civilian infrastructure. This “lashing out” is an emotional rather than a rational reaction based on a desire to impose one’s will by inflicting pain. If it were the result of rational calculation it would take into account the fact that it has failed to achieve any positive results against the Houthis and has failed 3x against Iran.

I was struck by the similarity of what Tucker said last night and what Prof Pape said yesterday, as well. Pape doesn’t psychologize about Trump, but what he’s describing is clearly a “cornered” Trump who is lashing out to try to recover the “control” he as lost. I did a selective transcript of Pape’s remarks. Of course, it’s all framed within the idea of an escalation trap: “trap” = “cornered”:

Is the war about to escalate? │ Robert Pape │ The World Podcast The escalation trap is about how military action impacts politics. What’s the trap part? Remember a few weeks ago when Trump signed the MOU he said, “Our oil is going to run out in four weeks, and I don’t want to become Herbert Hoover.” Well, Trump signed the MOU and the oil did not open. Now, we can argue why Hormuz didn’t open, but those oil inventories are running down at the same rate as before. Trump is going to become Herbert Hoover for sure. For sure. Q: Hoover’s name is is associated with poverty and misery in the United States. That’s exactly right. And it’s because it was a global depression as well. It wasn’t only in the United States. And what you are seeing here is there is real risk. Nobody really knows how bad it’s going to get, but everybody knows that it’s a matter of how bad--it [won’t be] “not bad.” So, as those oil inventories run down, as Hormuz remains closed, all of our buffers--our spare gas that we kept in the garage to run the car if it ran out of gas--that’s gone. So what’s happening is the world’s economy really is getting closer and closer to going off a cliff. It could happen in the middle of August according to the best experts.

Remember, Pape isn’t just mouthing off. He has tons of contacts in the government and actually consulted with Trump 1.0. He also attended a conference of 50 energy expert economists at UofC and, at that time, he said the only dispute was whether the SHTF moment would come at the end of July or in mid August.

This next part is awkwardly expressed. What Pape is saying is that this new spate of US attacks on Iran isn’t what will cause the economic crisis—Trump knew that that was already baked in when he was forced to sign the MOU. People may think that the new fighting is the cause, but that’s not the reality—although I’m not sure that distinction will matter for Trump’s political prospects.

Q: You think this reinvigorated war creates a new global depression? It’s the other way around. It’s going to look that way to a lot of people, but the reality is Trump’s anticipating that. I think this is what he told us two weeks ago. He was very forthright. He said, “I will sign the MOU because I don’t want there to be a great depression and I’ll become Herbert Hoover.” And then JD Vance gave long interviews where he said Trump told us to use the MOU to refill the oil inventories. It didn’t happen. Which means the world’s economy is like the Titanic hitting the iceberg. We are on the Titanic. We saw an iceberg and everybody said, “Don’t hit that iceberg!” but we’re still going toward the iceberg. And now everybody’s saying “What are we going to do?” Stage four [of the escalation trap] is where we pull back. This is where we were. President Trump initially tried to go [to stage four] with the MOU. He was essentially saying to Iran, “If you’ll just let the straits open here, give me a fig leaf, some way I can have a face saving way out, I’ll sort of pull back. I’ll even let you keep some of your enriched uranium.” Notice what he was talking about there--holding out the carrots. Well, that is allowing Iran to rise as the rising regional power. That’s what stage four is. And what Trump did is, he kind of dabbled with stage four but he couldn’t really bring himself to own the loss. Because that would mean he would become, not Herbert Hoover, but Lyndon Johnson--the president during the Vietnam War, who was embarrassed so much we can’t even remember his name for failing in Vietnam. So these were President Trump’s choices. Does he want to become Herbert Hoover or Lyndon Johnson? But Iran is not a pipsqueak power. I’m often hearing in the media, ‘Well, this is a big power, United States, against a small power.” Iran’s, as you know, 92 million people. They’ve got satellites. The idea that we’re still talking about Iran as a pipsqueak power here is only setting the public up for not really understanding what’s coming. And you’ve got to keep in mind the Iran Iraq war. Iran went on for eight long years, hundreds of thousands of dead. This was a grinding war of attrition. So the idea that Iran’s just going to be scared of President Trump’s tweets, that’s just not realistic. We’re knocking on the door of stage three, and that door is starting to actually open--to rewin a loss with more power and a slightly different strategy, with Israel or alone. See, we keep pretending we’re in control. No, we lost control on Feb 28. The first bomb that hit and killed that supreme leader, that’s when Trump lost control. And he’s been trying to get control back for five months, ever since. And he hasn’t gotten it back yet. And that’s what’s going on in the escalation trap.

Compelling?

But there was some good news today, conveyed to my by commenter Richard Cook. The Senate has apparently rejected Trump’s craven proposal to merge the US military and intelligence establishment into the IDF:

Senate Vote Stuns Netanyahu, Shows Support For Israel Slipping By Chuck Baldwin

July 16, 2026 … This past weekend, Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu was brimming with confidence that the U.S. and Israeli militaries would be merged into a unified partnership by the U.S. Congress due to the presence of Section 224 in the NDAA. In an interview on FOX News, Netanyahu gloated: FOX News Anchor: Well, Prime Minister, will that drawing down of foreign aid from the United States to Israel be compensated by the proposal to have a merging of some sort between our Pentagon and your military? Netanyahu: Yeah, I’m calling it from aid to partnership. So, we take away the money that is given to Israel, which is one part. But the other part is we invest, co-invest in equal measures in the new technologies that are needed to give our military and your military the advantage. So, we’d invest jointly and take the fruits equally. You move from aid to partnership. And I think that represents what Israel is. But on Tuesday, Netanyahu was shocked and crestfallen by what happened in the U.S. Senate. Here is an excerpt of the report covered by Politico: Senate Democrats blocked a $1.15 trillion Pentagon policy bill on Tuesday, as the sprawling legislation became a casualty in the months long fight to rein in President Donald Trump on Iran. The National Defense Authorization Act fell well short of the 60 votes needed to advance to the Senate floor. The 50-46 procedural vote saw every Democrat present oppose the bill. As stated, the reason for voting against the bill was opposition to Trump’s illegal war of aggression against Iran (which is being fought exclusively for Israel), and no one was unaware of the significance of Section 224 being inserted into the bill. This is an incredible and almost miraculous setback for Israel. Remember, AIPAC and the rest of the Israel lobby own BOTH parties in Washington, D.C. For the Democrats to vote unanimously against the NDAA, with Section 224 intact, demonstrates a HUGE shift within the Democrat Party going into the midterm elections.

So we have to thank God for small favors. We’re not out of the woods by far.

Richard Cook also alerted me to an article that follows up on what we mentioned yesterday regarding the Trump’s drone offensive against Russia—another attempt to bully and bluff his way to victory. As I wrote yesterday, this is a story concerning which it has been very difficult to get reliable information since, by its nature, it’s part of a massive propaganda offensive against Putin. What was clear form reading between the lines was that this wasn’t really a major victory for Ukraine. I excerpt the part that’s relevant to my limited purposes:

3. The Soft Target Shift: The Civil Blockade of the Sea of Azov The failure of Ukraine’s drone offensive to achieve strategic kinetic results is illustrated by its sudden, desperate redirection of targets. As Russian air defense networks around major metropolitan areas like Moscow and St. Petersburg achieved near-total intercept rates, and the domestic Russian fuel market rapidly stabilized, Fedorov’s drone teams shifted to “soft” targets: civilian bulk freight vessels in the Sea of Azov. Over the last several weeks, Ukraine has launched swarms of Cessna-sized airplane drones against civilian cargo ships carrying grain. These vessels, owned by private commercial operators, are completely disconnected from the Russian military logistics chain. While Western media outlets utilized raw video of burning deck structures to claim a “complete blockade of the Sea of Azov,” the Russian Transport and Agriculture Ministries have quietly implemented comprehensive defensive countermeasures. Russian cargo logistics are already being systematically rerouted to alternative Baltic and Black Sea deep-water ports. Armed with man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) and deck-mounted automatic cannons, civilian crews are successfully downing incoming low-speed vectors. The primary strategic result of Ukraine’s ship-targeting campaign has not been the disruption of the Russian economy, but rather the alienation of the Global South. By actively targeting bulk grain shipments destined for global markets amid an acute, climate-driven global food inflation crisis, Kiev has systematically destroyed its remaining diplomatic leverage outside the G7 enclave.

There is an additional result to this drone offensive. Russia has instituted a blockade of Odessa. In the big picture, this was an own goal.

The article goes on to discuss,

4. The Killer Choke Point: China’s Rare Earth Licensing Monopoly The ultimate structural limit on Western military sustainability has been laid bare by Beijing’s implementation of an incredibly sophisticated, multi-tiered licensing regime on critical rare earth elements and niche metals—most notably yttrium, tungsten, and helium. The Financial Times has openly characterized this system as an “existential risk” and a “killer choke point” for Western defense, automotive, and semiconductor manufacturers: The Yttrium and Tungsten Famine: Defense giants are currently calling rare-earth startups in a state of absolute panic. Stockpiles of yttrium—critical for military radar arrays, missile guidance packages, and advanced jet engines—are scheduled to hit zero before Christmas.

And there’s more.

It’s an open question how long Trump’s Anglo-Zionist war on the world will be able to continue.