Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Renewed war is NOT an offramp. I think at this point Trump gets that. He's stuck.

Judge Nap: Has Trump found an off-ramp yet?

Wilkerson: No, but he's desperately searching for it. He's *desperately* searching for it. And that's the tension between him and BB. I think BB is not being cooperative in that regard. Trump wants an offramp.

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It's Just Me's avatar
It's Just Me
1h

Tucker: "The future of our children, including the children that your children may not have because of those betrayals...."

Powerful.

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