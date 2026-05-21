The other day I noted the NYT story about the Trump-Netanyahu regime change plan to install Mahmoud Ahmedinejad in power in Iran after decapitating the current government. My own take on that scheme-that-failed was that the true intent was to start up a civil war in Iran, not really to install a stable but submissive Iranian government. In any event, the story is attracting comment--as, indeed, it should.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼ Bizarre…and shows the extent of delusional thinking driving Trump’s war on Iran Now delusional thinking has met escalation reality And the world is paying the price

Here’s a good 6 minute video on the topic.

Joe Kent weighed in with his own take. His take is slightly different than mine--although that may simply be a matter of emphasis (as you’ll see, below). Obviously, Kent was an insider, more or less, to all that went down. However, I note that if the the idea was really for the Jewish Nationalists “to convince the Trump administration that they had a plan,” then it failed utterly. Reaction from key officials following Netanyahu’s sales pitch was that it was “bullshit,” “fantasy”, or worse. Nevertheless, whatever the scheme, it worked to get Trump in with no way out. Or, in the alternative, it gave Trump cover—however bizarre—to claim that he was sincerely convinced by Netanyahu, that he agreed to a plan, rather than merely taking orders. That would have been something like treason.

Joe Kent @joekent16jan19￼ It should be obvious by now that Israel’s goal was not to actually come up with a viable regime change plan, but to convince the Trump administration that they had a plan. Israel’s primary goal was to get us into this war, knowing that once we were in it we’d have a hard time leaving. So far their actual plan is working. Israel is comfortable with Iran spiraling into chaos & this war being a long & costly slog for us. Until we realize that Israel has drastically different objectives in this war we will be stuck in the current cycle.

Will Schryver weighs in more generally, and I agree with him completely. However, I’ll add this--which I believe Schryver would agree with: Non-retreat, status quo as it now is, can’t endure and will also lead to “relinquishment of empire.” It’s ultimately a matter of optics and how much suffering Trump is ready to inflict on the world--including America--for the sake of optics. We have yet to see the limit to that.

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ American withdrawal from the current fight against Iran will never be reversed. Withdrawing now means ceding the Persian Gulf region to Iran and its friends. There is no military option to evade strategic defeat, but retreat means the relinquishment of empire. Thus the dilemma.

It’s the old rock and a hard place problem. Scylla and Charybdis.

Robert Pape with some general observations that play into all the above.

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼ Iran threatens to retaliate for Trump’s next attack beyond the ME Based on its March 21 missile attack against Diego Garcia, this puts at risk British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, U.S./NATO bases in Romania and Hungary and Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape ￼[Raul Castro indicted]￼ Trump is not so much sending signals as… Creating chaos Escalation in Cuba won’t solve Iran…overstretch will embolden Iranian leaders

Deflection?

BTW, in this 15 minute video, Pape continues to insist that, sooner or later, the logic of the Escalation Trap will lead to an attempted ground invasion of Iran. I disagree, but agree that Trump is trapped.

Let’s pivot to Russia. The crazy Euros insist on continuing to poke The Bear. Apparently the Swedes can’t get over the loss of their Baltic empire several centuries ago.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson has openly stated that Sweden should do everything possible to help Ukraine direct its drones to strike Russian territory.

Ditto for the Brits, still hankering after a Black Sea empire—and beyond. The “Great Game”.

Craig Murray @CraigMurrayOrg￼ The Russians intercepted an RAF spy plane 20 miles from Russia and 2000 miles from the UK. UK accuses Russia of aggression.

These people are totally nuts. By the way, the Brits are doing this while Starmer is now officially buying Russian oil again--just with the merest of fig leaves. What the Anglo-Zionists hath wrought!

China

Chinese FM Wang Yi calls out Trump for lying. On the one hand this is pretty routine, on the other hand it could be quite important if it comes to Trump attacking Iran again--or even just trying to hang in there.

InfoGram @_InfoGram_ 21h￼￼ THIS IS MASSIVE FROM ￼ CHINA ￼Trump: “China agreed not to supply weapons to Iran. I talked to them.” ￼China FM: ￼ “We want to end rumors that China agreed with the U.S. not to supply weapons to Iran.” “To be clear: no such communication occurred. China has neither confirmed nor denied supplying weapons to Iran.” “Our security agreements and defense cooperation are sovereign matters for China alone. No foreign country may interfere in China’s internal affairs.” Trump getting humiliated every hour.

De-dollarization continues.

Trump being Trump:

Trump touts his popularity, at home (Israel) and abroad (China):

Aaron Rupar @atrupar ￼ Trump: “I’m right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister, so maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for prime minister.”

Hmmm. Does Trump have a fallback plan for the eventuality that things get too hot for him in America?

This is just so pathetic, so disgraceful:

Disclose.tv @disclosetv NOW - Trump says he thinks “it’s good,” that Putin and Xi are meeting but doesn’t think “the ceremony was quite as brilliant as mine, I watched, I think we topped them.”

Tucker had a powerful retrospective in the wake of Massie’s defeat. For context, Tucker is relating that on the morning of Trump’s second inauguration, at Trump’s invitation, he and Charlie Kirk went to church with Trump (and Miriam Adelson).