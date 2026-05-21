Roundup: Iran, Russia, China, Trump 5/21/26
The other day I noted the NYT story about the Trump-Netanyahu regime change plan to install Mahmoud Ahmedinejad in power in Iran after decapitating the current government. My own take on that scheme-that-failed was that the true intent was to start up a civil war in Iran, not really to install a stable but submissive Iranian government. In any event, the story is attracting comment--as, indeed, it should.
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼
Bizarre…and shows the extent of delusional thinking driving Trump’s war on Iran
Now delusional thinking has met escalation reality
And the world is paying the price
Here’s a good 6 minute video on the topic.
Joe Kent weighed in with his own take. His take is slightly different than mine--although that may simply be a matter of emphasis (as you’ll see, below). Obviously, Kent was an insider, more or less, to all that went down. However, I note that if the the idea was really for the Jewish Nationalists “to convince the Trump administration that they had a plan,” then it failed utterly. Reaction from key officials following Netanyahu’s sales pitch was that it was “bullshit,” “fantasy”, or worse. Nevertheless, whatever the scheme, it worked to get Trump in with no way out. Or, in the alternative, it gave Trump cover—however bizarre—to claim that he was sincerely convinced by Netanyahu, that he agreed to a plan, rather than merely taking orders. That would have been something like treason.
Joe Kent @joekent16jan19￼
It should be obvious by now that Israel’s goal was not to actually come up with a viable regime change plan, but to convince the Trump administration that they had a plan.
Israel’s primary goal was to get us into this war, knowing that once we were in it we’d have a hard time leaving. So far their actual plan is working.
Israel is comfortable with Iran spiraling into chaos & this war being a long & costly slog for us. Until we realize that Israel has drastically different objectives in this war we will be stuck in the current cycle.
Will Schryver weighs in more generally, and I agree with him completely. However, I’ll add this--which I believe Schryver would agree with: Non-retreat, status quo as it now is, can’t endure and will also lead to “relinquishment of empire.” It’s ultimately a matter of optics and how much suffering Trump is ready to inflict on the world--including America--for the sake of optics. We have yet to see the limit to that.
Will Schryver @imetatronink￼
American withdrawal from the current fight against Iran will never be reversed. Withdrawing now means ceding the Persian Gulf region to Iran and its friends.
There is no military option to evade strategic defeat, but retreat means the relinquishment of empire.
Thus the dilemma.
It’s the old rock and a hard place problem. Scylla and Charybdis.
Robert Pape with some general observations that play into all the above.
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape￼
Iran threatens to retaliate for Trump’s next attack beyond the ME
Based on its March 21 missile attack against Diego Garcia, this puts at risk British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, U.S./NATO bases in Romania and Hungary and Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti
Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
￼[Raul Castro indicted]￼
Trump is not so much sending signals as…
Creating chaos
Escalation in Cuba won’t solve Iran…overstretch will embolden Iranian leaders
Deflection?
BTW, in this 15 minute video, Pape continues to insist that, sooner or later, the logic of the Escalation Trap will lead to an attempted ground invasion of Iran. I disagree, but agree that Trump is trapped.
Let’s pivot to Russia. The crazy Euros insist on continuing to poke The Bear. Apparently the Swedes can’t get over the loss of their Baltic empire several centuries ago.
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼
Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson has openly stated that Sweden should do everything possible to help Ukraine direct its drones to strike Russian territory.
Ditto for the Brits, still hankering after a Black Sea empire—and beyond. The “Great Game”.
Craig Murray @CraigMurrayOrg￼
The Russians intercepted an RAF spy plane
20 miles from Russia and 2000 miles from the UK.
UK accuses Russia of aggression.
These people are totally nuts. By the way, the Brits are doing this while Starmer is now officially buying Russian oil again--just with the merest of fig leaves. What the Anglo-Zionists hath wrought!
China
Chinese FM Wang Yi calls out Trump for lying. On the one hand this is pretty routine, on the other hand it could be quite important if it comes to Trump attacking Iran again--or even just trying to hang in there.
InfoGram @_InfoGram_
21h￼￼
THIS IS MASSIVE FROM ￼ CHINA
￼Trump: “China agreed not to supply weapons to Iran. I talked to them.”
￼China FM: ￼ “We want to end rumors that China agreed with the U.S. not to supply weapons to Iran.”
“To be clear: no such communication occurred. China has neither confirmed nor denied supplying weapons to Iran.”
“Our security agreements and defense cooperation are sovereign matters for China alone. No foreign country may interfere in China’s internal affairs.”
Trump getting humiliated every hour.
De-dollarization continues.
Trump being Trump:
Trump touts his popularity, at home (Israel) and abroad (China):
Aaron Rupar @atrupar ￼
Trump: “I’m right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister, so maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for prime minister.”
Hmmm. Does Trump have a fallback plan for the eventuality that things get too hot for him in America?
This is just so pathetic, so disgraceful:
Disclose.tv @disclosetv
NOW - Trump says he thinks “it’s good,” that Putin and Xi are meeting but doesn’t think “the ceremony was quite as brilliant as mine, I watched, I think we topped them.”
Tucker had a powerful retrospective in the wake of Massie’s defeat. For context, Tucker is relating that on the morning of Trump’s second inauguration, at Trump’s invitation, he and Charlie Kirk went to church with Trump (and Miriam Adelson).
Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson
The Israel lobby takes out Thomas Massie and kills MAGA in the process. The good news is, we’ve now confirmed how the system works.
That morning, the morning of the inauguration, both Charlie Kirk and I believed that Donald Trump had meant what he said in speech after speech, in public, in conversations with us, endless conversations with both of us on this exact topic. And so, if you’re trying now to remember the Donald Trump that we thought was real on the morning of the inauguration, here’s a reminder. This is a speech that Trump gave in 2020:
Trump: Biden shipped away our jobs, threw open our borders, and sent our youth to fight in these crazy endless wars. And it’s one of the reasons the military I’m not saying the military is in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy. Let’s bring our soldiers back home. Some people don’t like to come home. Some people like to continue to spend money. One cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another. That’s what it was.
One coldhearted globalist betrayal after another. That’s what it was. And he was right. That’s exactly what it was. One cold-hearted globalist betrayal after another. Betrayals of the United States and its future. The future of our children, including the children that your children may not have because of those betrayals. Charlie Kirk was very upset about this. He was articulate in explaining why he was upset about it and he sincerely believed that Trump would change it. Trump and people like Thomas Massie. It’s hard to imagine what he would think about the remarks that Donald Trump, the same man that he voted for and campaigned for, went to pray for in the church the morning of the inauguration, what he would have thought of the Donald Trump on display yesterday when he said this. Watch:
Trump: I’m right now at 99% in Israel. I could run for prime minister. So maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel, run for prime minister. I had a poll this morning. I’m 99%.
So that’s good. The president of the United States bragging about his popularity in a foreign country. “I’m 99% in Israel.” Unmentioned is the fact that he’s 35% in the United States. 35% support from Americans, the people he pledged to represent, to fight for, whose side he promised to take in every conflict, foreign and domestic. And yet there he is bragging about how popular he is in a foreign country, the same country that got us into the war that is causing to some extent his unpopularity in this country.
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Renewed war is NOT an offramp. I think at this point Trump gets that. He's stuck.
Judge Nap: Has Trump found an off-ramp yet?
Wilkerson: No, but he's desperately searching for it. He's *desperately* searching for it. And that's the tension between him and BB. I think BB is not being cooperative in that regard. Trump wants an offramp.
Tucker: "The future of our children, including the children that your children may not have because of those betrayals...."
Powerful.