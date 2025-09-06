Meaning In History

Richard Roskell
There’s an element of truth to what Zerohedge says. The US government Needs. Revenue. Now. Lots and lots of it. So Trump’s tariffs will definitely help with that. But in scale it’s akin to a bandaid on a massive hemorrhage.

The US imports approximately $3 trillion in goods per year. If Trump put a 10% tariff on ALL of it, the revenue would be ‘merely’ $300 billion. But by no means are all goods and countries being tariffed. So tariff income will be much less, and will likely dwindle over time as consumer spending slows and importers find ways around the tariff regime.

Even with every imported item - soup to nuts - tariffed at 10%, the revenue from it will be just 15% of the government’s annual fiscal deficit. That’s a structural shortage of government income that cannot be fixed with tariff tinkering. It may help to slow the approach of the oncoming train a little, but it’s not going to stop.

