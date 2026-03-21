That’s the breaking news—Iran has attacked Dimona. Notice that I didn’t say that Iran attacked the Dimona nuclear facility. It appears that the attack targeted the city of Dimona (pop. ~30k) itself, rather than the nuclear facility. This was probably in response to an Israeli attack in the vicinity of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 23m￼ ￼ Footage from the aftermath at the Dimona. Iranian military official: We have recently raised the level of targeting and respond to every enemy mistake with surprise operations. Fires visible in Dimona following multiple impacts. HOLY CRAP FOOTAGE OF THE DIRECT IMPACT AT DIMONA!!! .... and the aftermath MORE MISSILES INCOMING!!! IRANIAN MISSILES HITTING DIMONA!!! ISRAELI AIR DEFENSE LACKING. Multiple explosions reported in Dimona, Negev. Israeli media reporting impacts at 3 sites in Dimona. One report confirms a 3-story building struck. Four casualties are reported. IDF units are rushing to the scene. Dimona is home to Israel’s Negev Nuclear Research Center, the core of Israel’s nuclear program.

Game of chicken? Were you aware that Jewish Nationalists are insane? Iran shows it’s game—but where is this leading? Patty Marins—whose post on the nuclear threat I presented yesterday—again warns of the danger. She includes a photo to show how close the Bushehr strike came to the nuclear facility:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ The Israeli Strike Near Iran’s Reactor is an Ominous Signal The US and Israel find themselves cornered with dwindling options and growing desperation. This is evident in their attacks on Iran’s electrical grid and their calculated attempt to shift the Overton Window toward the nuclear threshold. The statement by Trump advisor David Sacks, suggesting Israel could escalate the conflict with nuclear options, coincides with a missile strike landing just 350 meters from the Bushehr reactor. This isn’t just a warning; it’s a veiled threat. It’s a trial balloon designed to gauge the global reaction to such a catastrophic possibility. A direct hit on an Iranian reactor would inevitably force Iran to retaliate against Dimona, leading us into a spiral of nuclear escalation, but what if Dimona be empty? As global opinion is being tested, this “window” is being meticulously shifted and calibrated. ... We are looking at a scenario of severe ammunition shortages against a heavily entrenched and well-armed Iran.

See below, re sub launched Tomahawks.

Any landing operation would be a bloodbath. I believe that, faced with mounting internal and external failures, the US and Israel will gradually push the Overton Window to a choice between total defeat or the use of tactical nuclear weapons, in the event of a catastrophic failure of ground operations. Tactical nuclear weapons are strictly forbidden for use, yet their radiation dissipates within weeks in the current environment. Even so, it would constitute a grave war crime. I do not believe the U.S. would embark on such a path, but I cannot say the same for Israel. Ending the war with Iran still possessing enriched uranium would be equivalent to admitting that Netanyahu, instead of increasing his people’s security, did the exact opposite. The internal pressure would be immense. If nothing goes as planned and the death toll rises, I feel this window can shift much faster.

Related military development:

Análise Geopolítica @AnaliseGeopol￼￼ ￼￼ A U.S. Navy submarine was caught in the Balalan Sea, north of Cyprus, firing Tomahawk cruise missiles against Iran. This marks the first use of a submarine to attack Iran. This could suggest that the stock of Tomahawks on ships and aircraft is low.

This was supposed to be a Weekend War. It was always known that if the war continued for any length of time munitions inventories would be expended, requiring departure for resupply.

Switching to the economic front:

Phil Stewart @phildstewart 21h￼ !! The head of Qatar’s natural gas company tells Reuters he warned the US about the dangers of provoking Iran: “I was always warning, talking to executives from oil and gas that are partnered with us, talking to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, to warn him of that consequence and that that could be detrimental to us,” QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi says

Qasem Al-Ali@AlaliQasem￼ This morning: Goldman Sachs warned of higher oil for longer. Tonight: WSJ reports Saudi officials are running the numbers — and they don’t like what they see. Here’s what’s coming “Saudi internal assessments now project: ￼ $125 today — Saudi light crude via Red Sea

￼ $138–140 next week as storage runs out

￼ $150 → $165 → $180 in the weeks ahead If Hormuz stays shut past April.

About the 82nd Airborne:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 11h￼ I’ve noted many taking offense at my characterization of the 82nd airborne as a “light infantry division”. That is exactly the right description. They are basically a “man-portable equipment only outfit”. No heavy equipment. Maybe a handful of small artillery pieces. Also, although the division head count is about 18k, there is only a single Brigade Combat Team of ~4000 combat effectives at any given time. So that’s what is being rushed to the Persian Gulf: 4000 lightly armed infantry with minimal vehicles, no armor, and just a few days supply of man-portable heavy firepower. So, 4400 Marines + 4000 Airborne troops -- 8400 light infantry soldiers sent to subdue an army with immense numbers; immense precision firepower; interior lines of supply and almost inexhaustible strategic depth. These 8400 light infantrymen would confront 5x - 10x their number, backed up by MLRS, tube artillery, and gazillions of mortars. Oh, and short range PGMs of all shapes and sizes. You think your A-10s and Apaches are going to scare ‘em all away? No, they’re gonna shoot down those archaic air frames and piss on the smoldering wreckage. It ain’t the 1980s or 1990s any more. This will be big league war against a seriously powerful and tactically competent army. They will kill you comprehensively, with a powerful grudge to avenge. Your best bet is to not fight them at all. Go home to you families. Marry, raise children, live peaceably with your neighbors; beat your swords into ploughshares and learn war no more.

This is exactly why I believe these units are intended to facilitate evacuations or perhaps for better perimeter security for bases. Not for putting their boots on Iranian soil.

Keep that in mind when/if you read Simplicius’ article:

Simplicius, IMO, is probably correct to connect the two—off ramp signals and chatter about boots on the ground. One is a distraction for the other.