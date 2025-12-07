So far I think I’ve done four posts on the 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS), and I’m leading off with some more of that. Rather than my own views I’ll provide a lengthy tweet that contains a more positive view of the NSS than I have. While that means that I regard this view as unrealistic, there are some useful insights to be gleaned—because I believe the author does capture the attitude that animates the entire NSS. Right at the start you’ll see what’s problematic—the entire Western Hemisphere is viewed as strategic depth for the United States. Most “conservative” commentators I’ve read seem to regard this refocus to the “our” hemisphere as a positive—there seems to be no notion that other countries in “our” hemisphere” get a say in whether they want to be “strategic depth” for the US or might prefer to go their own way. The author correctly sees that the US intends to develop this “strategic depth” at the point of a gun, in a manner of speaking:

EndGame Macro @onechancefreedm￼ Monroe Doctrine 2.0: The Hemisphere as Strategic Depth Again If you strip away the slogans and look at the pattern of U.S. behavior in South America, it’s clear this isn’t a scattered drug operation or a dispute with one government. It’s a coordinated effort to reassert control over the Western Hemisphere at a moment when the global system is strained and outside powers including China, Russia, and even Iran are expanding their influence in the region. Washington has rewritten the threat map. Cartels are no longer framed as criminal gangs but as shadow sovereigns that run ports, smuggling corridors, fuel theft, illicit mining, and migration routes. Once they’re categorized as national security threats through terrorist designations and expanded authorities, the U.S. can deploy a much wider toolset. That shift explains the military footprint now surrounding Venezuela with carrier groups, aerial patrols, interdictions, missile strikes on cartel linked vessels, and expanded CIA authorities. Publicly it’s counter narcotics, but the operational scale makes it clear this is strategic pressure.

But Little Marco has said the quiet part out loud. It’s about owning the hemisphere.

The clash with Venezuela fits that logic. The U.S. claims to be targeting narco terror networks, but the naval deployments, sanctions, covert activity, and strikes on ships signal a broader goal which is preventing China and Russia from turning Venezuela into a durable platform for energy, debt, and military influence. Maduro’s defiant rhetoric, mass mobilization, and accusations of regime change plots show how seriously Caracas is taking the escalation. At the same time, the U.S. has floated ultimatums and backchannel offers, hinting that both coercion and negotiation are in play.

Imagine Venezuela—or any other country in the hemisphere, up to and including a giant like Brazil—taking US regime change plots seriously! Note that the author doesn’t characterize these concerns as conspiracy theories.

How This Connects to a New Monroe Doctrine The original Monroe Doctrine warned European empires not to interfere in the Americas. Today the threat isn’t colonial flags, it’s external leverage systems like Chinese loans, ports, power grids, lithium concessions, Russian arms deals, Iranian intelligence networks, and the cartel economies that allow all three to operate beneath formal diplomacy. Influence now flows through supply chains, digital infrastructure, and commodity corridors. Monroe 2.0 is about sealing off those points of entry.

So, sealing off the entire Western Hemisphere from that other hemisphere—the entire rest of the world. Oh!

That is why Venezuela, Guyana, and Colombia matter so much. Venezuela is the hinge because of its giant reserves and long standing ties to Beijing and Moscow. Guyana is the hedge: a booming offshore oil basin dominated by U.S. operators. Colombia is the platform: geographically positioned between the Pacific, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal, making it essential for intelligence, logistics, and interdiction. Together they form the strategic triangle the U.S. is trying to secure before rivals establish deeper footholds. China plays the slow game with ports, energy grids, lithium, rare earths, state loans, long term supply contracts. Russia plays the sharper one with arms, training, intelligence cooperation, symbolic military access. Iran moves through asymmetric channels and non state actors. To Washington, this is exactly the type of outside interference the modern doctrine is supposed to block. What Happens Next Expect continuous naval and air presence in the Caribbean and Atlantic corridors. Expect more sanctions, bank designations, and interdictions aimed at cartel logistics and foreign facilitators. Expect pressure on governments flirting with Chinese port or telecom deals. Expect migration to be treated as a security variable directly linked to cartel control. And expect continued use of limited military force when Washington believes cartel networks are enabling rival influence.

And if “limited military force” doesn’t work?

In simple terms, the U.S. is rebuilding a modern sphere of influence to prevent outside powers from turning the hemisphere into a pressure point during a global transition. This isn’t about one leader or one crisis, it’s about who shapes the next system and whether the Western Hemisphere stays under U.S. command when it arrives.

Brian Berletic appears to be on the same page with me regarding the real import of the NSS. He has a long video on it and is preparing an article. Here’s a link to the video. I haven’t listened to it, except to note that I wish Brian had toned down his slightly hysterical delivery. Nevertheless, I believe his basically correct in his overall evaluation of the thrust of the NSS:

DEEP DIVE: New US “National Security Strategy” is Repackaged Wolfowitz Doctrine The recently release 2025 US National Security Strategy is being misrepresented as a “shift” in US foreign policy , with claims the paper does not cite Russia or China as major threats and instead seeks to focus on the Western Hemisphere;

However, the entire paper is a blueprint for not only continued confrontation with both Russia and China (as well as Iran and beyond), it seeks to enlist and expand what it calls a “burden sharing network” to do so;

While the paper doesn’t name Russia and China directly, it constantly refers to taking actions against “adversaries” obviously meaning both Russia and China;

The paper is an updated continuation of the post-Cold War “Wolfowitz Doctrine” through which the US seeks to maintain global primacy while preventing the emergence of any rival or bloc of rivals;

I listened today—after two hours shoveling more snow—to The Duran talking with Stanislav Krapivnik. Krapivnik argues that the Russian offensive in Ukraine is now on the downhill slope. However, I want to quote two excerpts. The first describes the types of fortifications that Russia has had to push through, while minimizing its own casualties. Those fortifications were built up by the US over nearly a decade, and this explains why this conflict has gone on so long. The towns whose names you’ve been listening to over the recent years, towns that used to be homes for their populations, were transformed by the US into a vast fortified line, of linked fortresses. The second excerpt addresses drone warfare:

Most of the [fortified defensive] line that was built up over years and years was the Donbas. I just came back from what was the biggest fortress and it’s gone. There’s still people living there, amazingly enough. You go in there--it’s been a year, a little over a year and a half--drones are still flying overhead, American equipment all over the place. I picked up a plate for an American armored vest--they’re just lying everywhere. Most of the bodies have been picked up except the ones that are really deep in the rubble that has to be cleared out. But that was the number one fortress. That was the point that was most prepared. You know, you have these 8 to 10 story, sometimes higher, buildings. Some of these buildings are a wall. I mean, they will go for maybe 200-300 meters of just one building, right? And it’s 10 stories high and you have to clear every single room out of this because you don’t know who’s in there. They would pour more concrete inside these apartments. Pour the concrete in there, especially the first two floors, so they could take more rounds before crumbling. And they don’t really crumble that well. As a matter of fact, you have to use some serious ordnance to get them to crumble. Serious bombs. Direct fire [artillery] isn’t going to really crumble them. It’ll put holes in them. It’ll blast up portions of them, but they won’t go down. These are Soviet constructions that are just, it’s hard to describe them. … We drove in and we’re spotting new buildings have been destroyed in eastern Donetsk. So there’s still shelling going on, but between Donetsk and Avdeevka is about five, six kilometers of open fields, and that’s what you get a good feel for as you’re going through this [terrain] looking at it. You know, having to advance in those kinds of areas is hard. Retreating in them is suicide. Advancing in them is hard because there’s not that much cover. There’s some tree lines--that would be the best you could find under pre-drone conditions. Drone conditions--everything changes. The only thing that’s’ a big big plus on Russia’s side right now is this time of year, because these areas suffer from massive amounts of fog. I’m talking the fog where you you get about 3 to 5 meters of visibility ahead of you. That kind of fog, thick fog, heavy fog. and wind. Oh, the wind in those areas is very strong because it’s steppe. Right now you have rain. Later it will be snow, but snow, wind, fog is the best anti- drone protection you could ever ask for. Drones are not stable. I mean, realistically speaking, any serious wind, 3 plus, four plus meters per second, and the drones are already having problems. You get a wind going closer to 10 and they’re gone. They’re done. At least the quadro drones. Fog, they don’t even bother flying in the fog because they can’t see anything. I mean, by the time you see a target, you’ve probably passed most of your targets. You’ll never see them. Rain? Rain, also damages. If it’s a gust of wind and heavy rain, it’ll take a drone down. So, that’s the best [anti-drone] weather.

On to trucks—the graphic is quite interesting.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ US truck demand is collapsing: US heavy truck sales have plunged -47% over the last 3 months compared to the prior 3 months, to an annualized rate of 363,000, the lowest since the 2020 pandemic. Truck sales have now declined in 4 out of the last 5 months. In the past, such a rapid drop has only been seen during recessions. This comes as business demand for freight, construction, and industrial activity has significantly weakened. As a result, truck sales are set to become a substantial headwind for US GDP growth in the second half of 2025. The AI trade is in its own world.

Finally we get to old people—Boomers. This is another long tweet, so I can only hope to spark your interest with a lengthy but incomplete excerpt: