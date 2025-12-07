Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
9h

I got about half way through Brian Berletic while writing, and I have to say I agree with his overall direction. Now, that said, I view the NSS as basically Neo-Neocon pie in the sky--ultimately unattainable. Still, the fact that this doc could be published at all is scary.

Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
5h

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized Washington's desire to establish unconditional dominance in the region, and decried that this has become the norm for the current administration.

He warned that "tensions are not easing" and "escalation continues" off Latin America, also after the last few months stretching back to September have seen a string of nearly two dozen deadly US attacks on alleged drug smuggling boats near Venezuela.

"This is primarily due to the desire to assert the unquestioning dominance of the United States in the region, this is a trademark of the Trump administration," Ryabkov explained.

