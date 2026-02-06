Lots going on. For example, there’s a new Scramble for Africa. The original scramble was the late 19th scramble to subjugate and loot Africa. The new scramble includes the Anglo-Zionist Empire, vying for control with China and Russia. The appeal of China to African nations is that China does trade, fair deals, and infrastructure development. The Anglo-Zionists deal in threats.

The US Might Make The Sahelian Alliance An Offer That It Can’t Refuse Authored by Andrews Korybko, Its members might be told by the Bureau of African Affairs’ chief to let the US replace or at least “balance” Russia’s role as their top security partner under implied pain of US-backed Nigerian military pressure on anti-terrorist pretexts, French-backed terrorist advances, and/or US anti-terrorist strikes.

The US’ Bureau of African Affairs announced over the weekend that its chief will travel to Bamako “to convey the United States’ respect for Mali’s sovereignty and desire to chart a new course in the bilateral relationship and move past policy missteps.” They added that “The United States looks forward to discussing next steps for enhancing U.S.-Mali cooperation and consulting with other governments in the region, including Burkina Faso and Niger, on shared security and economic interests.” The rapidly evolving geostrategic context is very relevant.

It’s all about “supply chains,” which is to say, resources. In particular, this desperately poor—but resource rich—region has for many years supplied cheap uranium to power France’s electric grid. The warfare that has engulfed most of northern Africa—and especially Sudan, on the western coast of the Red Sea—is largely a result of Hillary’s regime change in Libya, which was undertaken to prevent an alliance among regional countries. Divide and control was the Western strategy—and remains so. Here’s an old post on the subject, one of several:

Just something to be aware of.

Today the “negotiations” between Iran and the US took place in Muscat. Apparently the commander of CENTCOM also participated on the US side, in addition to Steve and Jared. But there’s a lot more going on in the region, as it prepares for a possible US assault:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 1h￼ Iran’s Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, holding talks on bilateral relations and regional issues. — Iranian Gov.

The significance of this meeting, of course, is that the Anglo-Zionists used Azerbaijani air space from which to launch attacks on Iran back in June. This time, Azerbaijan claims that they will not allow the use of their air space for attacks on Iran.

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 17h￼ BREAKING: Israeli media reports that the Israeli assessment is that the US may soon present Iran with an ultimatum of agreement to US terms or war.

￼Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 2h￼ BREAKING: As US-IRAN talks are ongoing, missile exercises reported across Iran; Military exercises also taking place in the Persian Gulf

Mega Geopolitics @MegaGeopolitics 1h￼ BREAKING: Iran rejected U.S. demands to end uranium enrichment or move it offshore during talks in Oman - WSJ

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 18m￼ Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi left Muscat. IRAN05 ￼ Avro RJ85 reg EP-IGE Both sides agreed that talks will continue.

That’s all we have on the negotiations. Here’s some items of interest regarding war prep—first re THAAD:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ This confirms something I have been trying to emphasize for several days now: Although one might think 100 C-17 deliveries represents an overwhelming amount of firepower, but it doesn’t. It’s a Patriot battalion, a THAAD battery, and a few loads of strike aircraft ordnance. Idrees Ali @idreesali114￼ For the sake of comparison, in the lead up to the June strike, it took 73 C-17 flights to move one just one Patriot missile battalion from Asia to the Middle East (according to the head of US forces in the Indo-pacific) Shivan Mahendrarajah @S_Mahendrarajah 20h￼ Some THAAD batteries in ISR are operated by US troops. Iran did not target THAAD to avoid US casualties. Next round, I doubt they’ll hold back. Given Iran’s success with targeting ISR AD batteries—and spoofing one (at least)—I expect them to hit THAAD batteries early. Åsa-Nietzsche @existentiellt 20h￼ Iran seems to have access to very good ISR with both domestic and Chinese sat imagery, they will know where the warehouses are that all the bombs and interceptors are stored and if I were them I would take out those early. Lasso @teepee4m 16h￼ THAAD can be defeated easily because it takes 30 minutes to reload and it takes 12 minutes for hypersonic missiles to reach Israel from Iran. You fire older missiles salvo to empty THAAD batteries, then fire another salvo quickly

Will Schryver @imetatronink 19h￼ ￼ Bottom of the Barrel The entire scant remainder of the THAAD interceptor inventory will be consumed over the course of another short war against Iran. And there is no potential replenishment on the horizon. (500 words / 3 minutes)

More interesting items surfacing from the Epstein files—I omit the pervo stuff. File the first item under: knock me over with a feather:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: ￼ CBS reports that an unidentified person was seen entering Jeffrey Epstein’s jail tier at approximately 10:39 p.m. on the night of his death, according to newly released DOJ video footage. This was never reported in any official accounts or reports until now.

What do Hollywood directors think about when they have a bit of extra time on their hands?

Megatron @Megatron_ron 23h￼ NEWS: ￼Director Barry Josephson to Jeffrey Epstein: “I’ve been thinking a lot about that question that you asked Bill Gates, ‘How do we get rid of poor people as a whole’…and I have an answer…”

Megatron @Megatron_ron 18h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Emails show Jeffrey Epstein and Jewish lawyer Mitchell D. Webber discussing how to transport minors for sex and exploit age-of-consent loopholes. He has long worked on litigation and policy related to antisemitism, the anti-Israel BDS movement, and related issues. He serves on the board of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law (focused on combating antisemitism on campuses). He was appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council (governing body of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum).

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼[Ariane] Rothschild updates Epstein on meeting French execs & Macron in 2016 Macron became President in 2017.