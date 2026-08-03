Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
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This is excellent information all around.

This is also a maddening discussion to have with otherwise reasonably intelligent people. They question all the facts, sources etc., and reject the data points. All the while, of course, they have nothing but emotion to bring to the table.

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